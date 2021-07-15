checkAd

Terminix to Announce Second-Quarter 2021 Results

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
15.07.2021, 13:30  |  21   |   |   

Terminix Global Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: TMX), a leading provider of residential and commercial pest control, today confirmed its plan to release its unaudited second-quarter 2021 financial results after 6 a.m. central time (7 a.m. eastern time) on Thursday, August 5, 2021. The company will hold a conference call to discuss its financial and operating results at 8 a.m. central time (9 a.m. eastern time) on Thursday, August 5, 2021.

The company invites all interested parties to join Chief Executive Officer Brett Ponton, Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer Bob Riesbeck, and Vice President of Investor Relations, FP&A and Treasurer Jesse Jenkins for an update on the company's operational performance and financial results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2021. Participants may join this conference call by dialing 877.256.3282 (or international participants, +1.212.231.2904). Additionally, the conference call will be available via webcast. A slide presentation highlighting the company’s results will also be available. To participate via webcast and view the presentation, visit the company’s investor relations home page at investors.terminix.com.

The call will be available for replay until September 4, 2021. To access the replay of this call, please call 800.633.8284 and enter reservation number 21995995 (international participants: +1.402.977.9140, reservation number 21995995). The webcast will also be available on the company’s investor relations home page.

About Terminix

Terminix Global Holdings (NYSE: TMX) is a leading provider of residential and commercial pest control. The Company provides pest management services and protection against termites, mosquitoes, rodents and other pests. Headquartered in Memphis, Tenn., with more than 11,500 teammates and 2.9 million customers in 24 countries and territories, the Company visits more than 50,000 homes and businesses every day. To learn more about Terminix, visit Terminix.com, or LinkedIn.com/company/terminix.

Terminix Global Holdings Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Terminix to Announce Second-Quarter 2021 Results Terminix Global Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: TMX), a leading provider of residential and commercial pest control, today confirmed its plan to release its unaudited second-quarter 2021 financial results after 6 a.m. central time (7 a.m. eastern time) on …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Sesen Bio Announces Productive Late-Cycle Meeting with the FDA for Vicineum
Spruce Point Capital Management Announces Investment Opinion: Releases Report and Strong Sell Research Opinion on Oatly Group AB (Nasdaq: OTLY)
OCGN INVESTOR ALERT: Investors With Substantial Losses Have Opportunity to Lead the Ocugen, Inc. Class Action Lawsuit
Ali Group and Welbilt Announce Definitive Merger Agreement
Markforged Announces Listing on New York Stock Exchange Under Ticker Symbol “MKFG”
BrainChip Engages Integrous Communications as Investor Relations Advisor
Square Acquires Crew to Strengthen Workforce Management Offerings
ImmunityBio Announces Authorization to Proceed with Phase 1/2/3 Randomized Trial in South Africa of ...
Coca-Cola Board of Directors Elects Corporate Officer and Declares Regular Quarterly Dividend
NortonLifeLock Inc.: Possible Combination with Avast PLC (“Avast” or the “Company”)
Titel
Stamps.com Enters Definitive Agreement to be Acquired by Thoma Bravo in $6.6 Billion Transaction
Sensata Technologies to Release Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results on July 27, 2021
Cintas Corporation Ranked No. 6 on Selling Power’s “50 Best Companies to Sell For” List in ...
Sesen Bio Announces Productive Late-Cycle Meeting with the FDA for Vicineum
FireEye to Announce Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results on August 5, 2021
CN and KCS Outline Benefits of Pro-Competitive Combination for Shippers
Virgin Galactic Successfully Completes First Fully Crewed Spaceflight
PGIM strengthens alternatives offering with agreement to acquire Montana Capital Partners
Organigram Reports Third Quarter Fiscal 2021 Results
Spruce Point Capital Management Announces Investment Opinion: Releases Report and Strong Sell Research Opinion on Oatly Group AB (Nasdaq: OTLY)
Titel
AMC Theatres Races to a Post-Reopening Record Weekend With More Than 2 Million U.S. Guests and the ...
Accenture to Acquire IT Services Provider Trivadis AG, Expanding Data and AI Capabilities to Help ...
Genentech’s Actemra Receives FDA Emergency Use Authorization for the Treatment of COVID-19 In ...
Ingersoll Rand to Acquire Seepex GmbH into Precision and Science Technologies Segment
Annual General Meeting of Europcar Mobility Group, 30 June 2021
Guidewire Announces Latest Group of PartnerConnect Consulting Program Specialization Recipients
Elastic Announces Upsizing and Pricing of $575 Million of Senior Unsecured Notes Due 2029
OCGN Shareholder Alert: Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC Reminds Ocugen, Inc. Investors of Class Action and Encourages ...
BT Chooses Box for Cloud Content Management
Mountain West Farm Bureau Selects Guidewire Cloud for Business Growth
Titel
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Genprex to Present at NobleCon17 on January 19
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Halo Labs Provides Oregon Business Update
USA Technologies Names Scott Stewart as New Chief Accounting Officer
Ynvisible Interactive Announces CDN$12 Million Private Placement Offering with Institutional ...
Halo Signs Definitive Agreement to Acquire Cannafeels
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Carbios Produces First Clear Plastic Bottles From Enzymatically Recycled Textile Waste

Nachrichten zu den Werten

DatumTitel
06.07.21Terminix Adds New General Counsel and New CIO to Leadership Team
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
01.07.21Terminix Adds Teresa M. Sebastian and Chris S. Terrill to its Board of Directors
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
22.06.21Terminix Releases Top Mosquito Cities by Consumer Search Trends
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten