GlobeStar Therapeutics Corporation To Be Seen In The Washington Football Team Yearbook All Season

GlobeStar Therapeutics Corporation (OTC PINK:GSTC) is partnering with the producers of the Washington Football Team Yearbook for inclusion in their 2021-2022 guide. The guide focuses on everything from players to partners to advertisers. GlobeStar will be seen in the guide which drops later this month.

Headquartered in Richland, Washington, GlobeStar Therapeutics Corporation is a fast-growing company focused on providing medical research, development and treatments for wellness and disease. With a mission to "assist people on their journey to health," GlobeStar Therapeutics also brings high quality supplement products to the market.

"Now that our name change is complete, it's time to let people know who we are and what we are working on," said James C. Katzaroff, President and CEO, GlobeStar Therapeutics Corporation. "This is part of our coming out party with our new name. Our brand is important, and we want NFL fans and collectors to know GlobeStar Therapeutics is a company that is working to meet the challenges associated with Multiple Sclerosis and other neurodegenerative diseases."

In addition to their participation in the Washington Football Team Yearbook, GlobeStar Therapeutics will be launching their new website the week of July 21, 2021. The newly created site will incorporate a full health library, as well as robust details and information on our offerings. Within the health library you will find information on Multiple Sclerosis and other disease, blogs, and a full resource framework for anyone wants to learn more about these challenging neurodegenerative diseases. New content will be added on an ongoing basis.

About GlobeStar Therapeutics Corporation

GlobeStar Therapeutics Corporation (OTCBB:GSTC) is a healthcare company dedicated to bringing innovative, effective and high-quality healthcare solutions to the medical community. With a focus on Multiple Sclerosis and other chronic diseases, GlobeStar's team is committed to helping those suffering begin their journey back to health. More information about GlobeStar Therapeutics Corporation can be found at www.angiosoma.com .

