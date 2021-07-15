/C O R R E C T I O N -- Japan Tobacco Inc./

Tokyo (ots/PRNewswire) - In the news release, JT Group launches Ploom X, issued

15-Jul-2021 by Japan Tobacco Inc. over PR Newswire, the 15th paragraph (note

under the table), first bullet point, should read "The AC adapter is not

included in the starter kit. The AC adapter will be sold separately." rather

than "The AC adapter is not included in the starter kit. The AC adapter will be

sold separately for 980 Yen (tax included)." as incorrectly transmitted by PR

Newswire. The complete, corrected release follows:



JT Group launches Ploom X





The next generation heated tobacco device hits stores across Japan on August17thJapan Tobacco Inc. (JT ) (TSE: 2914) announces the official launch of Ploom X,its next generation heated tobacco device, on August 17, 2021. Ploom X willgradually be made available across Japan, including convenience stores andselect tobacco retail stores. Ploom X will also be available for pre-launch saleat the CLUB JT online shop from July 26, 2021.Ploom X is the JT Group's next generation device for heated tobacco sticks, thecompany's priority category, where it is now focusing its resources. The device,which will be launched across key markets after Japan, was jointly developed byJT in Japan and JTI, the Group's international subsidiary, headquartered inSwitzerland." Ploom X is the first global device developed by JT and JTI, bringing togetherall our global resources to offer the best user experience of our time. We aredelighted to be able to offer this new innovative product to adult consumers inJapan, the world's leading heated tobacco market and where product standards andquality are of the highest importance."Listening to consumers globally, we have created a proposition that is alignedwith today's lifestyles and choices. This includes a more authentic tobaccotaste, new connectivity possibilities and several options to personalize thedevice to everyday needs. Ploom X will make the user experience more pleasurableand unique than ever before. With Ploom X, we are continuing to build on ourgrowing presence in the fast-moving heated tobacco sticks category and respondto the increasingly demanding needs of adult consumers around the world. "Daniel TORRAS, Senior Vice President, Reduced-Risk ProductsThe cutting-edge device, adopts the aesthetic and innovative "Nastro" designwith a more intuitive user experience, with no buttons on its surface. Inaddition to the ability to precisely control heating temperature, Ploom X isequipped with a new heating technology, HEATFLOW®, which focuses on air flow,significantly improving user experience.