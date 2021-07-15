Visionstate Announces Exceed Solar MOU with Ecoplast Solutions for High-tech, Sustainable Living Spaces

Visionstate Corp. previously announced on April 23, 2021 that it had signed a Letter of Intent to acquire the outstanding shares of Exceed Solar Inc.

EDMONTON, Alberta, July 15, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Exceed Solar Inc. (the “Company” or “Exceed Solar”), a business that is 40% owned by Visionstate Corp. (TSXV: VIS), is pleased to announce it has signed a memorandum of understanding (MOU) with Lloydminster-based Ecoplast Solutions Inc. (“Ecoplast”) to collaborate on constructing high-tech living spaces that set a new standard in sustainable living.

The partnership with Ecoplast will see Exceed Solar utilizing Ecoplast’s proprietary structurally insulated panels (SIPs) to build its sustainable living spaces that include backyard studios, garden or in-law suites and high-tech greenhouses. Ecoplast’s insulated panels are built on a foam core material made from 100% recycled plastic bottles and bonded with a special laminate.

“What made Exceed Solar excited about working with Ecoplast is the fact the company uses recycled plastic bottles to produce a building system that is strong, energy efficient, and cost effective”, said Elliott Putters, President of Exceed Solar. “Our strategy is to commoditize building structures to address the increasing cost of contemporary living spaces. The products offered by Ecoplast Solutions fit well within that strategy.”

“We’re extremely excited to work with Exceed Solar on numerous projects going forward. We believe our eco-friendly building solution is a perfect fit for their future developments”, said Jean-Marc d’Entremont, Managing Partner of Ecoplast.

Exceed Solar is a company that makes every decision with consideration of the impact on the community and on the environment. This partnership with Ecoplast will be a key factor in the Company’s ability to be a part of and to build abundant, safe, and healthy communities.

Exceed Solar is poised to make a significant impact on energy-efficient building envelopes. The Company is focused on smaller-scale structures such as backyard greenhouses, garden suites and business and entertainment studios which are branded under Sol Spaces.

Ecoplast SIP innovation represents a major new application for recycled high-quality polyethylene terephthalate (PET) made from plastic bottles. PET foams are the newest structural core materials in the composite industry. Ecoplast only sources PET made solely from recycled bottles.

Currently Exceed Solar is working with the University of Alberta’s sustainability initiative and faculty of engineering to build and test a high-tech, solar-powered greenhouse at the University of Alberta’s East Campus Village. The project will see a variety of research projects and innovative technology tested in the greenhouse.