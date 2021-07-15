checkAd

Toromont Announces Retirement of Robert Ogilvie and Appointment of Richard Roy as Chair of the Board

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
15.07.2021, 13:15  |  18   |   |   

TORONTO, July 15, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Toromont Industries Ltd. (TSX:TIH) today announces that after 36 years of dedicated service (34 as Chairman and 20 as CEO), Mr. Robert M. Ogilvie will retire as both Chairman and Director of the Board of Directors effective July 15, 2021.

Mr. Ogilvie’s chairmanship extended beyond the originally scheduled retirement date of April 2021 as the COVID crisis presented unprecedented uncertainties. The company has navigated well over the last 16 months, building on a strong foundation through operational excellence and strategic execution. Given the company’s solid position, and Mr. Ogilvie’s belief that Toromont is well positioned for the future, he has advised the Board it is now an appropriate time to retire.

During Mr. Ogilvie’s distinguished career, Toromont built a market-leading business through strategic investments and a number of acquisitions. His legacy and embedded operating disciplines will be felt for years to come. The Board and Toromont employees thank Mr. Ogilvie for his incredible loyalty, vision and leadership.

The Toromont Industries Board of Directors is pleased to announce the appointment of Mr. Richard G. Roy to the position of Chairman effective immediately. Mr. Roy was appointed to Toromont’s Board of Directors in November 2018. During his more than 35 years of experience he spent 16 years at Uni-Select, where he advanced through several senior executive roles including Vice President, Administration and Chief Financial Officer, Vice President and Chief Operating Officer and President and Chief Executive Officer. Such roles uniquely position Mr. Roy for the Toromont chairmanship where he will continue to add significant value with his wealth of experience and a strong understanding of the Québec business environment.

Mr. Roy currently sits as chair of Toromont’s Environmental, Social and Governance Committee and is a member of the Audit Committee. In addition to the Toromont Board of Directors, Mr. Roy serves on the board of directors of GDI Integrated Facility Services Inc. and has held several board positions previously.

Mr. Roy received his Fellow Chartered Accountant (FCA) designation from the Ordre des Comptables Professionnels Agréés du Québec in 2012 and is a graduate of École des Hautes Études Commerciales (HEC) in Montréal.  

About Toromont

Toromont Industries Ltd. operates through two business segments: The Equipment Group and CIMCO. The Equipment Group includes one of the larger Caterpillar dealerships by revenue and geographic territory - spanning the Canadian provinces of Newfoundland & Labrador, Nova Scotia, New Brunswick, Prince Edward Island, Québec, Ontario and Manitoba in addition to most of the territory of Nunavut. In addition, the Group includes industry leading rental operations, a complementary material handling business and an agricultural equipment business. CIMCO is a market leader in the design, engineering, fabrication and installation of industrial and recreational refrigeration systems. Both segments offer comprehensive product support capabilities. This press release and more information about Toromont Industries can be found at www.toromont.com.

For more information contact:

Scott J. Medhurst
President and Chief Executive Officer
Toromont Industries Ltd.
T: (416) 667-5623

-or-

Michael S. McMillan
Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer
Toromont Industries Ltd.
T: (416) 514-4790




0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Toromont Announces Retirement of Robert Ogilvie and Appointment of Richard Roy as Chair of the Board TORONTO, July 15, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - Toromont Industries Ltd. (TSX:TIH) today announces that after 36 years of dedicated service (34 as Chairman and 20 as CEO), Mr. Robert M. Ogilvie will retire as both Chairman and Director of the Board of …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Hexatronic acquires leading microduct business in the fast-growing German market
Green Stream Holdings, Inc., Signs Initial Host Site For Community Solar Program; 25 Year Model ...
Decklar Resources Inc. Announces Share Purchase Agreement to Participate in Asaramatoru Oil Field ...
RSM Selects Workday to Help Accelerate Digital Transformation
LeasePlan and Arrival sign partnership to bring revolutionary electric vans to European cities
JZZ Technologies, Inc. Signs on Digital Marketing Firm EverConvert to Reinforce the Company's ...
Fusion Fuel Announces HEVO Ammonia Morocco Project, Aims to Produce 183,000 Tons of Green Ammonia ...
Bitfarms to Present at Sequire Blockchain Event on July 15th
Teck Releases Climate Change Outlook 2021 Report
United Community Banks, Inc. and Reliant Bancorp, Inc., the Parent of Reliant Bank, Announce Merger ...
Titel
Standard Lithium Receives Approval to List on NYSE American
Press release: Kering Eyewear acquires the Danish Luxury Eyewear Brand Lindberg
Responsible Solar: First Solar Invests $11 Million in Underserved American Communities
Beyond Meat Launches Beyond Chicken Tenders at Restaurants Nationwide
Tesla Energy, Brookfield and Dacra Announce the Development of Large-Scale Sustainable Neighborhood ...
NOHO, INC. RETAINS AUDITOR, INSTALLS DIRECTORS AND PROVIDES OPERATIONS UPDATE
Largest U.S. Healthcare Claims and Utilization Analysis for BPH Procedures Reveals Lowest Overall ...
Delta Drone - The introduction of a mobile security solution: a great success at SOFINS 2021
Molecular Templates, Inc. Announces Dosing of First Subject in Phase 1 Study of MT-6402 in ...
DIRTT Announces Appointment of Todd Lillibridge as Board Chair
Titel
Kadant to Acquire German Blade Manufacturer Joh. Clouth
Verisk Launches Next-Generation DrivingDNA Score to Support Usage-Based Insurance Innovation
Standard Lithium Receives Approval to List on NYSE American
GameStop Continues Expansion of Fulfillment Network with New Facility in Reno, Nevada
Press release: Kering Eyewear acquires the Danish Luxury Eyewear Brand Lindberg
Ocugen Inc. Set to Join Russell 3000 Index
Aemetis and Koch Project Solutions Select Worley to Provide Engineering for ‘Carbon Zero 1’ ...
BioPower Operations Corporation Enters into Asset Purchase Agreement to Acquire Certain Assets ...
Diversey and Halomine Announce a Strategic Alliance to Drive the HaloFilm Technology Globally
Sykes Enterprises, Incorporated to be Acquired by Sitel Group in All-Cash Transaction
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Spineway - improved operating result despite cover
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board