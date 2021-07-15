checkAd

Orogen Options the Kalium Canyon Project to Badger Minerals

Autor: Accesswire
15.07.2021, 13:30  |  40   |   |   

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / July 15, 2021 / (TSXV:OGN)(OTCQX:OGNRF) Orogen Royalties Inc. ("Orogen" or the "Company") is pleased to announce it has signed an option agreement (the "Agreement") with Badger Minerals LLC ("Badger"), a private mineral …

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / July 15, 2021 / (TSXV:OGN)(OTCQX:OGNRF) Orogen Royalties Inc. ("Orogen" or the "Company") is pleased to announce it has signed an option agreement (the "Agreement") with Badger Minerals LLC ("Badger"), a private mineral exploration company, for the Kalium Canyon gold project in Nevada, USA.

To earn a 100% interest in the Kalium Canyon project, Badger will make cash payments of US$1.75 million and exploration expenditures of US$5.0 million over a five-year period. Orogen will retain a 2% net smelter return ("NSR") royalty of which 0.5% can be purchased for US$2.0 million.

"Orogen's property portfolio is suitably positioned for partnerships with good quality producing and exploration companies," commented Orogen CEO Paddy Nicol. "These partnerships are structured on the foundation of royalty creation or equity interests, cash payments, and exploration work in a short time frame, and accomplishes Orogen's strategy of cost-effective organic royalty creation. Our eleven joint ventures in British Columbia, Nevada, and Mexico have active exploration and drilling programs and provide an excellent opportunity to increase our royalty portfolio."

About the Kalium Canyon Project

Kalium Canyon covers 101 claims in the Walker Lane trend (Figure 1) where many low sulfidation epithermal gold discoveries in Nevada have been found, including North Bullfrog, C-Horst/Lynnda Strip, Silicon, and Eastside. Locally, the project lies within the Red Mountain district where approximately 10 million ounces of silver was produced.

Kalium Canyon contains the Kalium and Argenta zones, northeast trending mineralized structures that run parallel to the historic 16-1, Nivloc, and Mohawk mines where production came from large continuous veins underground. (Figure 2).

Foto: Accesswire

Figure 1: Location of Orogen's interests in Nevada

Foto: Accesswire

Figure 2: Mineralized structures near Kalium Canyon. Geology from Stewart et al (1974)

The Kalium structure is an undrilled, one- to two-kilometre-long corridor overlain by a steam heated cell of alunite-kaolinite alteration. The Argenta structure to the southeast is approximately four to five kilometres long and hosts a known gold-rich stockwork vein system with historic chip channel samples from 1947 of 15 metres grading 3.74 grams per tonne ("g/t") gold and later reverse circulation drilling returning up to 46 metres grading 1.2 g/t gold. The mineralization is hosted by high-angle breccias which are open to depth. Siliceous sinters exposed at the surface attest to the shallow level of exposure of this structural zone, similar to the shallow style of alteration exhibited by the Kalium structure.

Seite 1 von 4


Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Orogen Options the Kalium Canyon Project to Badger Minerals VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / July 15, 2021 / (TSXV:OGN)(OTCQX:OGNRF) Orogen Royalties Inc. ("Orogen" or the "Company") is pleased to announce it has signed an option agreement (the "Agreement") with Badger Minerals LLC ("Badger"), a private mineral …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
CORRECTION: Green Stream Holdings, Inc., Signs Initial Host Site for Community Solar Program; 25 ...
Cinedigm Reports Preliminary Fourth Quarter Fiscal 2021 Results
Stabilisation Notice, End of Stabilisation Period and Exercise of Over-Allotment Option
Atlas Mara Announces Successful Restructuring
Cloud DX Remote Patient Monitoring Helps Canadian Hospitals Address Pandemic-Related Surgical ...
LightPath Technologies Announces a Joint Project for the Development of Light-Weight Broadband ...
Dolphin Entertainment Congratulates 42West on 2021 Emmy Nominations
High-Grade Awaruite Obtained During Site Visit to Letain Along 1 km X 1.3 km Known Nickel-Cobalt ...
Canadian Overseas Petroleum Limited Provides Fourth Bi-Weekly Status Report and Announces ...
Gladstone Commercial Corporation Executes 7.75-year Lease Renewal at Office Property in Burnsville, ...
Titel
Eco (Atlantic) Oil and Gas Ltd. Announces Completion of Subscription
TDG Gold Corp. Announces Private Placement
Cielo Aldersyde And Edmonton Progress Update
Empower Clinics Reports Record Q1 2021 Results with Revenues Over $2.5M CAD
Calyxt Announces Expansion of Hemp Breeding Platform with Seedless Hemp Innovation
Silver Elephant Mining Corp. Files Early Warning Report in Respect of Victory Nickel Inc.
Critical Elements Retains Ex-Rockwood Lithium Expert for its Hydroxide Engineering Market Study
Zinc8 Energy Solutions Wins 'Energy Tech Innovator' Award at WE3 Summit
JNC Signs Definitive Share Exchange Agreement With RooGold, Launches Financing and Thanks Dr. Chris ...
Linde plc: Linde Announces Second Quarter 2021 Earnings and Conference Call Schedule
Titel
Initiates Collaboration to Study the Production of a Pellet Feed Direct Reduced Product Using ...
Electrovaya Announces Litarion Settlement
MAS GOLD Provides Final North Lake Drill Results Announces Continued 2021 Drilling at North Lake ...
TDG Gold Corp. Appoints Christy Smith as Vice President Sustainability and Affirms Allyship with ...
Eco (Atlantic) Oil and Gas Ltd. Announces Completion of Subscription
RE Royalties Announces Filing of Final Short Form Base Shelf Prospectus
Eco (Atlantic) Oil and Gas Ltd. Announces Jabillo-1 Well Result
SUIC Appoints a Renowned Media Director for Public Engagement Strategy, a Triple Crown Mover and a ...
TDG Gold Corp. Announces Private Placement
Silver Spruce Contracts ASTER and LANDSAT Spectral Analysis on El Mezquite, Jackie and Diamante ...
Titel
Oncology Pharma and Ribera Solutions Release White Paper Regarding Patient Engagement and Retention ...
Initiates Collaboration to Study the Production of a Pellet Feed Direct Reduced Product Using ...
Electrovaya Announces Litarion Settlement
Neutrisci Ships Tabletz Rush Order to #1 CBD Retailer in Japan
Northern Dynasty: US Army Corps of Engineers finalizes Administrative Record for Pebble Project ...
AmmPower Corp. Laying Groundwork for Future Potential Production of Modular Green Ammonia Units
TDG Gold Corp. Retains Market Making Services
AmmPower Corp. Announces Global Marine Initiative & Addition of John Tercek a Maritime ...
MAS GOLD Provides Final North Lake Drill Results Announces Continued 2021 Drilling at North Lake ...
AmmPower Corp. Announces Formation of AmmPower Lithium & Mineral Resources and AmmPower Ammonia & ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

DatumTitel
13.07.21Orogen options the Spring Peak Project to Headwater Gold
Accesswire | Analysen
30.06.21U.S. Gold Corp. provides drilling update on the Maggie Creek Project
Accesswire | Analysen
25.06.21Orogen Royalties Announces Trading on the OTCQX
Accesswire | Analysen
24.06.21Orogen Options the Gilbert South Property to Eminent Gold
Accesswire | Analysen