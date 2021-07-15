Autolus Announces Appointment of Edgar Braendle, M.D., Ph.D., as Chief Development Officer

“Edgar joins Autolus at an exciting time, with our lead program obe-cel in a pivotal study for the treatment of relapsed/refractory adult Acute Lymphoblastic Leukemia (ALL),” said Dr. Christian Itin, chief executive officer of Autolus. “His in-depth oncology development experience and leadership skills, acquired over the course of his extensive career, will be invaluable in progressing obe-cel through its first pivotal study and to start the planning and preparations for our first BLA filing.”

"Driving the first potentially curative and well tolerated therapy for adult ALL patients to approval is a unique opportunity given the underserved nature of this disease,” said Dr. Braendle. "I look forward to working with my colleagues at Autolus and our academic collaborators to realize the opportunities, not just for obe-cel, but across our pipeline of next generation CAR T therapies."

Dr. Braendle is an experienced oncologist. He joins Autolus from Sumitomo Dainippon Pharma Oncology (SDPO), where he held the position of Chief Medical Officer and Global Head of Development and was responsible for leading the global oncology development programs of Sumitomo Dainippon. At SDPO, he led the full range of development functions spanning from early and late-stage clinical development, medical affairs, clinical operation, project management, CMC, regulatory affairs, quality, bio-statistics, data management, PV & drug safety, and clinical pharmacology. Prior to that, he held the role of Executive VP, Head of Research and Development and Chief Medical Officer at Boston Biomedical Inc. Previously, Dr. Braendle served as President and CEO of ARUP Laboratories, a national clinical and anatomic pathology reference laboratory. Prior to this, he spent more than a decade at Novartis, where he served as Senior Vice President and Global Head of Companion Diagnostics leading the company's precision medicine approach. In an earlier role as Vice President, Global Head of Oncology Biologics, Dr. Braendle led the development of oncology biologics in early to late stages. He started his industry career at Schering AG. Dr. Braendle received a medical degree and training in hematologic malignancies and solid tumor oncology, pharmacology and urology at the University of Aachen, University of Bonn, and the University of Ulm in Germany.