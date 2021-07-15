checkAd

Cryptology's estimated NAV as of 14/07/2021 is €157.40

DGAP-News: Cryptology Asset Group PLC / Key word(s): Statement/Cryptocurrency / Blockchain
Cryptology's estimated NAV as of 14/07/2021 is €157.40

15.07.2021 / 13:20
Corporate News

Cryptology Asset Group p.l.c. ("Cryptology")
Malta, 15.07.2021

Cryptology's estimated NAV as of 14/07/2021 is €157.40

Institutional adoption of crypto continues as Cryptology recently participated in the FPAC deal alongside Blackrock as Bullish intends to go public on the NYSE.

 

Malta, 15.07.2021. Cryptology Asset Group (ISIN: MT0001770107; Ticker: CAP:GR), a leading European investment firm for crypto assets and blockchain-related business models, announced its most recent estimated Net Asset Value ("NAV") per share of €157.40.

This most recent NAV estimate comes on the heals of a recent investment in tokenization platrform, Chintai, as well as participation in the Far Peak Acquisition Corporation's SPAC merger with Block.one's Bullish, a part of Bullish's strategy as it intends to go public on the New York Stock Exchange. Additional participants in the offer included Mike Novogratz's Galaxy and Blackrock. Further, GBC AG recently completed an independent, initial research report on Cryptology Asset Group with a 'Buy' rating and a price target of €358.43. The shares closed yesterday at €175, roughly a 50% discount to GBC's price target.

Cryptology CEO, Patrick Lowry, said "Capital market investors are seeking exposure to Bitcoin and the crypto ecosystem by any compliant means, including through indirect exposure to publicly traded companies. For instance, Cryptology recently participated in the Bullish SPAC alongside Blackrock, a $9.5 trillion asset manager, which also recently bought a substantial stake in Michael Saylor's Microstrategy and its large Bitcoin balance sheet. Institutional adoption is here!"

Cryptology shares currently trade on several German exchanges including Börse Düsseldorf, Gettex and Tradegate. In order to increase trading liquidity and open up to new shareholder groups, Cryptology is currently exploring an international listing. The ticker symbol for Cryptology was recently changed from 4UD to CAP.

About Cryptology Asset Group p.l.c.

Cryptology Asset Group (ISIN: MT0001770107; Ticker: CAP:GR) is a leading European investment company for crypto assets and blockchain-related business models. Founded by Christian Angermayer's family office, Apeiron Investment Group, and crypto-legend Mike Novogratz, Cryptology is the largest publicly traded holding company for blockchain- and crypto-based business models in Europe. Noteworthy portfolio companies include crypto-giant and EOSIO software publisher Block.one, leading HPC provider Northern Data, commission-free online neobroker nextmarkets, and crypto asset management group Iconic Funds.

Media Contact:

Cryptology Asset Group p.l.c.

Jefim Gewiet (COO)

66/67, Beatrice, Amery Street,

Sliema SLM 1707 Malta

E-mail: info@cryptology-ag.com


Language: English
Company: Cryptology Asset Group PLC
Beatrice 66 & 67, Amery Street
SLM 1707 Sliema
Malta
E-mail: info@cryptology-ag.com
Internet: cryptology-ag.com
ISIN: MT0001770107
WKN: A2JDEW
Listed: Regulated Unofficial Market in Dusseldorf
EQS News ID: 1219320

 
