Morgan Stanley Second Quarter 2021 Earnings Results
Morgan Stanley (NYSE: MS) today reported net revenues of $14.8 billion for the second quarter ended June 30, 2021 compared with $13.7 billion a year ago. Net income applicable to Morgan Stanley was $3.5 billion, or $1.85 per diluted share,1 compared with net income of $3.2 billion, or $1.96 per diluted share,1 for the same period a year ago. The comparisons of current year results to prior periods were impacted by the acquisitions of E*TRADE Financial Corporation (“E*TRADE”), reported in the Wealth Management segment, and Eaton Vance Corp. (“Eaton Vance”), reported in the Investment Management segment.
James P. Gorman, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, said, “The Firm delivered another very strong quarter, with contributions from all of our businesses. Our Wealth and Investment Management businesses attracted $120 billion in flows and Institutional Securities generated over $7 billion in revenues. With our transformed business model providing more stable and durable earnings, we have doubled our dividend and announced a $12 billion buyback as we move to return our excess capital to shareholders. Our global franchise is very well positioned to drive further growth.”
Financial Summary2,3,4
Highlights
Firm ($ millions, except per share data)
2Q 2021
2Q 2020
Net revenues
$14,759
$13,660
Provision for credit losses
$73
$239
Compensation expense
$6,423
$6,035
Non-compensation expenses
$3,697
$3,031
Pre-tax income9
$4,566
$4,355
Net income app. to MS
$3,511
$3,196
Expense efficiency ratio7
69%
66%
Earnings per diluted share
$1.85
$1.96
Book value per share
$54.04
$49.57
Tangible book value per share
$40.12
$43.68
Return on equity
13.8%
15.7%
Return on tangible equity5
18.6%
17.8%
Institutional Securities
Net revenues
$7,092
$8,199
Investment Banking
$2,376
$2,051
Equity
$2,827
$2,627
Fixed Income
$1,682
$3,041
Wealth Management
Net revenues
$6,095
$4,704
Fee-based client assets ($ billions)10
$1,680
$1,236
Fee-based asset flows ($ billions)11
$33.7
$11.1
Net new assets ($ billions)12
$71.2
$20.4
Loans ($ billions)
$114.7
$85.2
Investment Management
Net revenues
$1,702
$886
AUM ($ billions)13
$1,524
$665
Long-term net flows ($ billions)14
$13.5
$15.4
Institutional Securities
Institutional Securities reported net revenues for the current quarter of $7.1 billion compared with $8.2 billion a year ago. Pre-tax income was $2.5 billion compared with $3.0 billion a year ago.9
Investment Banking revenues up 16% from a year ago:
Equity net revenues up 8% from a year ago:
Fixed Income net revenues down 45% from a year ago:
Other:
($ millions)
2Q 2021
2Q 2020
Net Revenues
$7,092
$8,199
Investment Banking
$2,376
$2,051
Advisory
$664
$462
Equity underwriting
$1,072
$882
Fixed income underwriting
$640
$707
Equity
$2,827
$2,627
Fixed Income
$1,682
$3,041
Other
$207
$480
Provision for credit losses
$70
$217
Total Expenses
$4,524
$4,989
Compensation
$2,433
$2,952
Non-compensation
$2,091
$2,037
Provision for credit losses:
Total Expenses:
Wealth Management
Wealth Management reported net revenues for the current quarter of $6.1 billion compared with $4.7 billion from a year ago. Pre-tax income of $1.6 billion9 in the current quarter resulted in a reported pre-tax margin of 26.8% or 27.8% excluding the impact of integration-related expenses.6,8 The comparisons of current year results to prior periods were impacted by the acquisition of E*TRADE.
