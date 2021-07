Shoals Technologies Group, Inc. Announces Pricing of an Offering of 13,384,155 Shares of Class A Common Stock

PORTLAND, Tenn., July 15, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Shoals Technologies Group, Inc. (Nasdaq: SHLS) (the “Company”) today announced the pricing of an underwritten public offering of an aggregate of 13,384,155 shares of the Company’s Class A common stock, at a price to the public of $28.00 per share. The Company is offering 8,394,463 shares of its Class A common stock, the net proceeds of which will be used to purchase equity interests in its operating subsidiary from certain holders including its founder Dean Solon, Director Brad Forth, Chief Executive Officer Jason Whitaker and Chief Financial Officer Philip Garton (collectively, the “Existing Stockholders”). Additionally, certain selling stockholders, including an entity controlled by Oaktree Capital Management, L.P. (“Oaktree”) and Mehgan Peetz, the Company’s General Counsel (the “Selling Stockholders”), are offering 4,989,692 shares of the Company’s Class A common stock. The Company will not receive any of the proceeds from the sale of shares offered by the Selling Stockholders. The Company also granted the underwriters a 30-day option to purchase up to an additional 2,007,623 shares of Class A common stock. The Company’s Class A common stock is listed on the Nasdaq Global Market under the symbol “SHLS.” The offering is expected to close on July 19, 2021, subject to customary closing conditions.



Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC, J.P. Morgan, Guggenheim Securities and UBS Investment Bank are acting as joint book-running managers and Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC, J.P. Morgan and Guggenheim Securities are acting as representatives of the underwriters for the offering. Morgan Stanley, Credit Suisse and Barclays are also acting as book-runners. Cowen, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc., Piper Sandler, Johnson Rice & Company L.L.C. and Roth Capital Partners are acting as co-managers.

A registration statement relating to this offering was declared effective by the Securities and Exchange Commission on July 14, 2021. This offering is being made only by means of a prospectus, copies of which may be obtained, when available, from: Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC, Attention: Prospectus Department, 200 West Street, New York, NY 10282 (telephone: (866) 471-2526 or email: prospectus-ny@ny.email.gs.com); J.P. Morgan Securities LLC, Attention: Broadridge Financial Solutions, 1155 Long Island Avenue, Edgewood, NY 11717 (telephone: 1-866-803-9204), or by email at prospectus-eq_fi@jpmchase.com; and Guggenheim Securities, LLC, Attention: Equity Syndicate Department, 330 Madison, 8th Floor, New York, NY 10017, by telephone at (212) 518-9658, or by email at GSEquityProspectusDelivery@guggenheimpartners.com.