CSI Ranks 2nd in Channel Futures’ Annual MSP 501 Managed Services Provider List

Computer Services, Inc. (CSI) (OTCQX: CSVI), a provider of end-to-end fintech and regtech solutions , has been named to Channel Futures’ Managed Services Provider (MSP) 501 list, ranking second. The annual list recognizes the top managed services providers based on operational excellence and revenue. The providers named to this year’s MSP 501 have proven themselves industry leaders based on their technical talent, growth-oriented business models and strategic partnerships.

“At CSI, we focus on delivering secure, scalable managed services solutions to our customers, which allows them to focus on growing their business, rather than IT management,” said Kurt Guenther, group president, CSI Business Solutions. “We are honored to be recognized by Channel Futures as a leading MSP and look forward to continuing to empower our customers’ success with cutting-edge solutions and expert service.”

The MSP 501 is the world’s first, largest and most comprehensive survey and ranking in the IT channel. The company performance metrics provided by partners gives everyone in the industry an inside look at what makes MSPs so special, and allows vendors, distributors and customers to better understand this channel.

“The 2021 Channel Futures MSP 501 winners are the highest-performing and most innovative IT providers in the industry today. They stand head and shoulders above the competition,” said Robert DeMarzo, vice president of content for the Channel Futures and Channel Partners Conference & Expo division of Informa Tech Channels. “This year’s list was clearly one of the best ever on record.”