Net revenues increased 30% from a year ago:
($ millions)
2Q 2021
2Q 2020
Net Revenues
$6,095
$4,704
Asset management
$3,447
$2,507
Transactional15
$1,172
$1,075
Net interest income
$1,255
$1,030
Other
$221
$92
Provision for credit losses
$3
$22
Total Expenses
$4,456
$3,540
Compensation
$3,275
$2,729
Non-compensation
$1,181
$811
Total Expenses:
Investment Management
Investment Management reported net revenues of $1.7 billion compared with $886 million a year ago. Pre-tax income was $430 million compared with $216 million a year ago.9 The comparisons of current year results to prior periods were impacted by the acquisition of Eaton Vance.
Net revenues increased 92% from a year ago:
($ millions)
2Q 2021
2Q 2020
Net Revenues
$1,702
$886
Asset management and related fees
$1,418
$684
Performance-based income and other
$284
$202
Total Expenses
$1,272
$670
Compensation
$715
$354
Non-compensation
$557
$316
Total Expenses:
Other Matters
2Q 2021
2Q 2020
Capital16
Standardized Approach
CET1 capital17
16.7%
16.5%
Tier 1 capital17
18.4%
18.6%
Advanced Approach
CET1 capital17
17.7%
16.1%
Tier 1 capital17
19.5%
18.1%
Leverage-based capital
Tier 1 leverage18
7.4%
8.1%
SLR19
5.9%
7.3%
Common Stock Repurchases
Repurchases ($ millions)
$2,939
N/A
Number of Shares (millions)
34
N/A
Average Price
$86.21
N/A
Period End Shares (millions)
1,834
1,576
Tax Rate
23.1%
25.7%
Morgan Stanley is a leading global financial services firm providing a wide range of investment banking, securities, wealth management and investment management services. With offices in more than 41 countries, the Firm’s employees serve clients worldwide including corporations, governments, institutions and individuals. For further information about Morgan Stanley, please visit www.morganstanley.com.
A financial summary follows. Financial, statistical and business-related information, as well as information regarding business and segment trends, is included in the financial supplement. Both the earnings release and the financial supplement are available online in the Investor Relations section at www.morganstanley.com.
NOTICE:
The information provided herein and in the financial supplement, including information provided on the Firm’s earnings conference calls, may include certain non-GAAP financial measures. The definition of such measures or reconciliation of such measures to the comparable U.S. GAAP figures are included in this earnings release and the financial supplement, both of which are available on www.morganstanley.com.
This earnings release may contain forward-looking statements, including the attainment of certain financial and other targets, objectives and goals. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date on which they are made, which reflect management’s current estimates, projections, expectations, assumptions, interpretations or beliefs and which are subject to risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results to differ materially. For a discussion of risks and uncertainties that may affect the future results of the Firm, please see “Forward-Looking Statements” preceding Part I, Item 1, “Competition” and “Supervision and Regulation” in Part I, Item 1, “Risk Factors” in Part I, Item 1A, “Legal Proceedings” in Part I, Item 3, “Management’s Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations” in Part II, Item 7 and “Quantitative and Qualitative Disclosures about Risk” in Part II, Item 7A in the Firm’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2020 and other items throughout the Form 10-K, the Firm’s Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q and the Firm’s Current Reports on Form 8-K, including any amendments thereto.
1 Includes preferred dividends related to the calculation of earnings per share of $103 million and $149 million for the second quarter of 2021 and 2020, respectively.
2 The Firm prepares its Consolidated Financial Statements using accounting principles generally accepted in the United States (U.S. GAAP). From time to time, Morgan Stanley may disclose certain “non-GAAP financial measures” in the course of its earnings releases, earnings conference calls, financial presentations and otherwise. The Securities and Exchange Commission defines a “non-GAAP financial measure” as a numerical measure of historical or future financial performance, financial position, or cash flows that is subject to adjustments that effectively exclude, or include amounts from the most directly comparable measure calculated and presented in accordance with U.S. GAAP. Non-GAAP financial measures disclosed by Morgan Stanley are provided as additional information to analysts, investors and other stakeholders in order to provide them with greater transparency about, or an alternative method for assessing our financial condition, operating results, or capital adequacy. These measures are not in accordance with, or a substitute for U.S. GAAP, and may be different from or inconsistent with non-GAAP financial measures used by other companies. Whenever we refer to a non-GAAP financial measure, we will also generally define it or present the most directly comparable financial measure calculated and presented in accordance with U.S. GAAP, along with a reconciliation of the differences between the non-GAAP financial measure we reference and such comparable U.S. GAAP financial measure.
