IBI Group Partners with LA’s Urban Movement Labs to Shape the Future of Mobility

– Global design and technology firm kicks-off collaboration with pilot program that reimagines LA’s curbside –

LOS ANGELES, July 15, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Technology-driven design firm, IBI Group (TSX:IBG), has joined Urban Movement Labs (UML), a first-of-its-kind partnership between the Mayor of Los Angeles’ Office of Economic Development and the three largest goods and people movement agencies in the City of Los Angeles — the Port, the Airports, and the Department of Transportation — to implement innovative transportation solutions that will improve the lives of citizens and visitors. Other founding partners include Lyft, Verizon, Avis Budget Group, Moceanlab, Waymo, and the Los Angeles Cleantech Incubator. Armed with IBI Group’s expertise in intelligent transportation, curbside management and smart cities, and its history in the southern California market, the firm is proud to join the partnership and bring its curbside management solution, CurbIQ, to the streets of LA.

“As an organization that is aligned with our philosophy of fostering innovative, sustainable and resilient cities, we are excited about the synergies and opportunities the Urban Movement Labs partnership provides,” said IBI Group CEO, Scott Stewart. “Our mobility future must be a collaboration between smart city providers, local governments, and the community-at-large. We are champions of this through our Smart City Sandbox initiative in Toronto, and are proud to bring those learnings to our like-minded peers in LA.”

As part of the partnership, IBI Group will have the opportunity to work with other UML members to develop new proofs-of-concept, as well as leverage the firm’s existing mobility solutions for collaborations and test beds in LA. An initial pilot project, in collaboration with the Los Angeles Department of Transportation (LADOT), leverages IBI’s CurbIQ solution to digitize the existing curbside regulations in three key areas in LA — Hollywood, downtown, and the UML partner pilot area around the Warner Center. The goal is to inform LADOT’s future regulatory and mobility decisions around street parking and curbside management to better understand and optimize the use of curb space for the sustainable and efficient movement of people and goods. CurbIQ is currently being used by cities in Canada, the U.S. and Mexico to support improved management and optimization of the curbside.

IBI Group has been active in the southern California market since 1978, working on a range of architecture, transportation infrastructure, and intelligent systems projects, including the Alameda Corridor Revenue Collection System, the City of Los Angeles Civic Center Master Plan, and the Metro Gold Line Foothill Light Rail Corridor Extension.

For more information and/or to connect with an IBI Group professional, please contact Julia Harper at Julia.harper@ibigroup.com or 1-647-330-4706.

About IBI Group
IBI Group Inc. (TSX:IBG) is a technology-driven design firm with global architecture, engineering, planning, and technology expertise spanning over 60 offices and 3,000 professionals around the world. For nearly 50 years, its dedicated professionals have helped clients create livable, sustainable, and advanced urban environments. IBI Group believes that cities thrive when designed with intelligent systems, sustainable buildings, efficient infrastructure, and a human touch. Follow IBI Group on LinkedIn and Twitter.

Media Contact:
Julia Harper, IBI Group
julia.harper@ibigroup.com
1-647-330-4706





