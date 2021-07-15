GameSquare Esports Signs Definitive Agreement to Acquire Cut+Sew/Zoned, a Gaming and Lifestyle Marketing Agency

Cut+Sew/Zoned is a dynamic gaming and lifestyle marketing agency based in Los Angeles, California



TORONTO, July 15, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- GameSquare Esports Inc. (CSE: GSQ; FRA: 29Q1) (“GameSquare”, “GameSquare Esports” or the “Company”), an international gaming and esports company, is pleased to announce that it has entered into a definitive agreement dated July 14, 2021 (the “Agreement”) pursuant to which it expects to acquire 100% of the issued and outstanding membership units of Swingman LLC (dba Cut+Sew and Zoned) (“Swingman” or “Cut+Sew/Zoned”), a privately held marketing agency operating in the sports and esports industries (the “Acquisition”). As consideration for the Acquisition, GameSquare expects to issue 2,000,000 million of its common shares (“Common Shares”) at a deemed price of $0.50 per share and pay the members of Swingman $3.0 million in cash. Additionally, certain members of Swingman will be entitled to receive (i) up to $1,250,000 paid in Common Shares and up to $150,000 paid in cash if Swingman generates up to US$1.0 million of EBITDA in the 12 months following the closing of the acquisition (the “Closing”), and (ii) up to $2,210,000 paid in Common Shares and up to $240,000 paid in cash if Swingman generates EBITDA of up to US$1.5 million in EBITDA in the period of 12 to 24 months following the Closing, for a maximum consideration of up to $7.85 million paid in cash and Common Shares. The co-founders and management of Swingman, including Matt Hilman, Devon Woodruff, and Sean Maher, have each agreed to continue to operate Cut+Sew/Zoned following the Closing. The Common Shares issued pursuant to the Acquisition are to be subject to a 6-month lock-up period following Closing.