3 Our earnings releases, earnings conference calls, financial presentations and other communications may also include certain metrics which we believe to be useful to us, analysts, investors, and other stakeholders by providing further transparency about, or an additional means of assessing, our financial condition and operating results.
4 The provision for credit losses for loans and lending commitments is now presented as a separate line in the consolidated income statements.
5 Return on average tangible common equity and return on average tangible common equity excluding integration-related expenses are non-GAAP financial measures that the Firm considers useful for analysts, investors and other stakeholders to allow comparability of period-to-period operating performance and capital adequacy. The calculation of return on average tangible common equity represents full year or annualized net income applicable to Morgan Stanley less preferred dividends as a percentage of average tangible common equity. Tangible common equity, also a non-GAAP financial measure, represents common equity less goodwill and intangible assets net of allowable mortgage servicing rights deduction. The calculation of return on average tangible common equity excluding integration-related expenses is adjusted in both the numerator and the denominator to exclude the integration-related expenses associated with the acquisitions of E*TRADE and Eaton Vance.
6 The Firm’s second quarter results include $90 million of integration-related expenses on a pre-tax basis ($69 million after-tax) as a result of the E*TRADE and Eaton Vance acquisitions. The integration-related expenses include $25 million in compensation expense and $65 million in non-compensation expense. Wealth Management and Investment Management integration-related expenses include $9 million and $16 million in compensation expense, respectively, and $51 million and $14 million in non-compensation expense, respectively.
7 The Firm expense efficiency ratio of 68.6% represents total non-interest expenses as a percentage of net revenues. The Firm expense efficiency ratio excluding integration-related expenses of 68.0% represents total non-interest expenses adjusted for integration-related expenses as a percentage of net revenues. The Firm expense efficiency ratio excluding integration-related expenses is a non-GAAP financial measure that the Firm considers useful for analysts, investors and other stakeholders to allow comparability of period-to-period operating performance.
8 Pre-tax margin represents income before taxes divided by net revenues. Wealth Management pre-tax margin excluding the integration-related expenses represents income before taxes less those expenses divided by net revenues. Wealth Management pre-tax margin excluding integration-related expenses is a non-GAAP financial measure that the Firm considers useful for analysts, investors and other stakeholders to allow comparability of period-to-period operating performance.
9 Pre-tax income represents income before taxes.
10 Wealth Management fee-based client assets represent the amount of assets in client accounts where the basis of payment for services is a fee calculated on those assets.
11 Wealth Management fee-based asset flows include net new fee-based assets, net account transfers, dividends, interest, and client fees, and excludes institutional cash management related activity.
12 Wealth Management net new assets represent client inflows, including dividend and interest, less client outflows, and exclude activity from business combinations/divestitures and the impact of fees and commissions.
13 AUM is defined as assets under management.
14 Long-term net flows include the Equity, Fixed Income and Alternative and Solutions asset classes and excludes the Liquidity and Overlay Services asset class.
15 Transactional revenues include investment banking, trading, and commissions and fee revenues. Transactional revenues excluding the impact of mark-to-market gains on investments associated with employee deferred cash-based compensation plans is a non-GAAP financial measure that the Firm considers useful for analysts, investors and other stakeholders to allow better comparability of period-to-period operating performance and capital adequacy.
16 Capital ratios are estimates as of the press release date, July 15, 2021.
17 CET1 capital is defined as Common Equity Tier 1 capital. The Firm’s risk-based capital ratios are computed under each of the (i) standardized approaches for calculating credit risk and market risk risk-weighted assets (RWAs) (the “Standardized Approach”) and (ii) applicable advanced approaches for calculating credit risk, market risk and operational risk RWAs (the “Advanced Approach”). For information on the calculation of regulatory capital and ratios, and associated regulatory requirements, please refer to "Management’s Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations – Liquidity and Capital Resources – Regulatory Requirements" in the Firm’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2020 (2020 Form 10-K).
