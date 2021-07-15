BioCryst Announces Designs for REDEEM-1 and REDEEM-2 Pivotal Trials with BCX9930 as Oral Monotherapy for Patients with PNH

REDEEM-1 is a randomized, open-label, active, comparator-controlled comparison of the efficacy and safety of BCX9930 (500 mg bid) monotherapy in approximately 81 PNH patients with an inadequate response to a C5 inhibitor. In part 1 of this trial, patients who have not had an adequate response to a C5 inhibitor will be randomized 2:1 to discontinue their C5 inhibitor and receive BCX9930 as monotherapy or to continue receiving their C5 inhibitor for 24 weeks. All patients will receive BCX9930 in part 2 (weeks 25-52) to assess the long-term safety, tolerability and effectiveness of BCX9930. Patients who are randomized to C5 inhibitor therapy in part 1 will discontinue that therapy at the week 24 visit and start BCX9930 as monotherapy for part 2.

RESEARCH TRIANGLE PARK, N.C., July 15, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (Nasdaq: BCRX) today announced the designs for REDEEM-1 and REDEEM-2, two upcoming pivotal trials with its oral Factor D inhibitor, BCX9930, in patients with paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria (PNH).

REDEEM-2 is a randomized, placebo-controlled trial to evaluate the efficacy and safety of BCX9930 (500 mg bid) as monotherapy versus placebo in approximately 57 PNH patients not currently receiving complement inhibitor therapy. In part 1 of this trial, patients will be randomized 2:1 to receive BCX9930 or placebo under double-blind conditions for 12 weeks. All patients will receive BCX9930 in part 2 (weeks 13-52) to assess the long-term safety, tolerability and effectiveness of BCX9930, with patients randomized to placebo in part 1 switching to BCX9930 at the week 12 visit.

The primary endpoint for both trials is the change from baseline in hemoglobin (Hb), assessed at weeks 12 to 24 in REDEEM-1 and at week 12 in REDEEM-2.

Key secondary endpoints for both trials are the proportion of subjects who are transfusion-free, the number of units of packed red blood cells (pRBC) transfused and change from baseline in FACIT-Fatigue score. In REDEEM-2 the percent change from baseline in lactate dehydrogenase also is a key secondary endpoint. Other secondary endpoints in both trials include: percent reduction in the rate of pRBC units transfused, change from baseline in total PNH RBC clone size, ratio of total PNH RBC clone size to PNH white blood cell clone size, reticulocyte count and the proportion of subjects with Hb ≥12 g/dL. In REDEEM-1, reduction in C3 opsonization of red blood cells also is a secondary endpoint.