Lexaria Completes Successful Antiviral Drug Molecular Characterization Study With Canada's National Research Council

The NRC has successfully confirmed Lexaria's study objectives, demonstrating DehydraTECH™ processing and formulation technology does not create a covalently bonded new molecular entity ("NME") and that each drug tested remained stable and did not undergo change in chemical structure. The five drugs studied were remdesivir, ebastine, bepridil, rupintrivir and colchicine, which have antiviral effects through a variety of different modes of action.

KELOWNA, BC / ACCESSWIRE / July 15, 2021 / Lexaria Bioscience Corp. (NASDAQ:LEXX)(NASDAQ:LEXXW) (the "Company" or "Lexaria"), a global innovator in drug delivery platforms is pleased to announce results from its antiviral drug molecular characterization study VIRAL-MC21-1 recently completed by Canada's premier federally funded research organization, the National Research Council ("NRC").

These findings are strongly supportive of accelerated regulatory filings such as the 505(b)(2) pathway permitted by the Food and Drug Administration ("FDA") and other international regulators, for more rapid market authorizations of prospective DehydraTECH-enabled, repurposed antiviral drugs. By comparison, NMEs are generally subjected to more involved regulatory examination and approval processes than non-NMEs.

The work carried out by NRC consisted primarily of nuclear magnetic resonance ("NMR") and Liquid Chromatography-High Resolution Mass Spectrometry ("LC-HRMS") evaluations. NMR spectroscopy is an analytical chemistry method that can determine purity and molecular structures. LC-HRMS uses mass spectrometers and can be used to determine elemental compositions and distinguish between different molecules.

As Lexaria's validating datasets continue to grow, the Company will pursue strategic collaboration opportunities with established pharmaceutical industry partners to incorporate DehydraTECH technology with antiviral drugs including and/or similar to those that are currently being investigated.

DRUG USES:

REMDESIVIR is a well-known nucleotide reverse transcriptase inhibitor, available under the trade name Veklury® from Gilead Sciences Inc., that interferes with the SARS-CoV-2 viral replication life cycle and has received emergency use authorization in many regions of the world for treatment of COVID-19. It is also used to treat hepatitis, Ebola disease and Marburg virus infections.