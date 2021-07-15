checkAd

/C O R R E C T I O N -- Japan Tobacco Inc./

Nachrichtenagentur: news aktuell
15.07.2021, 13:20  |  47   |   |   

Tokyo (ots/PRNewswire) - In the news release, JT Group launches Ploom X, issued
15-Jul-2021 by Japan Tobacco Inc. over PR Newswire, the 15th paragraph (note
under the table), first bullet point, should read "The AC adapter is not
included in the starter kit. The AC adapter will be sold separately." rather
than "The AC adapter is not included in the starter kit. The AC adapter will be
sold separately for 980 Yen (tax included)." as incorrectly transmitted by PR
Newswire. The complete, corrected release follows:

JT Group launches Ploom X

The next generation heated tobacco device hits stores across Japan on August
17th

Japan Tobacco Inc. (JT ) (TSE: 2914) announces the official launch of Ploom X,
its next generation heated tobacco device, on August 17, 2021. Ploom X will
gradually be made available across Japan, including convenience stores and
select tobacco retail stores. Ploom X will also be available for pre-launch sale
at the CLUB JT online shop from July 26, 2021.

Ploom X is the JT Group's next generation device for heated tobacco sticks, the
company's priority category, where it is now focusing its resources. The device,
which will be launched across key markets after Japan, was jointly developed by
JT in Japan and JTI, the Group's international subsidiary, headquartered in
Switzerland.

" Ploom X is the first global device developed by JT and JTI, bringing together
all our global resources to offer the best user experience of our time. We are
delighted to be able to offer this new innovative product to adult consumers in
Japan, the world's leading heated tobacco market and where product standards and
quality are of the highest importance.

"Listening to consumers globally, we have created a proposition that is aligned
with today's lifestyles and choices. This includes a more authentic tobacco
taste, new connectivity possibilities and several options to personalize the
device to everyday needs. Ploom X will make the user experience more pleasurable
and unique than ever before. With Ploom X, we are continuing to build on our
growing presence in the fast-moving heated tobacco sticks category and respond
to the increasingly demanding needs of adult consumers around the world. "

Daniel TORRAS, Senior Vice President, Reduced-Risk Products

The cutting-edge device, adopts the aesthetic and innovative "Nastro" design
with a more intuitive user experience, with no buttons on its surface. In
addition to the ability to precisely control heating temperature, Ploom X is
equipped with a new heating technology, HEATFLOW®, which focuses on air flow,
significantly improving user experience.
Seite 1 von 3



