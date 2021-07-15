checkAd

Lexaria Completes Successful Antiviral Drug Molecular Characterization Study With Canada's National Research Council

Autor: Accesswire
15.07.2021, 13:05  |  49   |   |   

VIRAL-MC21-1 Demonstrates Stability of DehydraTECH™-Enabled Antiviral DrugsKELOWNA, BC / ACCESSWIRE / July 15, 2021 / Lexaria Bioscience Corp. (NASDAQ:LEXX)(NASDAQ:LEXXW) (the "Company" or "Lexaria"), a global innovator in drug delivery platforms is …

VIRAL-MC21-1 Demonstrates Stability of DehydraTECH™-Enabled Antiviral Drugs

KELOWNA, BC / ACCESSWIRE / July 15, 2021 / Lexaria Bioscience Corp. (NASDAQ:LEXX)(NASDAQ:LEXXW) (the "Company" or "Lexaria"), a global innovator in drug delivery platforms is pleased to announce results from its antiviral drug molecular characterization study VIRAL-MC21-1 recently completed by Canada's premier federally funded research organization, the National Research Council ("NRC").

The NRC has successfully confirmed Lexaria's study objectives, demonstrating DehydraTECH™ processing and formulation technology does not create a covalently bonded new molecular entity ("NME") and that each drug tested remained stable and did not undergo change in chemical structure. The five drugs studied were remdesivir, ebastine, bepridil, rupintrivir and colchicine, which have antiviral effects through a variety of different modes of action.

These findings are strongly supportive of accelerated regulatory filings such as the 505(b)(2) pathway permitted by the Food and Drug Administration ("FDA") and other international regulators, for more rapid market authorizations of prospective DehydraTECH-enabled, repurposed antiviral drugs. By comparison, NMEs are generally subjected to more involved regulatory examination and approval processes than non-NMEs.

The work carried out by NRC consisted primarily of nuclear magnetic resonance ("NMR") and Liquid Chromatography-High Resolution Mass Spectrometry ("LC-HRMS") evaluations. NMR spectroscopy is an analytical chemistry method that can determine purity and molecular structures. LC-HRMS uses mass spectrometers and can be used to determine elemental compositions and distinguish between different molecules.

As Lexaria's validating datasets continue to grow, the Company will pursue strategic collaboration opportunities with established pharmaceutical industry partners to incorporate DehydraTECH technology with antiviral drugs including and/or similar to those that are currently being investigated.

DRUG USES:

REMDESIVIR is a well-known nucleotide reverse transcriptase inhibitor, available under the trade name Veklury® from Gilead Sciences Inc., that interferes with the SARS-CoV-2 viral replication life cycle and has received emergency use authorization in many regions of the world for treatment of COVID-19. It is also used to treat hepatitis, Ebola disease and Marburg virus infections.

Seite 1 von 4
Lexaria Bioscience Registered (Old) Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Lexaria Completes Successful Antiviral Drug Molecular Characterization Study With Canada's National Research Council VIRAL-MC21-1 Demonstrates Stability of DehydraTECH™-Enabled Antiviral DrugsKELOWNA, BC / ACCESSWIRE / July 15, 2021 / Lexaria Bioscience Corp. (NASDAQ:LEXX)(NASDAQ:LEXXW) (the "Company" or "Lexaria"), a global innovator in drug delivery platforms is …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
CORRECTION: Green Stream Holdings, Inc., Signs Initial Host Site for Community Solar Program; 25 ...
Cinedigm Reports Preliminary Fourth Quarter Fiscal 2021 Results
Stabilisation Notice, End of Stabilisation Period and Exercise of Over-Allotment Option
Atlas Mara Announces Successful Restructuring
Cloud DX Remote Patient Monitoring Helps Canadian Hospitals Address Pandemic-Related Surgical ...
LightPath Technologies Announces a Joint Project for the Development of Light-Weight Broadband ...
Dolphin Entertainment Congratulates 42West on 2021 Emmy Nominations
High-Grade Awaruite Obtained During Site Visit to Letain Along 1 km X 1.3 km Known Nickel-Cobalt ...
Canadian Overseas Petroleum Limited Provides Fourth Bi-Weekly Status Report and Announces ...
Gladstone Commercial Corporation Executes 7.75-year Lease Renewal at Office Property in Burnsville, ...
Titel
Eco (Atlantic) Oil and Gas Ltd. Announces Completion of Subscription
TDG Gold Corp. Announces Private Placement
Cielo Aldersyde And Edmonton Progress Update
Empower Clinics Reports Record Q1 2021 Results with Revenues Over $2.5M CAD
HAVN Life Signs Exclusive Supply Agreement With Cube Psytech
Calyxt Announces Expansion of Hemp Breeding Platform with Seedless Hemp Innovation
Silver Elephant Mining Corp. Files Early Warning Report in Respect of Victory Nickel Inc.
Green Stream Holdings, Inc., Launches New Website to Re-Brand Company
Critical Elements Retains Ex-Rockwood Lithium Expert for its Hydroxide Engineering Market Study
Zinc8 Energy Solutions Wins 'Energy Tech Innovator' Award at WE3 Summit
Titel
Initiates Collaboration to Study the Production of a Pellet Feed Direct Reduced Product Using ...
Electrovaya Announces Litarion Settlement
MAS GOLD Provides Final North Lake Drill Results Announces Continued 2021 Drilling at North Lake ...
TDG Gold Corp. Appoints Christy Smith as Vice President Sustainability and Affirms Allyship with ...
Eco (Atlantic) Oil and Gas Ltd. Announces Completion of Subscription
RE Royalties Announces Filing of Final Short Form Base Shelf Prospectus
Eco (Atlantic) Oil and Gas Ltd. Announces Jabillo-1 Well Result
SUIC Appoints a Renowned Media Director for Public Engagement Strategy, a Triple Crown Mover and a ...
TDG Gold Corp. Announces Private Placement
Silver Spruce Contracts ASTER and LANDSAT Spectral Analysis on El Mezquite, Jackie and Diamante ...
Titel
Oncology Pharma and Ribera Solutions Release White Paper Regarding Patient Engagement and Retention ...
Initiates Collaboration to Study the Production of a Pellet Feed Direct Reduced Product Using ...
Electrovaya Announces Litarion Settlement
Neutrisci Ships Tabletz Rush Order to #1 CBD Retailer in Japan
Northern Dynasty: US Army Corps of Engineers finalizes Administrative Record for Pebble Project ...
AmmPower Corp. Laying Groundwork for Future Potential Production of Modular Green Ammonia Units
TDG Gold Corp. Retains Market Making Services
AmmPower Corp. Announces Global Marine Initiative & Addition of John Tercek a Maritime ...
MAS GOLD Provides Final North Lake Drill Results Announces Continued 2021 Drilling at North Lake ...
AmmPower Corp. Announces Formation of AmmPower Lithium & Mineral Resources and AmmPower Ammonia & ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

DatumTitel
13.07.21Lexaria Receives Patent Protection in Japan
Accesswire | Analysen
05.07.21Lexaria Announces Voluntary Delisting from the Canadian Securities Exchange to Concentrate Trading on the Nasdaq Capital Markets
Accesswire | Analysen
29.06.21Lexaria Announces 2021 Annual Meeting Results
Accesswire | Analysen