18 The Tier 1 leverage ratio is a leverage-based capital requirement that measures the Firm’s leverage. Tier 1 leverage ratio utilizes Tier 1 capital as the numerator and average adjusted assets as the denominator.
19 The Firm’s supplementary leverage ratio (SLR) utilizes a Tier 1 capital numerator of approximately $84.6 billion and $77.4 billion, and supplementary leverage exposure denominator of approximately $1.44 trillion and $1.06 trillion, for the second quarter of 2021 and 2020, respectively. Based on a Federal Reserve interim final rule that was in effect until March 31, 2021, our SLR and supplementary leverage exposure as of June 30, 2020 reflects the exclusion of U.S. Treasury securities and deposits at Federal Reserve Banks. The exclusion of these assets had the effect of increasing our SLR by 0.9% as of June 30, 2020.
|Morgan Stanley
|Consolidated Income Statement Information
|(unaudited, dollars in millions)
|Quarter Ended
|Percentage Change From:
|Six Months Ended
|Percentage
|Jun 30, 2021
|Mar 31, 2021
|Jun 30, 2020
|Mar 31, 2021
|Jun 30, 2020
|Jun 30, 2021
|Jun 30, 2020
|Change
|Revenues:
|Investment banking
|
$
|
2,560
|
$
|
2,840
|
|
$
|
2,142
|
(10
|
%)
|
20
|
%
|
$
|
5,400
|
|
$
|
3,413
|
58
|
%
|Trading
|
|
3,330
|
|
4,225
|
|
|
4,803
|
(21
|
%)
|
(31
|
%)
|
|
7,555
|
|
|
7,604
|
(1
|
%)
|Investments
|
|
381
|
|
318
|
|
|
275
|
20
|
%
|
39
|
%
|
|
699
|
|
|
313
|
123
|
%
|Commissions and fees
|
|
1,308
|
|
1,626
|
|
|
1,102
|
(20
|
%)
|
19
|
%
|
|
2,934
|
|
|
2,462
|
19
|
%
|Asset management
|
|
4,973
|
|
4,398
|
|
|
3,265
|
13
|
%
|
52
|
%
|
|
9,371
|
|
|
6,682
|
40
|
%
|Other
|
|
342
|
|
284
|
|
|
473
|
20
|
%
|
(28
|
%)
|
|
626
|
|
|
9
|
*
|Total non-interest revenues
|
|
12,894
|
|
13,691
|
|
|
12,060
|
(6
|
%)
|
7
|
%
|
|
26,585
|
|
|
20,483
|
30
|
%
|Interest income
|
|
2,212
|
|
2,437
|
|
|
2,358
|
(9
|
%)
|
(6
|
%)
|
|
4,649
|
|
|
5,861
|
(21
|
%)
|Interest expense
|
|
347
|
|
409
|
|
|
758
|
(15
|
%)
|
(54
|
%)
|
|
756
|
|
|
2,905
|
(74
|
%)
|Net interest
|
|
1,865
|
|
2,028
|
|
|
1,600
|
(8
|
%)
|
17
|
%
|
|
3,893
|
|
|
2,956
|
32
|
%
|Net revenues
|
|
14,759
|
|
15,719
|
|
|
13,660
|
(6
|
%)
|
8
|
%
|
|
30,478
|
|
|
23,439
|
30
|
%
|Provision for credit losses
