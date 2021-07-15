Morgan Stanley Second Quarter 2021 Earnings Results

James P. Gorman, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, said, “The Firm delivered another very strong quarter, with contributions from all of our businesses. Our Wealth and Investment Management businesses attracted $120 billion in flows and Institutional Securities generated over $7 billion in revenues. With our transformed business model providing more stable and durable earnings, we have doubled our dividend and announced a $12 billion buyback as we move to return our excess capital to shareholders. Our global franchise is very well positioned to drive further growth.”

Morgan Stanley (NYSE: MS) today reported net revenues of $14.8 billion for the second quarter ended June 30, 2021 compared with $13.7 billion a year ago. Net income applicable to Morgan Stanley was $3.5 billion, or $1.85 per diluted share, 1 compared with net income of $3.2 billion, or $1.96 per diluted share, 1 for the same period a year ago. The comparisons of current year results to prior periods were impacted by the acquisitions of E*TRADE Financial Corporation (“E*TRADE”), reported in the Wealth Management segment, and Eaton Vance Corp. (“Eaton Vance”), reported in the Investment Management segment.

Financial Summary2,3,4 Highlights Firm ($ millions, except per share data) 2Q 2021 2Q 2020 Firm net revenues of $14.8 billion and net income of $3.5 billion reflect strong performance with contributions across each of our business segments and geographies.





The Firm delivered ROTCE of 18.6% or 19.0% excluding the impact of integration-related expenses. 5,6





The Firm expense efficiency ratio was 69% or 68% excluding the impact of integration-related expenses. 6,7





Common Equity Tier 1 capital standardized ratio was 16.7%.





The Firm doubled its quarterly common stock dividend to $0.70 per share and increased its share repurchase authorization of outstanding common stock up to $12 billion, over the next 12 months.





Institutional Securities net revenues of $7.1 billion reflect strong results as clients remained active across Investment Banking and Equity.







Wealth Management delivered a pre-tax margin of 26.8% or 27.8% excluding integration-related expenses. 6,8 Results reflect higher asset management fees, growth in bank lending, as well as net new assets and fee-based flows of $71 billion and $34 billion, respectively.







Results reflect higher asset management fees, growth in bank lending, as well as net new assets and fee-based flows of $71 billion and $34 billion, respectively. Investment Management results reflect strong asset management fees on AUM of $1.5 trillion which includes $13.5 billion of positive long-term net flows across all asset classes. Net revenues $14,759 $13,660 Provision for credit losses $73 $239 Compensation expense $6,423 $6,035 Non-compensation expenses $3,697 $3,031 Pre-tax income9 $4,566 $4,355 Net income app. to MS $3,511 $3,196 Expense efficiency ratio7 69% 66% Earnings per diluted share $1.85 $1.96 Book value per share $54.04 $49.57 Tangible book value per share $40.12 $43.68 Return on equity 13.8% 15.7% Return on tangible equity5 18.6% 17.8% Institutional Securities Net revenues $7,092 $8,199 Investment Banking $2,376 $2,051 Equity $2,827 $2,627 Fixed Income $1,682 $3,041 Wealth Management Net revenues $6,095 $4,704 Fee-based client assets ($ billions)10 $1,680 $1,236 Fee-based asset flows ($ billions)11 $33.7 $11.1 Net new assets ($ billions)12 $71.2 $20.4 Loans ($ billions) $114.7 $85.2 Investment Management Net revenues $1,702 $886 AUM ($ billions)13 $1,524 $665 Long-term net flows ($ billions)14 $13.5 $15.4

Institutional Securities

Institutional Securities reported net revenues for the current quarter of $7.1 billion compared with $8.2 billion a year ago. Pre-tax income was $2.5 billion compared with $3.0 billion a year ago.9

