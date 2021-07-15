World Biz Magazine Awards Else Nutrition CEO, Hamutal Yitzhak “Top 100 Innovation CEO” Award for 2021

Highly Esteemed Award Granted to a Select Group of 100 CEOs Worldwide, who are Disrupting their Industries.

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, July 15, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ELSE NUTRITION HOLDINGS INC. (BABY.V) (BABYF) (0YL.F) ("Else" or the "Company") the Plant-Based baby, toddler and children nutrition company, is pleased to announce that its CEO & Co-Founder, Hamutal Yitzhak has been selected by World Biz Magazine as a recipient of the Top 100 Innovation CEOs Award for 2021.



The selection comes after a highly selective process, which evaluated over, 40,000 nominees, to select the exclusive list of 100 award recipients. World Biz Magazine's Top 100 Innovation CEO Awards celebrates business leaders across the globe that are making major strides in their respective industries.

"It’s an absolute honor to receive this recognition from World Biz Magazine, and to be in the company of such innovators,” stated Hamutal Yitzhak, Else CEO & Co-Founder. “We are constantly looking for the ‘something’ else that the consumer and the market are wanting. We have created a breast milk analogue from an innovative combination of 3 plants using a disruptive, beyond organic, food processing which is the most sustainable, all natural, and cleanest in the industry. We are changing the way formula and nutrition are made, by keeping the sources of protein and fats - in our case, whole food plants, intact, changing just their texture and not their chemical structure (as traditionally done in every other formula in our industry)," she added.



