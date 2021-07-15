Orogen Options the Kalium Canyon Project to Badger Minerals

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / July 15, 2021 / (TSXV:OGN)(OTCQX:OGNRF) Orogen Royalties Inc. ("Orogen" or the "Company") is pleased to announce it has signed an option agreement (the "Agreement") with Badger Minerals LLC ("Badger"), a private mineral …

To earn a 100% interest in the Kalium Canyon project, Badger will make cash payments of US$1.75 million and exploration expenditures of US$5.0 million over a five-year period. Orogen will retain a 2% net smelter return ("NSR") royalty of which 0.5% can be purchased for US$2.0 million.

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / July 15, 2021 / (TSXV:OGN)(OTCQX:OGNRF) Orogen Royalties Inc. ("Orogen" or the "Company") is pleased to announce it has signed an option agreement (the "Agreement") with Badger Minerals LLC ("Badger"), a private mineral exploration company, for the Kalium Canyon gold project in Nevada, USA.

"Orogen's property portfolio is suitably positioned for partnerships with good quality producing and exploration companies," commented Orogen CEO Paddy Nicol. "These partnerships are structured on the foundation of royalty creation or equity interests, cash payments, and exploration work in a short time frame, and accomplishes Orogen's strategy of cost-effective organic royalty creation. Our eleven joint ventures in British Columbia, Nevada, and Mexico have active exploration and drilling programs and provide an excellent opportunity to increase our royalty portfolio."

About the Kalium Canyon Project

Kalium Canyon covers 101 claims in the Walker Lane trend (Figure 1) where many low sulfidation epithermal gold discoveries in Nevada have been found, including North Bullfrog, C-Horst/Lynnda Strip, Silicon, and Eastside. Locally, the project lies within the Red Mountain district where approximately 10 million ounces of silver was produced.

Kalium Canyon contains the Kalium and Argenta zones, northeast trending mineralized structures that run parallel to the historic 16-1, Nivloc, and Mohawk mines where production came from large continuous veins underground. (Figure 2).

Foto: Accesswire

Figure 1: Location of Orogen's interests in Nevada

Foto: Accesswire

Figure 2: Mineralized structures near Kalium Canyon. Geology from Stewart et al (1974)

The Kalium structure is an undrilled, one- to two-kilometre-long corridor overlain by a steam heated cell of alunite-kaolinite alteration. The Argenta structure to the southeast is approximately four to five kilometres long and hosts a known gold-rich stockwork vein system with historic chip channel samples from 1947 of 15 metres grading 3.74 grams per tonne ("g/t") gold and later reverse circulation drilling returning up to 46 metres grading 1.2 g/t gold. The mineralization is hosted by high-angle breccias which are open to depth. Siliceous sinters exposed at the surface attest to the shallow level of exposure of this structural zone, similar to the shallow style of alteration exhibited by the Kalium structure.