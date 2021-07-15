The Flowr Corporation Announces Offering of Securities

checkAd

THIS NEWS RELEASE IS INTENDED FOR DISTRIBUTION IN CANADA ONLY AND IS NOT INTENDED FOR DISTRIBUTION TO UNITED STATES NEWSWIRE SERVICES OR FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES.

TORONTO, July 15, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Flowr Corporation (“Flowr” or the “Company”) (TSXV: FLWR, OTC: FLWPF) is pleased to announce that today it has entered a securities purchase agreement with a purchaser pursuant to which the Company has agreed to sell 33,400,000 units (“Units”) of the Company at a price of $0.21 per Unit (the “Issue Price”) for gross proceeds of $7,014,000 (the “Offering”). ATB Capital Markets Inc. (“ATB”) is acting as placement agent for the Offering pursuant to a placement agency agreement dated July 15, 2021 between the Company and ATB.

In addition, the Company intends to complete a non-brokered private placement of Units for aggregate gross proceeds of up to $1,000,000 (the “Direct Placement”).

Each Unit will consist of one common share in the capital of the Company (a “Common Share”) and one Common Share purchase warrant (a “Warrant”). Each Warrant will entitle the holder thereof to acquire one Common Share (“Warrant Share”) at an exercise price of $0.26 per Warrant Share at any time for a period of 42 months following the closing date of the Offering.

The Company intends to use the net proceeds of the Offering and the Direct Placement for: (i) partial repayment of outstanding indebtedness; and (ii) general corporate and working capital purposes.

In connection with the Offering, the Company has agreed to pay to ATB a placement fee equal to $490,000 and grant 2,000,400 broker warrants (“Broker Warrants”). Each Broker Warrant will entitle ATB to purchase one Unit at the Issue Price for a period of thirty-six (36) months from the closing of the Offering.

The Offering is being conducted on a private placement basis in the United States pursuant to available exemptions from the registration requirements under the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and applicable state securities laws and OSC Rule 72-503 – Distributions Outside of Canada. The Direct Placement is being conducted on a private placement basis in Canada to “accredited investors” pursuant to National Instrument 45-106 – Prospectus Exemptions and the securities sold under the Direct Placement will be subject to a four month hold period.

