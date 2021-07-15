checkAd

Oxford Biomedica Appoints Dr. Michael Hayden as Non-Executive Director

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
15.07.2021, 13:00  |  19   |   |   

Oxford Biomedica Appoints Dr. Michael Hayden as Non-Executive Director

Oxford, UK – 15 July, 2021: Oxford Biomedica plc (LSE:OXB) (“Oxford Biomedica” or “the Group”), a leading gene and cell therapy group, is pleased to announce that Dr. Michael Hayden has been appointed to the Group’s Board as a Non-Executive Director, effective today.

Dr. Hayden was the President of Global R&D and Chief Scientific Officer at Teva Pharmaceuticals Industries Ltd. from 2012 to 2017 during which time approximately 35 new products were approved in major markets. In 2015 Teva R&D was recognised as one of the ten most exciting innovators in the pharma sector and in 2017 it was ranked top of the industry for CNS development and clinical trial success rate by Pharma Intelligence.1

Dr. Hayden is the co-founder of five biotechnology companies: Prilenia Therapeutics B.V., NeuroVir Therapeutics Inc., Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc., Aspreva Pharmaceuticals Corp and 89bio, Inc. He currently represents various private biotech companies at Board level and serves as CEO of Prilenia Therapeutics, which is a private company focussed on the neurology space. In addition he is, or has been, on the Board of the following public companies in the last five years: 89bio, Inc., AbCellera Biologics Inc., Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc (until 30 June 2021), Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. and Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Dr. Hayden has previously been cited as one of the 50 Canadians born in the 20th century to have changed the world2, and in 2017 was inducted into the Canadian Medical Hall of Fame. He has authored approximately 900 peer-reviewed publications and invited submissions, and has focused his research primarily on translational medicine, including genetics of diabetes, lipoprotein disorders, Huntington’s disease, predictive and personalised medicine, and drug development. Dr. Hayden and his research group have identified 10 disease-causing genes which includes the identification of the major gene underlying high-density lipoprotein (HDL) in humans. He also identified the first mutations underlying Lipoprotein Lipase (LPL) deficiency and developed gene therapy approaches to treat this condition resulting in the first approved gene therapy product (Glybera) in a major market. He is the most cited author in the world on the ABCA1 gene and Huntington’s disease. Dr. Hayden is also a Killam Professor at the University of Columbia.

Seite 1 von 3



0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Oxford Biomedica Appoints Dr. Michael Hayden as Non-Executive Director Oxford Biomedica Appoints Dr. Michael Hayden as Non-Executive Director Oxford, UK – 15 July, 2021: Oxford Biomedica plc (LSE:OXB) (“Oxford Biomedica” or “the Group”), a leading gene and cell therapy group, is pleased to announce that Dr. Michael …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Hexatronic acquires leading microduct business in the fast-growing German market
Green Stream Holdings, Inc., Signs Initial Host Site For Community Solar Program; 25 Year Model ...
Decklar Resources Inc. Announces Share Purchase Agreement to Participate in Asaramatoru Oil Field ...
RSM Selects Workday to Help Accelerate Digital Transformation
LeasePlan and Arrival sign partnership to bring revolutionary electric vans to European cities
JZZ Technologies, Inc. Signs on Digital Marketing Firm EverConvert to Reinforce the Company's ...
Fusion Fuel Announces HEVO Ammonia Morocco Project, Aims to Produce 183,000 Tons of Green Ammonia ...
Bitfarms to Present at Sequire Blockchain Event on July 15th
Teck Releases Climate Change Outlook 2021 Report
United Community Banks, Inc. and Reliant Bancorp, Inc., the Parent of Reliant Bank, Announce Merger ...
Titel
Standard Lithium Receives Approval to List on NYSE American
Press release: Kering Eyewear acquires the Danish Luxury Eyewear Brand Lindberg
Responsible Solar: First Solar Invests $11 Million in Underserved American Communities
Beyond Meat Launches Beyond Chicken Tenders at Restaurants Nationwide
Tesla Energy, Brookfield and Dacra Announce the Development of Large-Scale Sustainable Neighborhood ...
NOHO, INC. RETAINS AUDITOR, INSTALLS DIRECTORS AND PROVIDES OPERATIONS UPDATE
Largest U.S. Healthcare Claims and Utilization Analysis for BPH Procedures Reveals Lowest Overall ...
Delta Drone - The introduction of a mobile security solution: a great success at SOFINS 2021
Molecular Templates, Inc. Announces Dosing of First Subject in Phase 1 Study of MT-6402 in ...
DIRTT Announces Appointment of Todd Lillibridge as Board Chair
Titel
Kadant to Acquire German Blade Manufacturer Joh. Clouth
Verisk Launches Next-Generation DrivingDNA Score to Support Usage-Based Insurance Innovation
Standard Lithium Receives Approval to List on NYSE American
GameStop Continues Expansion of Fulfillment Network with New Facility in Reno, Nevada
Press release: Kering Eyewear acquires the Danish Luxury Eyewear Brand Lindberg
Ocugen Inc. Set to Join Russell 3000 Index
Aemetis and Koch Project Solutions Select Worley to Provide Engineering for ‘Carbon Zero 1’ ...
BioPower Operations Corporation Enters into Asset Purchase Agreement to Acquire Certain Assets ...
Diversey and Halomine Announce a Strategic Alliance to Drive the HaloFilm Technology Globally
Sykes Enterprises, Incorporated to be Acquired by Sitel Group in All-Cash Transaction
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Spineway - improved operating result despite cover
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board