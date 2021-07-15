checkAd

Aduro Clean Technologies to Present at The Global Energy Show

Autor: Accesswire
SARNIA, ON / ACCESSWIRE / July 15, 2021 / Aduro Clean Technologies Inc. (CSE:ACT) (the "Company" or "Aduro Clean Technologies"), a developer of patented water-based chemical technologies to recycle plastics and transform heavy crude and renewable oils into new-era resources and higher-value fuels, will be exhibiting and presenting at the Global Energy Show, to be held on September 21 to 23, 2021 in Calgary, Alberta.

The Company will be discussing its Hydrochemolytic™ Bitumen Upgrading (HBU) technology. Through HBU, Aduro Clean Technologies aims to transform heavy crude oil and bitumen into lighter crude, which can offer environmental and competitive advantages relative to heavier alternatives. The Company's presentation will be held at the Canadian Heavy Oil Association (CHOA) Theatre. Aduro Clean Technologies management will be available at the booth 1305 throughout the conference. An archive of the presentation will be available at the Company's website adurocleantech.com.

The Global Energy Show is one of the largest energy industry forums and brings together professionals from across the industry. The forum showcases innovation and technology that addresses the challenge of meeting the increasing demand for energy while transitioning to a lower-carbon economy. Learn more at globalenergyshow.com.

About Aduro Clean Technologies

Aduro Clean Technologies is a developer of patented water-based chemical recycling technologies that transform waste plastics, heavy crude and renewable oils into new-era resources and higher-value fuels. The Company's Hydrochemolytic™ technology activates unique properties of water in a chemistry platform that operates at relatively low temperatures and cost - a game-changing approach that transforms waste into 21st-century resources. With funding and support from Bioindustrial Innovation Canada, the Company is developing a pre-pilot reactor system to convert and upgrade heavy petroleum feedstock to lighter petroleum oil. Additional information on Aduro Clean Technologies is available on the Company's website at adurocleantech.com.

For further information, please contact:

Ofer Vicus, CEO
ovicus@adurocleantech.com

Craig MacPhail, Investor Relations
ir@adurocleantech.com
604-362-7011

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains forward-looking statements. All statements, other than statements of historical fact that address activities, events or developments that the Company believes, expects or anticipates will or may occur in the future, are forward-looking statements. The forward-looking statements reflect management's current expectations based on information currently available and are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties that may cause outcomes to differ materially from those discussed in the forward-looking statements.

Although the Company believes that the assumptions inherent in the forward-looking statements are reasonable, forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and, accordingly, undue reliance should not be put on such statements due to their inherent uncertainty. The Company expressly disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by applicable law.

The CSE has not reviewed, approved or disapproved the content of this news release.

NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO U.S. NEWSWIRE SERVICES OR FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES

SOURCE: Aduro Clean Technologies Inc.



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/655633/Aduro-Clean-Technologies-to-Present- ...

