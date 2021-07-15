checkAd

Adicet Bio Announces Formation of Scientific Advisory Board

MENLO PARK, Calif and BOSTON, July 15, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Adicet Bio, Inc. (Nasdaq: ACET), a biotechnology company discovering and developing allogeneic gamma delta T cell therapies for cancer and other diseases, today announced the formation of a Scientific Advisory Board (SAB). The SAB is comprised of renowned scientific leaders in the fields of T cell biology, immunology, and oncology.

"We are very pleased to have such distinguished and talented experts join Adicet’s scientific advisory board,” said Chen Schor, President and Chief Executive Officer of Adicet Bio. “The combined knowledge of our SAB members in translational science and clinical development as well as their strategic counsel will serve as a vital resource in advancing the development of our lead asset, ADI-001, and our pipeline of “off-the-shelf” gamma delta T cell product candidates.”  

Adicet’s SAB members include:

Alice Bertaina, M.D., Ph.D.
Dr. Bertaina is an Associate Professor of Pediatrics - Stem Cell Transplantation in the department of Stem Cell Transplantation and Regenerative Medicine and a pediatric hematologist/oncologist at Lucile Packard Children's Hospital at Stanford University. She is an expert in the field of allogeneic hematopoietic stem cell transplantation (HSCT) in pediatric patients affected by hematological malignancies or nonmalignant disorders. Prior to joining Stanford, she was Head of the Stem Cell Transplant Unit in the Department of Hematology and Oncology at the Bambino Gesù Children’s Hospital in Rome. Dr. Bertaina obtained her M.D. degree at the University of Pavia, Italy; fellowship in HSCT at the Bambino Gesù Children’s Hospital, Rome, and Ph.D. degree in Immunology and Biotechnology at Tor Vergata University in Rome.

Marco Davila, M.D., Ph.D.
Dr. Davila is a medical oncologist in the Department of Blood and Marrow Transplantation at Moffitt Cancer Center. He is a clinical expert with significant experience with gene-engineered T cell therapies. Dr. Davila’s clinical focus is utilizing cell therapies to treat patients with hematologic malignancies. His research has been acknowledged with grants and/or awards from the American Society of Hematology, Damon Runyon Cancer Research Foundation, American Society of Clinical Oncology, and American Society for Clinical Investigation. Dr. Davila obtained his M.D. and Ph.D. degrees at the Duke University School of Medicine and trained in medicine and medical oncology at NY Presbyterian Weill-Cornell and the Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center, respectively.