Investment Banking revenues up 16% from a year ago: Advisory revenues increased from a year ago on higher M&A completed transactions. Equity underwriting increased from a year ago driven by higher volumes in traditional IPOs partially offset by lower revenues from convertible issuance and follow-on offerings. Fixed income underwriting revenues decreased from a year ago primarily due to lower investment grade and non-investment grade bond issuances partially offset by strength in non-investment grade loans. Equity net revenues up 8% from a year ago: Equity net revenues increased from a year ago driven by high levels of client activity with particular strength in Asia. Results reflect higher revenues in prime brokerage partially offset by declines in cash equities and derivatives driven by lower volatility and volumes compared to a year ago. Fixed Income net revenues down 45% from a year ago: Fixed Income net revenues declined versus the prior year due to lower bid-offer spreads and volatility as well as tighter credit spreads. Other: Other revenues decreased from a year ago primarily reflecting lower mark-to-market gains associated with corporate lending activity. ($ millions) 2Q 2021 2Q 2020 Net Revenues $7,092 $8,199 Investment Banking $2,376 $2,051 Advisory $664 $462 Equity underwriting $1,072 $882 Fixed income underwriting $640 $707 Equity $2,827 $2,627 Fixed Income $1,682 $3,041 Other $207 $480 Provision for credit losses $70 $217 Total Expenses $4,524 $4,989 Compensation $2,433 $2,952 Non-compensation $2,091 $2,037 Provision for credit losses: Provision for credit losses decreased from a year ago on loans held for investment as a result of an improved macroeconomic environment. Total Expenses: Compensation expense decreased from a year ago on lower revenues.

Non-compensation expenses were essentially unchanged from a year ago.

Wealth Management

Wealth Management reported net revenues for the current quarter of $6.1 billion compared with $4.7 billion from a year ago. Pre-tax income of $1.6 billion9 in the current quarter resulted in a reported pre-tax margin of 26.8% or 27.8% excluding the impact of integration-related expenses.6,8 The comparisons of current year results to prior periods were impacted by the acquisition of E*TRADE.

Net revenues increased 30% from a year ago:



Asset management revenues increased from a year ago reflecting higher asset levels driven by market appreciation and positive fee-based flows. Transactional revenues15 increased 49% excluding the impact of lower mark-to-market gains on investments associated with certain employee deferred compensation plans. Results reflect incremental revenues as a result of the E*TRADE acquisition and strong client activity. Net interest income (NII) increased from a year ago driven by incremental NII as a result of the E*TRADE acquisition and higher bank lending partially offset by the impact of lower rates and an increase in mortgage securities prepayment amortization expense. ($ millions) 2Q 2021 2Q 2020 Net Revenues $6,095 $4,704 Asset management $3,447 $2,507 Transactional15 $1,172 $1,075 Net interest income $1,255 $1,030 Other $221 $92 Provision for credit losses $3 $22 Total Expenses $4,456 $3,540 Compensation $3,275 $2,729 Non-compensation $1,181 $811 Total Expenses: Compensation expense increased from a year ago driven by higher compensable revenues and incremental compensation as a result of the E*TRADE acquisition 6 partially offset by decreases in the fair value of certain deferred compensation plan referenced investments.

partially offset by decreases in the fair value of certain deferred compensation plan referenced investments. Non-compensation expenses increased from a year ago primarily driven by incremental expenses as a result of the E*TRADE acquisition.6

Investment Management

Investment Management reported net revenues of $1.7 billion compared with $886 million a year ago. Pre-tax income was $430 million compared with $216 million a year ago.9 The comparisons of current year results to prior periods were impacted by the acquisition of Eaton Vance.

Net revenues increased 92% from a year ago:



Asset management and related fees increased from a year ago driven by incremental revenues as a result of the Eaton Vance acquisition and higher AUM on continued strong performance and positive net flows.



