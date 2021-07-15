Novocure Announces Recipients of 3rd Annual AACR-Novocure Grants for Tumor Treating Fields Research Program

Such collaborations help to deepen the understanding of TTFields’ mechanism of action and to identify its optimal use. Extensive preclinical and clinical evidence provides the foundation upon which Novocure executes its strategy to advance TTFields through additional clinical research studies across multiple solid tumor types.

Novocure (NASDAQ: NVCR) today announced the recipients of the 3rd Annual AACR-Novocure Grants for Tumor Treating Fields Research program. The program represents a joint effort between Novocure and the American Association for Cancer Research (AACR) to promote and support innovative research on Tumor Treating Fields (TTFields). The AACR is the world’s first and largest professional organization dedicated to advancing cancer research and its mission to prevent and cure cancer.

Professor Maurizio D'Incalci, M.D., of Humanitas University in Italy is one of the grant recipients. He and his team’s hypothesis is that the sensitivity of malignant pleural mesothelioma (MPM) cells to TTFields is related to the modulation of genes and pathways involved in cell proliferation and survival. Their research will investigate the potential synergism of TTFields with selected anticancer drugs in MPM based on the mechanistic insights.

“While great progress has been made regarding the research and development of Tumor Treating Fields, there is still more to learn and understand to continue deepening the science,” Professor D'Incalci said. “We are excited to have begun our research and look forward to sharing the results.”

The program includes research grants and career development awards totaling more than $2 million over the next three years. The research grants include six AACR-Novocure Tumor Treating Fields Research Grants and two AACR-Novocure Career Development Awards for Tumor Treating Fields Research. Recipients of the research grants will receive a total of $100,000 to $250,000 over one to two years. Recipients of the career development awards will receive a total of $225,000 over three years.

“We are so proud of this year’s recipients of the AACR-Novocure Grants for Tumor Treating Fields Research,” said Asaf Danziger, Novocure’s Chief Executive Officer. “We are honored to collaborate with the AACR as we continue to deepen our understanding of the mechanism of action of Tumor Treating Fields. We wish great success to the recipients as they conduct this important work.”