|
|
73
|
|
(98
|
)
|
|
239
|
*
|
(69
|
%)
|
|
(25
|
)
|
|
646
|
*
|Non-interest expenses:
|Compensation and benefits
|
|
6,423
|
|
6,798
|
|
|
6,035
|
(6
|
%)
|
6
|
%
|
|
13,221
|
|
|
10,318
|
28
|
%
|Non-compensation expenses:
|Brokerage, clearing and exchange fees
|
|
795
|
|
910
|
|
|
716
|
(13
|
%)
|
11
|
%
|
|
1,705
|
|
|
1,456
|
17
|
%
|Information processing and communications
|
|
765
|
|
733
|
|
|
589
|
4
|
%
|
30
|
%
|
|
1,498
|
|
|
1,152
|
30
|
%
|Professional services
|
|
746
|
|
624
|
|
|
535
|
20
|
%
|
39
|
%
|
|
1,370
|
|
|
984
|
39
|
%
|Occupancy and equipment
|
|
414
|
|
405
|
|
|
365
|
2
|
%
|
13
|
%
|
|
819
|
|
|
730
|
12
|
%
|Marketing and business development
|
|
146
|
|
146
|
|
|
63
|
--
|
|
132
|
%
|
|
292
|
|
|
195
|
50
|
%
|Other
|
|
831
|
|
857
|
|
|
763
|
(3
|
%)
|
9
|
%
|
|
1,688
|
|
|
1,457
|
16
|
%
|Total non-compensation expenses
|
|
3,697
|
|
3,675
|
|
|
3,031
|
1
|
%
|
22
|
%
|
|
7,372
|
|
|
5,974
|
23
|
%
|Total non-interest expenses
|
|
10,120
|
|
10,473
|
|
|
9,066
|
(3
|
%)
|
12
|
%
|
|
20,593
|
|
|
16,292
|
26
|
%
|Income before provision for income taxes
|
|
4,566
|
|
5,344
|
|
|
4,355
|
(15
|
%)
|
5
|
%
|
|
9,910
|
|
|
6,501
|
52
|
%
|Provision for income taxes
|
|
1,054
|
|
1,176
|
|
|
1,119
|
(10
|
%)
|
(6
|
%)
|
|
2,230
|
|
|
1,485
|
50
|
%
|Net income
|
$
|
3,512
|
$
|
4,168
|
|
$
|
3,236
|
(16
|
%)
|
9
|
%
|
$
|
7,680
|
|
$
|
5,016
|
53
|
%
|Net income applicable to nonredeemable noncontrolling interests
|
|
1
|
|
48
|
|
|
40
|
(98
|
%)
|
(98
|
%)
|
|
49
|
|
|
122
|
(60
|
%)
|Net income applicable to Morgan Stanley
|
|
3,511
|
|
4,120
|
|
|
3,196
|
(15
|
%)
|
10
|
%
|
|
7,631
|
|
|
4,894
|
56
|
%
|Preferred stock dividend
|
|
103
|
|
138
|
|
|
149
|
(25
|
%)
|
(31
|
%)
|
|
241
|
|
|
257
|
(6
|
%)
|Earnings applicable to Morgan Stanley common shareholders
|
$
|
3,408
|
$
|
3,982
|
|
$
|
3,047
|
(14
|
%)
|
12
|
%
|
$
|
7,390
|
|
$
|
4,637
|
59
|
%
|The End Notes are an integral part of this presentation. Refer to the Financial Supplement on pages 12 - 17 for Definition of U.S. GAAP to Non-GAAP Measures, Definitions of Performance
|Metrics and Terms, Supplemental Quantitative Details and Calculations, and Legal Notice for additional information.