Performance-based income and other revenues increased from a year ago primarily on higher accrued carried interest across our funds, particularly in private equity and infrastructure. ($ millions) 2Q 2021 2Q 2020 Net Revenues $1,702 $886 Asset management and related fees $1,418 $684 Performance-based income and other $284 $202 Total Expenses $1,272 $670 Compensation $715 $354 Non-compensation $557 $316 Total Expenses: Compensation expense increased from a year ago primarily driven by incremental compensation expenses as a result of the Eaton Vance acquisition, 6 carried interest and higher asset management revenues.

carried interest and higher asset management revenues. Non-compensation expenses increased from a year ago primarily driven by incremental expenses as a result of the Eaton Vance acquisition6 and higher brokerage and clearing costs.

Other Matters

The Common Equity Tier 1 capital standardized ratio was 16.7%, 350 basis points above the aggregate standardized approach CET1 requirement.

The Firm announced a repurchase authorization of up to $12 billion of outstanding common stock through June 30, 2022. The Firm repurchased $2.9 billion of its outstanding common stock during the quarter as part of its Share Repurchase Program.

The Board of Directors declared a $0.70 quarterly dividend per share, payable on August 13, 2021 to common shareholders of record on July 30, 2021, a 100 percent increase from the current $0.35 per share dividend. 2Q 2021 2Q 2020 Capital16 Standardized Approach CET1 capital17 16.7% 16.5% Tier 1 capital17 18.4% 18.6% Advanced Approach CET1 capital17 17.7% 16.1% Tier 1 capital17 19.5% 18.1% Leverage-based capital Tier 1 leverage18 7.4% 8.1% SLR19 5.9% 7.3% Common Stock Repurchases Repurchases ($ millions) $2,939 N/A Number of Shares (millions) 34 N/A Average Price $86.21 N/A Period End Shares (millions) 1,834 1,576 Tax Rate 23.1% 25.7%

Morgan Stanley is a leading global financial services firm providing a wide range of investment banking, securities, wealth management and investment management services. With offices in more than 41 countries, the Firm’s employees serve clients worldwide including corporations, governments, institutions and individuals. For further information about Morgan Stanley, please visit www.morganstanley.com.

A financial summary follows. Financial, statistical and business-related information, as well as information regarding business and segment trends, is included in the financial supplement. Both the earnings release and the financial supplement are available online in the Investor Relations section at www.morganstanley.com.

NOTICE:

The information provided herein and in the financial supplement, including information provided on the Firm’s earnings conference calls, may include certain non-GAAP financial measures. The definition of such measures or reconciliation of such measures to the comparable U.S. GAAP figures are included in this earnings release and the financial supplement, both of which are available on www.morganstanley.com.

This earnings release may contain forward-looking statements, including the attainment of certain financial and other targets, objectives and goals. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date on which they are made, which reflect management’s current estimates, projections, expectations, assumptions, interpretations or beliefs and which are subject to risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results to differ materially. For a discussion of risks and uncertainties that may affect the future results of the Firm, please see “Forward-Looking Statements” preceding Part I, Item 1, “Competition” and “Supervision and Regulation” in Part I, Item 1, “Risk Factors” in Part I, Item 1A, “Legal Proceedings” in Part I, Item 3, “Management’s Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations” in Part II, Item 7 and “Quantitative and Qualitative Disclosures about Risk” in Part II, Item 7A in the Firm’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2020 and other items throughout the Form 10-K, the Firm’s Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q and the Firm’s Current Reports on Form 8-K, including any amendments thereto.

1 Includes preferred dividends related to the calculation of earnings per share of $103 million and $149 million for the second quarter of 2021 and 2020, respectively.

