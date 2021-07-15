checkAd

VirExit Technologies, Inc. Announces It Will Appear In A Special Section Of USA Today Both Online And In Print

The VirExit brands will appear in the publication as part of the newly launched branding campaign.

RICHLAND, WA / ACCESSWIRE / July 15, 2021 / VirExit Technologies, Inc. (OTC PINK:VXIT) is pleased to announce it will be seen in USA Today's America Reopened special section. VirExit, The VLife, The SaferPlace Market and our other brands will all be highlighted in the guide. The guide will be both online and in print.

"We're ready to share our new branding and what we've been working on with the world," said James C. Katzaroff, CEO. "From our subscription-based portal, The VLife to our SaferPlace Market to our corporate site, it's time to launch our branding campaign with the world."

VirExit's new subscription-based website, The VLife (www.thevlife.net), will launch on or about July 21, 2021, at the same time as USA Today. This was intentional. The portal will focus on productivity, wellness, health, and safety. It will have proprietary video blogs, guest contributors, and a wealth of information.

"At VirExit, we've designed a full-service program that promotes all aspects of wellbeing, productivity, safety, and creativity. The portal is the second phase of VirExit's three-pronged approach to the future. VSure, VirExit's third prong, will launch later this quarter.

The VirExit team of professionals, including our top health advisors, are currently evaluating a variety of additional products and educational materials which will be onboarded regularly to both the site and the market. The company invites others to reach out with additional products they believe fit our program by emailing info@virexit.com.

NOTICE REGARDING FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS
This news release contains forward-looking information within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, including statements that include the words believes, expects, anticipate or similar expressions. Such forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, and other factors that may cause the actual results, performance or achievements of the company to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. In addition, description of anyone's past success is no guarantee of future success. This news release speaks as of the date first set forth above and the company assumes no responsibility to update the information included herein for events occurring after the date hereof.

About VirExit Technologies, Inc.
VirExit Technologies, Inc. (VXIT) is a diversified company focused on innovative, effective, ethical, and safe products within the health, safety, and wellness verticals. In 2020, the company purchased SaferPlace Technologies, LLC, whose purpose is to create a primary sales and marketing platform as a vertical online marketplace. This new acquisition seeks to provide a single source for buyers and sellers of protective products and services which resonate with the VirExit mission statement: making the world a healthier and safer place with innovative, ethical and effective technologies. For investor relations information please contact investorrelations@virexit.com.

