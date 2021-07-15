checkAd

Novocure Announces Recipients of 3rd Annual AACR-Novocure Grants for Tumor Treating Fields Research Program

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
15.07.2021, 13:30  |  36   |   |   

Novocure (NASDAQ: NVCR) today announced the recipients of the 3rd Annual AACR-Novocure Grants for Tumor Treating Fields Research program. The program represents a joint effort between Novocure and the American Association for Cancer Research (AACR) to promote and support innovative research on Tumor Treating Fields (TTFields). The AACR is the world’s first and largest professional organization dedicated to advancing cancer research and its mission to prevent and cure cancer.

Such collaborations help to deepen the understanding of TTFields’ mechanism of action and to identify its optimal use. Extensive preclinical and clinical evidence provides the foundation upon which Novocure executes its strategy to advance TTFields through additional clinical research studies across multiple solid tumor types.

Professor Maurizio D'Incalci, M.D., of Humanitas University in Italy is one of the grant recipients. He and his team’s hypothesis is that the sensitivity of malignant pleural mesothelioma (MPM) cells to TTFields is related to the modulation of genes and pathways involved in cell proliferation and survival. Their research will investigate the potential synergism of TTFields with selected anticancer drugs in MPM based on the mechanistic insights.

“While great progress has been made regarding the research and development of Tumor Treating Fields, there is still more to learn and understand to continue deepening the science,” Professor D'Incalci said. “We are excited to have begun our research and look forward to sharing the results.”

The program includes research grants and career development awards totaling more than $2 million over the next three years. The research grants include six AACR-Novocure Tumor Treating Fields Research Grants and two AACR-Novocure Career Development Awards for Tumor Treating Fields Research. Recipients of the research grants will receive a total of $100,000 to $250,000 over one to two years. Recipients of the career development awards will receive a total of $225,000 over three years.

“We are so proud of this year’s recipients of the AACR-Novocure Grants for Tumor Treating Fields Research,” said Asaf Danziger, Novocure’s Chief Executive Officer. “We are honored to collaborate with the AACR as we continue to deepen our understanding of the mechanism of action of Tumor Treating Fields. We wish great success to the recipients as they conduct this important work.”

Seite 1 von 5
NovoCure Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Novocure Announces Recipients of 3rd Annual AACR-Novocure Grants for Tumor Treating Fields Research Program Novocure (NASDAQ: NVCR) today announced the recipients of the 3rd Annual AACR-Novocure Grants for Tumor Treating Fields Research program. The program represents a joint effort between Novocure and the American Association for Cancer Research (AACR) …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Sesen Bio Announces Productive Late-Cycle Meeting with the FDA for Vicineum
Spruce Point Capital Management Announces Investment Opinion: Releases Report and Strong Sell Research Opinion on Oatly Group AB (Nasdaq: OTLY)
OCGN INVESTOR ALERT: Investors With Substantial Losses Have Opportunity to Lead the Ocugen, Inc. Class Action Lawsuit
Ali Group and Welbilt Announce Definitive Merger Agreement
Markforged Announces Listing on New York Stock Exchange Under Ticker Symbol “MKFG”
BrainChip Engages Integrous Communications as Investor Relations Advisor
Square Acquires Crew to Strengthen Workforce Management Offerings
ImmunityBio Announces Authorization to Proceed with Phase 1/2/3 Randomized Trial in South Africa of ...
Coca-Cola Board of Directors Elects Corporate Officer and Declares Regular Quarterly Dividend
NortonLifeLock Inc.: Possible Combination with Avast PLC (“Avast” or the “Company”)
Titel
Stamps.com Enters Definitive Agreement to be Acquired by Thoma Bravo in $6.6 Billion Transaction
Sensata Technologies to Release Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results on July 27, 2021
Cintas Corporation Ranked No. 6 on Selling Power’s “50 Best Companies to Sell For” List in ...
Sesen Bio Announces Productive Late-Cycle Meeting with the FDA for Vicineum
FireEye to Announce Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results on August 5, 2021
CN and KCS Outline Benefits of Pro-Competitive Combination for Shippers
Virgin Galactic Successfully Completes First Fully Crewed Spaceflight
PGIM strengthens alternatives offering with agreement to acquire Montana Capital Partners
Organigram Reports Third Quarter Fiscal 2021 Results
Spruce Point Capital Management Announces Investment Opinion: Releases Report and Strong Sell Research Opinion on Oatly Group AB (Nasdaq: OTLY)
Titel
AMC Theatres Races to a Post-Reopening Record Weekend With More Than 2 Million U.S. Guests and the ...
Accenture to Acquire IT Services Provider Trivadis AG, Expanding Data and AI Capabilities to Help ...
Genentech’s Actemra Receives FDA Emergency Use Authorization for the Treatment of COVID-19 In ...
Ingersoll Rand to Acquire Seepex GmbH into Precision and Science Technologies Segment
Annual General Meeting of Europcar Mobility Group, 30 June 2021
Guidewire Announces Latest Group of PartnerConnect Consulting Program Specialization Recipients
Elastic Announces Upsizing and Pricing of $575 Million of Senior Unsecured Notes Due 2029
OCGN Shareholder Alert: Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC Reminds Ocugen, Inc. Investors of Class Action and Encourages ...
BT Chooses Box for Cloud Content Management
Mountain West Farm Bureau Selects Guidewire Cloud for Business Growth
Titel
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Genprex to Present at NobleCon17 on January 19
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Halo Labs Provides Oregon Business Update
USA Technologies Names Scott Stewart as New Chief Accounting Officer
Ynvisible Interactive Announces CDN$12 Million Private Placement Offering with Institutional ...
Halo Signs Definitive Agreement to Acquire Cannafeels
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Carbios Produces First Clear Plastic Bottles From Enzymatically Recycled Textile Waste

Nachrichten zu den Werten

DatumTitel
08.07.21Novocure to Report Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
01.07.21Novocure Presents Final Safety and Efficacy Results from its Phase 2 Pilot HEPANOVA Trial in Liver Cancer
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
16.06.21Novocure Initiates Usability Study for Flexible Torso Array
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten