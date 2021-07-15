Lantronix Launches True Zero-Touch Automation for Remote Device Provisioning With the ConsoleFlow Cloud-Based SaaS Platform

True Zero-Touch automation simplifies onboarding logistics for Lantronix IoT and Out of Band (OOB) devices, increasing operational efficiency and reducing the necessity of onsite visits

IRVINE, Calif., July 15, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Lantronix Inc. (NASDAQ: LTRX), a global provider of secure turnkey solutions for the Internet of Things (IoT) and Remote Environment Management (REM) offering Software as a Service (SaaS), connectivity services, engineering services and intelligent hardware, today announces true zero-touch automation enhancements for provisioning remotely deployed IoT devices. Now included in Lantronix ConsoleFlow cloud-based Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) platform, True Zero-Touch simplifies onboarding logistics of new devices, virtually eliminating on-site visits, reducing operational costs for our customers.

