checkAd

Autolus Announces Appointment of Edgar Braendle, M.D., Ph.D., as Chief Development Officer

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
15.07.2021, 13:00  |  32   |   |   

LONDON, July 15, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Autolus Therapeutics plc (Nasdaq: AUTL), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing next-generation programmed T cell therapies, today announced the appointment of Edgar Braendle M.D., Ph.D., as chief development officer. Dr Braendle is joining Autolus’ executive team today and will lead the company's development organization.

“Edgar joins Autolus at an exciting time, with our lead program obe-cel in a pivotal study for the treatment of relapsed/refractory adult Acute Lymphoblastic Leukemia (ALL),” said Dr. Christian Itin, chief executive officer of Autolus. “His in-depth oncology development experience and leadership skills, acquired over the course of his extensive career, will be invaluable in progressing obe-cel through its first pivotal study and to start the planning and preparations for our first BLA filing.”

"Driving the first potentially curative and well tolerated therapy for adult ALL patients to approval is a unique opportunity given the underserved nature of this disease,” said Dr. Braendle. "I look forward to working with my colleagues at Autolus and our academic collaborators to realize the opportunities, not just for obe-cel, but across our pipeline of next generation CAR T therapies."

Dr. Braendle is an experienced oncologist. He joins Autolus from Sumitomo Dainippon Pharma Oncology (SDPO), where he held the position of Chief Medical Officer and Global Head of Development and was responsible for leading the global oncology development programs of Sumitomo Dainippon. At SDPO, he led the full range of development functions spanning from early and late-stage clinical development, medical affairs, clinical operation, project management, CMC, regulatory affairs, quality, bio-statistics, data management, PV & drug safety, and clinical pharmacology. Prior to that, he held the role of Executive VP, Head of Research and Development and Chief Medical Officer at Boston Biomedical Inc. Previously, Dr. Braendle served as President and CEO of ARUP Laboratories, a national clinical and anatomic pathology reference laboratory. Prior to this, he spent more than a decade at Novartis, where he served as Senior Vice President and Global Head of Companion Diagnostics leading the company's precision medicine approach. In an earlier role as Vice President, Global Head of Oncology Biologics, Dr. Braendle led the development of oncology biologics in early to late stages. He started his industry career at Schering AG. Dr. Braendle received a medical degree and training in hematologic malignancies and solid tumor oncology, pharmacology and urology at the University of Aachen, University of Bonn, and the University of Ulm in Germany.

Seite 1 von 3



0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Autolus Announces Appointment of Edgar Braendle, M.D., Ph.D., as Chief Development Officer LONDON, July 15, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - Autolus Therapeutics plc (Nasdaq: AUTL), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing next-generation programmed T cell therapies, today announced the appointment of Edgar Braendle M.D., Ph.D., as …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Hexatronic acquires leading microduct business in the fast-growing German market
Green Stream Holdings, Inc., Signs Initial Host Site For Community Solar Program; 25 Year Model ...
Decklar Resources Inc. Announces Share Purchase Agreement to Participate in Asaramatoru Oil Field ...
RSM Selects Workday to Help Accelerate Digital Transformation
LeasePlan and Arrival sign partnership to bring revolutionary electric vans to European cities
JZZ Technologies, Inc. Signs on Digital Marketing Firm EverConvert to Reinforce the Company's ...
Fusion Fuel Announces HEVO Ammonia Morocco Project, Aims to Produce 183,000 Tons of Green Ammonia ...
Bitfarms to Present at Sequire Blockchain Event on July 15th
Teck Releases Climate Change Outlook 2021 Report
United Community Banks, Inc. and Reliant Bancorp, Inc., the Parent of Reliant Bank, Announce Merger ...
Titel
Standard Lithium Receives Approval to List on NYSE American
Press release: Kering Eyewear acquires the Danish Luxury Eyewear Brand Lindberg
Responsible Solar: First Solar Invests $11 Million in Underserved American Communities
Beyond Meat Launches Beyond Chicken Tenders at Restaurants Nationwide
Tesla Energy, Brookfield and Dacra Announce the Development of Large-Scale Sustainable Neighborhood ...
NOHO, INC. RETAINS AUDITOR, INSTALLS DIRECTORS AND PROVIDES OPERATIONS UPDATE
Largest U.S. Healthcare Claims and Utilization Analysis for BPH Procedures Reveals Lowest Overall ...
Delta Drone - The introduction of a mobile security solution: a great success at SOFINS 2021
Molecular Templates, Inc. Announces Dosing of First Subject in Phase 1 Study of MT-6402 in ...
DIRTT Announces Appointment of Todd Lillibridge as Board Chair
Titel
Kadant to Acquire German Blade Manufacturer Joh. Clouth
Verisk Launches Next-Generation DrivingDNA Score to Support Usage-Based Insurance Innovation
Standard Lithium Receives Approval to List on NYSE American
GameStop Continues Expansion of Fulfillment Network with New Facility in Reno, Nevada
Press release: Kering Eyewear acquires the Danish Luxury Eyewear Brand Lindberg
Ocugen Inc. Set to Join Russell 3000 Index
Aemetis and Koch Project Solutions Select Worley to Provide Engineering for ‘Carbon Zero 1’ ...
BioPower Operations Corporation Enters into Asset Purchase Agreement to Acquire Certain Assets ...
Diversey and Halomine Announce a Strategic Alliance to Drive the HaloFilm Technology Globally
Sykes Enterprises, Incorporated to be Acquired by Sitel Group in All-Cash Transaction
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Spineway - improved operating result despite cover
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board