Lantronix Launches True Zero-Touch Automation for Remote Device Provisioning With the ConsoleFlow Cloud-Based SaaS Platform
True Zero-Touch automation simplifies onboarding logistics for Lantronix IoT and Out of Band (OOB) devices, increasing operational efficiency and reducing the necessity of onsite visits
IRVINE, Calif., July 15, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Lantronix Inc. (NASDAQ: LTRX), a global provider of secure turnkey solutions for the Internet of Things (IoT) and Remote Environment Management (REM) offering
Software as a Service (SaaS), connectivity services, engineering services and intelligent hardware, today announces true zero-touch automation enhancements for provisioning remotely deployed IoT
devices. Now included in Lantronix ConsoleFlow cloud-based Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) platform, True Zero-Touch simplifies onboarding logistics of new devices, virtually eliminating
on-site visits, reducing operational costs for our customers.
“We at Lantronix continue in our vision of driving customer value by eliminating friction associated with device provisioning and deployment with our enhanced True Zero-Touch automation feature now available in our ConsoleFlow cloud-based management platform,” said Jonathan Shipman, VP of Strategy, Lantronix Inc. “True Zero-Touch automation facilitates quick and easy remote deployment by enabling device provisioning as soon as it ships. We are excited to be bringing this much anticipated feature to our SaaS platform, further increasing operational efficiency for our customers.”
True Zero-Touch Deployment
With True Zero-Touch Automation, Lantronix IoT devices and software services provide the following:
- Lantronix devices come cloud-enabled and connect to ConsoleFlow on power-up.
- Devices will check for updates and will initiate firmware and configuration downloads.
- Updates can be available for a single device deployment or for many devices across several geographic locations globally, reducing the potential for human errors.
- Updates from the cloud use secure industry standard protocols and encryption, so there is no need for setting up complex VPN software or using unsecure DHCP servers.
- True Zero-Touch automation features device import, which allows ConsoleFlow to automatically import purchased devices directly into the customer’s ConsoleFlow account, eliminating repetitive and time-consuming efforts to add devices one at a time.
- Lantronix cellular devices come with a pre-installed SIM card that is pre-activated to connect to ConsoleFlow, speeding up deployments and increasing operational efficiency.
ConsoleFlow Delivers Analytics, Insights and Predictions
