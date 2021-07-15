Nextech AR Solutions Invited to Present at Jefferies Software Conference September 14-15th, 2021

Nextech AR Solutions Corp. (“Nextech'' or the “Company”) (OTCQB:NEXCF) (NEO:NTAR) (CSE:NTAR) (FSE:N29), a diversified leading provider of Augmented Reality (“AR”) solutions and services, is pleased to announce that Evan Gappelberg CEO-Founder of Nextech AR will present at Jefferies Software Conference September 14-15 th , 2021.

The conference will feature company presentations, fireside chats, panels, and 1x1/small group meetings. This gathering of public & private software companies as well as leading executives, institutional investors, private equity investors and VCs will address near and long-term investment opportunities and discuss current trends in the U.S. and internationally.

About Nextech AR

Nextech develops and operates augmented reality (“AR”) platforms that transports three-dimensional (“3D”) product visualizations, human holograms and 360° portals to its audiences altering e-commerce, digital advertising, hybrid virtual events (events held in a digital format blended with in-person attendance) and learning and training experiences.

Nextech focuses on developing AR solutions however most of the Company’s revenues are currently derived from three e-Commerce platforms: vacuumcleanermarket.com (“VCM”), infinitepetlife.com (“IPL”) and Trulyfesupplements.com (“TruLyfe”). VCM and product sales of residential vacuums, supplies and parts, and small home appliances sold on Amazon.

About Jefferies Financial Group Inc.

Jefferies is the largest independent, global, full-service investment banking firm headquartered in the U.S. Focused on serving clients for nearly 60 years, Jefferies is a leader in providing insight, expertise and execution to investors, companies and governments. Our firm provides a full range of investment banking, advisory, sales and trading, research and wealth management services across all products in the Americas, Europe and Asia. Jefferies’ Leucadia Asset Management division is a growing alternative asset management platform.