2 The Firm prepares its Consolidated Financial Statements using accounting principles generally accepted in the United States (U.S. GAAP). From time to time, Morgan Stanley may disclose certain “non-GAAP financial measures” in the course of its earnings releases, earnings conference calls, financial presentations and otherwise. The Securities and Exchange Commission defines a “non-GAAP financial measure” as a numerical measure of historical or future financial performance, financial position, or cash flows that is subject to adjustments that effectively exclude, or include amounts from the most directly comparable measure calculated and presented in accordance with U.S. GAAP. Non-GAAP financial measures disclosed by Morgan Stanley are provided as additional information to analysts, investors and other stakeholders in order to provide them with greater transparency about, or an alternative method for assessing our financial condition, operating results, or capital adequacy. These measures are not in accordance with, or a substitute for U.S. GAAP, and may be different from or inconsistent with non-GAAP financial measures used by other companies. Whenever we refer to a non-GAAP financial measure, we will also generally define it or present the most directly comparable financial measure calculated and presented in accordance with U.S. GAAP, along with a reconciliation of the differences between the non-GAAP financial measure we reference and such comparable U.S. GAAP financial measure.

3 Our earnings releases, earnings conference calls, financial presentations and other communications may also include certain metrics which we believe to be useful to us, analysts, investors, and other stakeholders by providing further transparency about, or an additional means of assessing, our financial condition and operating results.

4 The provision for credit losses for loans and lending commitments is now presented as a separate line in the consolidated income statements.

5 Return on average tangible common equity and return on average tangible common equity excluding integration-related expenses are non-GAAP financial measures that the Firm considers useful for analysts, investors and other stakeholders to allow comparability of period-to-period operating performance and capital adequacy. The calculation of return on average tangible common equity represents full year or annualized net income applicable to Morgan Stanley less preferred dividends as a percentage of average tangible common equity. Tangible common equity, also a non-GAAP financial measure, represents common equity less goodwill and intangible assets net of allowable mortgage servicing rights deduction. The calculation of return on average tangible common equity excluding integration-related expenses is adjusted in both the numerator and the denominator to exclude the integration-related expenses associated with the acquisitions of E*TRADE and Eaton Vance.

6 The Firm’s second quarter results include $90 million of integration-related expenses on a pre-tax basis ($69 million after-tax) as a result of the E*TRADE and Eaton Vance acquisitions. The integration-related expenses include $25 million in compensation expense and $65 million in non-compensation expense. Wealth Management and Investment Management integration-related expenses include $9 million and $16 million in compensation expense, respectively, and $51 million and $14 million in non-compensation expense, respectively.

7 The Firm expense efficiency ratio of 68.6% represents total non-interest expenses as a percentage of net revenues. The Firm expense efficiency ratio excluding integration-related expenses of 68.0% represents total non-interest expenses adjusted for integration-related expenses as a percentage of net revenues. The Firm expense efficiency ratio excluding integration-related expenses is a non-GAAP financial measure that the Firm considers useful for analysts, investors and other stakeholders to allow comparability of period-to-period operating performance.

8 Pre-tax margin represents income before taxes divided by net revenues. Wealth Management pre-tax margin excluding the integration-related expenses represents income before taxes less those expenses divided by net revenues. Wealth Management pre-tax margin excluding integration-related expenses is a non-GAAP financial measure that the Firm considers useful for analysts, investors and other stakeholders to allow comparability of period-to-period operating performance.

9 Pre-tax income represents income before taxes.

10 Wealth Management fee-based client assets represent the amount of assets in client accounts where the basis of payment for services is a fee calculated on those assets.

11 Wealth Management fee-based asset flows include net new fee-based assets, net account transfers, dividends, interest, and client fees, and excludes institutional cash management related activity.

12 Wealth Management net new assets represent client inflows, including dividend and interest, less client outflows, and exclude activity from business combinations/divestitures and the impact of fees and commissions.

13 AUM is defined as assets under management.

14 Long-term net flows include the Equity, Fixed Income and Alternative and Solutions asset classes and excludes the Liquidity and Overlay Services asset class.

15 Transactional revenues include investment banking, trading, and commissions and fee revenues. Transactional revenues excluding the impact of mark-to-market gains on investments associated with employee deferred cash-based compensation plans is a non-GAAP financial measure that the Firm considers useful for analysts, investors and other stakeholders to allow better comparability of period-to-period operating performance and capital adequacy.