|Morgan Stanley
|Consolidated Financial Metrics, Ratios and Statistical Data
|(unaudited)
|Quarter Ended
|Percentage Change From:
|Six Months Ended
|Percentage
|Jun 30, 2021
|Mar 31, 2021
|Jun 30, 2020
|Mar 31, 2021
|Jun 30, 2020
|Jun 30, 2021
|Jun 30, 2020
|Change
|Financial Metrics:
|Earnings per basic share
|
$
|
1.88
|
|
$
|
2.22
|
|
$
|
1.98
|
|
(15
|
%)
|
(5
|
%)
|
$
|
4.10
|
|
$
|
3.00
|
|
37
|
%
|Earnings per diluted share
|
$
|
1.85
|
|
$
|
2.19
|
|
$
|
1.96
|
|
(16
|
%)
|
(6
|
%)
|
$
|
4.04
|
|
$
|
2.96
|
|
36
|
%
|Return on average common equity
|
|
13.8
|
%
|
|
16.9
|
%
|
|
15.7
|
%
|
|
15.3
|
%
|
|
12.2
|
%
|Return on average tangible common equity
|
|
18.6
|
%
|
|
21.1
|
%
|
|
17.8
|
%
|
|
19.8
|
%
|
|
13.9
|
%
|Book value per common share
|
$
|
54.04
|
|
$
|
52.71
|
|
$
|
49.57
|
|
$
|
54.04
|
|
$
|
49.57
|
|Tangible book value per common share
|
$
|
40.12
|
|
$
|
38.97
|
|
$
|
43.68
|
|
$
|
40.12
|
|
$
|
43.68
|
|Excluding integration-related expenses
|Adjusted earnings per diluted share
|
$
|
1.89
|
|
$
|
2.22
|
|
$
|
1.96
|
|
(15
|
%)
|
(4
|
%)
|
$
|
4.11
|
|
$
|
2.96
|
|
39
|
%
|Adjusted return on average common equity
|
|
14.1
|
%
|
|
17.1
|
%
|
|
15.7
|
%
|
|
15.6
|
%
|
|
12.2
|
%
|Adjusted return on average tangible common equity
|
|
19.0
|
%
|
|
21.4
|
%
|
|
17.8
|
%
|
|
20.1
|
%
|
|
13.9
|
%
|Financial Ratios:
|Pre-tax profit margin
|
|
31
|
%
|
|
34
|
%
|
|
32
|
%
|
|
33
|
%
|
|
28
|
%
|Compensation and benefits as a % of net revenues
|
|
44
|
%
|
|
43
|
%
|
|
44
|
%
|
|
43
|
%
|
|
44
|
%
|Non-compensation expenses as a % of net revenues
|
|
25
|
%
|
|
23
|
%
|
|
22
|
%
|
|
24
|
%
|
|
25
|
%
|Firm expense efficiency ratio
|
|
69
|
%
|
|
67
|
%
|
|
66
|
%
|
|
68
|
%
|
|
70
|
%
|Firm expense efficiency ratio excluding integration-related expenses
|
|
68
|
%
|
|
66
|
%
|
|
66
|
%
|
|
67
|
%
|
|
70
|
%
|Effective tax rate
|
|
23.1
|
%
|
|
22.0
|
%
|
|
25.7
|
%
|
|
22.5
|
%
|
|
22.8
|
%
|Statistical Data:
|Period end common shares outstanding (millions)
|
|
1,834
|
|
|
1,869
|
|
|
1,576
|
|
(2
|
%)
|
16
|
%
|Average common shares outstanding (millions)
|Basic
|
|
1,814
|
|
|
1,795
|
|
|
1,541
|
|
1
|
%
|
18
|
%
|
|
1,804
|
|
|
1,548
|
|
17
|
%
|Diluted
|
|
1,841
|
|
|
1,818
|
|
|
1,557
|
|
1
|
%
|
18
|
%
|
|
1,829
|
|
|
1,565
|
|
17
|
%
|Worldwide employees
|
|
71,826
|
|
|
70,975
|
|
|
61,596
|
|
1
|
%
|
17
|
%
|Notes:
|
-
|
For the quarters ended June 30, 2021 and March 31, 2021, Firm results include pre-tax integration-related expenses of $90 million and $75 million ($69 million and $58 million after-tax) respectively, reported in the Wealth Management and Investment Management business segments. The six months ended June 30, 2021 results include pre-tax integration-related expenses of $165 million ($127 million after‐tax).
|
-
|
The End Notes are an integral part of this presentation. Refer to the Financial Supplement on pages 12 - 17 for Definition of U.S. GAAP to Non-GAAP Measures, Definitions of Performance Metrics and Terms, Supplemental Quantitative Details and Calculations, and Legal Notice for additional information.