0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

/C O R R E C T I O N -- Japan Tobacco Inc./ In the news release, JT Group launches Ploom X, issued 15-Jul-2021 by Japan Tobacco Inc. over PR Newswire, the 15th paragraph (note under the table), first bullet point, should read "The AC adapter is not included in the starter kit. The AC adapter …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Positive Entwicklung für VW-Kunden / Diesel-Skandal: Immer mehr Urteile zu EA288 Motor von VW
Nayax Acquires Israeli Tech Start-up Weezmo
Deloitte Property Index 2021: Deutsche Wohnimmobilienpreise wachsen prozentual zweistellig
Cellares und Poseida Therapeutics kooperieren, um die Herstellung von Zelltherapien zu ...
Seegene stellt neuen Test zum Nachweis von SARS-CoV-2-Varianten vor, der sechs Virusvarianten ...
Zweites Wachstumsgeschäft in diesem Jahr: Velocity Global kauft Shield GEO (FOTO)
Die Lohmann Brightlands Startup Challenge: Erstmals richtet Lohmann seinen Fokus auf junge Startups und wird dabei von Brightlands Chemelot ...
Infosys: Significant growth acceleration in Q1 to 16.9% YoY and 4.8% QoQ
Compliance Solutions Strategies erweitert Zusammenarbeit mit aosphere
Keine Wollmilchsau, Kommentar zum digitalen Euro von Mark Schrörs
Titel
PwC Deutschland als "Microsoft Country Partner of the Year 2021" ausgezeichnet
Entertainment & media revenues rebounding strongly from pandemic slump; shift to streaming, gaming and user-generated content is transforming industry: PwC
Immobilienbranche: ESG-konforme sind wettbewerbsfähig (FOTO)
Starinvestor Jim Rogers kritisiert US-Zentralbank
FREE NOW annuncia l'integrazione del car sharing di SHARE NOW in tutta Europa (FOTO)
Kia Ceed mit geschärftem Design und Technologie-Upgrade (FOTO)
EANS-Hauptversammlung: AT & S Austria Technologie & Systemtechnik Aktiengesellschaft / Ergebnisse zur ...
EANS-Adhoc: Österreichische Post AG / DIE ÖSTERREICHISCHE POST BESTÄTIGT GESPRÄCHE DER ...
Senioren eröffnen neuen Milliardenmarkt: Smarte Technologien als Mittel für ein selbstbestimmtes Leben im eigenen Zuhause / Use Cases, ...
Polyester Backsheet Film Finalist for Inter Solar Award 2021
Titel
Deutsche Vermögensberatung AG (DVAG) auf dem Siegertreppchen / DVAG als bester ...
European Parliament Member Isamil Ertug visits LKQ Europe's Logistics Operations in ...
Erste Förderungstranche des GAIA-X-Wettbewerbs bewilligt - KI-Kompetenz aus Osnabrück ...
BIG direkt gesund: Von Null auf 515.000 Versicherte in 25 Jahren / Jubiläum der 1. Direktkrankenkasse (FOTO)
Dental Direkt regelt Nachfolge mit HANNOVER Finanz
Blackstone Life Sciences, Cellex Cell Professionals und Intellia Therapeutics gründen neues ...
Cellforce Group GmbH: Joint Venture von Porsche und CUSTOMCELLS (FOTO)
M3 Invests in Physicians Career Portal praktischArzt (FOTO)
Die Klima-Selbstverpflichtung des deutschen Finanzsektors hat viel in Bewegung gebracht - ...
PAIR Finance Kundentypologie-Studie: Große Potentiale für personalisiertes Inkasso (FOTO)
Titel
Steuererklärung 2020: R-AUS für Rentner (FOTO)
CE-Zeichen für das FreeStyle Libre 3 System von Abbott: Der kleinste und dünnste Sensor der Welt - bei der besten Leistung seiner Klasse und zu ...
ETF-Sparplan: 100 Euro monatlich reichen für 871 Euro zusätzliche Rente (FOTO)
CGTN: China rüstet sich für eine auf den Menschen ausgerichtete, grüne und hochwertige ...
Plansecur: 2020 letzte Chance für Rente mit 63 ohne Abschlag / Was kaum einer weiß: ...
100 Prozent Seniorenzuschlag in der Kfz-Versicherung (FOTO)
Bio-CNG macht's möglich: Grüne Verbrenner werden von der neu eingeführten CO2-Abgabe befreit
Alleinerziehende: So erhalten sie automatisch einen Freibetrag über 4.000 Euro (FOTO)
Tagesspiegel exklusiv: Kunden erhalten Geld von der Autoversicherung zurück
Consors Finanz Studie: Der Kostendruck steigt - wie lange ziehen Autofahrer noch mit? (FOTO) (1) 

Nachrichten zu den Werten

DatumTitel
14:20 UhrGreen Stream Holdings, Inc., Getting Closer To Completion Of Land Surveys: Permits To Follow
Accesswire | Analysen
14:19 UhrPPG Appoints Melissa Wills as Vice President, Finance Administration
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
14:16 UhrHigh Tide and Halo Announce Closing of Sale of KushBar Assets to Halo
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
14:16 UhrAGCO Announces Quarterly Dividend
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
14:16 UhrExploration at Beaton's River
PR Newswire (engl.) | Pressemitteilungen
14:15 UhrDeutschland fördert Projekt zum Wiederaufbau des Beiruter Hafens
dpa-AFX | Weitere Nachrichten
14:15 UhrUS-Geldhaus Morgan Stanley steigert Quartalsgewinn deutlich
dpa-AFX | Weitere Nachrichten
14:15 UhrUnterschiede bei Regulierung nach Brexit vorhanden, aber kein unfairer Wettbewerb
FinanzBusiness | Kommentare
14:15 UhrHOMB Continues Stable Performance in Second Quarter Delivering Record Net Income Through First Six Months of 2021
globenewswire | Weitere Nachrichten
14:15 UhrLimestone to Host 2021 Corporate Update Webcast on July 20th
globenewswire | Weitere Nachrichten