16 Capital ratios are estimates as of the press release date, July 15, 2021.

17 CET1 capital is defined as Common Equity Tier 1 capital. The Firm’s risk-based capital ratios are computed under each of the (i) standardized approaches for calculating credit risk and market risk risk-weighted assets (RWAs) (the “Standardized Approach”) and (ii) applicable advanced approaches for calculating credit risk, market risk and operational risk RWAs (the “Advanced Approach”). For information on the calculation of regulatory capital and ratios, and associated regulatory requirements, please refer to "Management’s Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations – Liquidity and Capital Resources – Regulatory Requirements" in the Firm’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2020 (2020 Form 10-K).

18 The Tier 1 leverage ratio is a leverage-based capital requirement that measures the Firm’s leverage. Tier 1 leverage ratio utilizes Tier 1 capital as the numerator and average adjusted assets as the denominator.

19 The Firm’s supplementary leverage ratio (SLR) utilizes a Tier 1 capital numerator of approximately $84.6 billion and $77.4 billion, and supplementary leverage exposure denominator of approximately $1.44 trillion and $1.06 trillion, for the second quarter of 2021 and 2020, respectively. Based on a Federal Reserve interim final rule that was in effect until March 31, 2021, our SLR and supplementary leverage exposure as of June 30, 2020 reflects the exclusion of U.S. Treasury securities and deposits at Federal Reserve Banks. The exclusion of these assets had the effect of increasing our SLR by 0.9% as of June 30, 2020.

Morgan Stanley Consolidated Income Statement Information (unaudited, dollars in millions) Quarter Ended Percentage Change From: Six Months Ended Percentage Jun 30, 2021 Mar 31, 2021 Jun 30, 2020 Mar 31, 2021 Jun 30, 2020 Jun 30, 2021 Jun 30, 2020 Change Revenues: Investment banking $ 2,560 $ 2,840 $ 2,142 (10 %) 20 % $ 5,400 $ 3,413 58 % Trading 3,330 4,225 4,803 (21 %) (31 %) 7,555 7,604 (1 %) Investments 381 318 275 20 % 39 % 699 313 123 % Commissions and fees 1,308 1,626 1,102 (20 %) 19 % 2,934 2,462 19 % Asset management 4,973 4,398 3,265 13 % 52 % 9,371 6,682 40 % Other 342 284 473 20 % (28 %) 626 9 * Total non-interest revenues 12,894 13,691 12,060 (6 %) 7 % 26,585 20,483 30 % Interest income 2,212 2,437 2,358 (9 %) (6 %) 4,649 5,861 (21 %) Interest expense 347 409 758 (15 %) (54 %) 756 2,905 (74 %) Net interest 1,865 2,028 1,600 (8 %) 17 % 3,893 2,956 32 % Net revenues 14,759 15,719 13,660 (6 %) 8 % 30,478 23,439 30 % Provision for credit losses 73 (98 ) 239 * (69 %) (25 ) 646 * Non-interest expenses: Compensation and benefits 6,423 6,798 6,035 (6 %) 6 % 13,221 10,318 28 % Non-compensation expenses: Brokerage, clearing and exchange fees 795 910 716 (13 %) 11 % 1,705 1,456 17 % Information processing and communications 765 733 589 4 % 30 % 1,498 1,152 30 % Professional services 746 624 535 20 % 39 % 1,370 984 39 % Occupancy and equipment 414 405 365 2 % 13 % 819 730 12 % Marketing and business development 146 146 63 -- 132 % 292 195 50 % Other 831 857 763 (3 %) 9 % 1,688 1,457 16 % Total non-compensation expenses 3,697 3,675 3,031 1 % 22 % 7,372 5,974 23 % Total non-interest expenses 10,120 10,473 9,066 (3 %) 12 % 20,593 16,292 26 % Income before provision for income taxes 4,566 5,344 4,355 (15 %) 5 % 9,910 6,501 52 % Provision for income taxes 1,054 1,176 1,119 (10 %) (6 %) 2,230 1,485 50 % Net income $ 3,512 $ 4,168 $ 3,236 (16 %) 9 % $ 7,680 $ 5,016 53 % Net income applicable to nonredeemable noncontrolling interests 1 48 40 (98 %) (98 %) 49 122 (60 %) Net income applicable to Morgan Stanley 3,511 4,120 3,196 (15 %) 10 % 7,631 4,894 56 % Preferred stock dividend 103 138 149 (25 %) (31 %) 241 257 (6 %) Earnings applicable to Morgan Stanley common shareholders $ 3,408 $ 3,982 $ 3,047 (14 %) 12 % $ 7,390 $ 4,637 59 % The End Notes are an integral part of this presentation. Refer to the Financial Supplement on pages 12 - 17 for Definition of U.S. GAAP to Non-GAAP Measures, Definitions of Performance Metrics and Terms, Supplemental Quantitative Details and Calculations, and Legal Notice for additional information.

Morgan Stanley Consolidated Financial Metrics, Ratios and Statistical Data (unaudited) Quarter Ended Percentage Change From: Six Months Ended Percentage Jun 30, 2021 Mar 31, 2021 Jun 30, 2020 Mar 31, 2021 Jun 30, 2020 Jun 30, 2021 Jun 30, 2020 Change Financial Metrics: Earnings per basic share $ 1.88 $ 2.22 $ 1.98 (15 %) (5 %) $ 4.10 $ 3.00 37 % Earnings per diluted share $ 1.85 $ 2.19 $ 1.96 (16 %) (6 %) $ 4.04 $ 2.96 36 % Return on average common equity 13.8 % 16.9 % 15.7 % 15.3 % 12.2 % Return on average tangible common equity 18.6 % 21.1 % 17.8 % 19.8 % 13.9 % Book value per common share $ 54.04 $ 52.71 $ 49.57 $ 54.04 $ 49.57 Tangible book value per common share $ 40.12 $ 38.97 $ 43.68 $ 40.12 $ 43.68 Excluding integration-related expenses Adjusted earnings per diluted share $ 1.89 $ 2.22 $ 1.96 (15 %) (4 %) $ 4.11 $ 2.96 39 % Adjusted return on average common equity 14.1 % 17.1 % 15.7 % 15.6 % 12.2 % Adjusted return on average tangible common equity 19.0 % 21.4 % 17.8 % 20.1 % 13.9 % Financial Ratios: Pre-tax profit margin 31 % 34 % 32 % 33 % 28 % Compensation and benefits as a % of net revenues 44 % 43 % 44 % 43 % 44 % Non-compensation expenses as a % of net revenues 25 % 23 % 22 % 24 % 25 % Firm expense efficiency ratio 69 % 67 % 66 % 68 % 70 % Firm expense efficiency ratio excluding integration-related expenses 68 % 66 % 66 % 67 % 70 % Effective tax rate 23.1 % 22.0 % 25.7 % 22.5 % 22.8 % Statistical Data: Period end common shares outstanding (millions) 1,834 1,869 1,576 (2 %) 16 % Average common shares outstanding (millions) Basic 1,814 1,795 1,541 1 % 18 % 1,804 1,548 17 % Diluted 1,841 1,818 1,557 1 % 18 % 1,829 1,565 17 % Worldwide employees 71,826 70,975 61,596 1 % 17 % Notes: - For the quarters ended June 30, 2021 and March 31, 2021, Firm results include pre-tax integration-related expenses of $90 million and $75 million ($69 million and $58 million after-tax) respectively, reported in the Wealth Management and Investment Management business segments. The six months ended June 30, 2021 results include pre-tax integration-related expenses of $165 million ($127 million after‐tax). - The End Notes are an integral part of this presentation. Refer to the Financial Supplement on pages 12 - 17 for Definition of U.S. GAAP to Non-GAAP Measures, Definitions of Performance Metrics and Terms, Supplemental Quantitative Details and Calculations, and Legal Notice for additional information.

