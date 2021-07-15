Hamilton Thorne Announces the Acquisition of IVFTECH ApS and K4 Technology ApS

Significantly expands expertise and product offerings in IVF workstations

Provides a direct sales and support platform for the entire Hamilton Thorne group’s product portfolio in the Nordic region

BEVERLY, Mass. and TORONTO, July 15, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Hamilton Thorne Ltd. (TSX-V: HTL) ("Hamilton Thorne" or the "Company"), a leading provider of precision instruments, consumables, software and services to the Assisted Reproductive Technologies (ART) research, and cell biology markets, today announced that it has completed the acquisition (the "Transaction") of IVFTECH ApS ("IVFtech") and its affiliated reseller arm, K4 Technology ApS ("K4").

IVFtech, based in Birkerød, Denmark is a leading manufacturer of laminar flow workstations, high-capacity incubators, and related products for the ART and laboratory markets worldwide and, through its affiliate K4, provides product sales and services in the Nordic Region. The Transaction results in the expansion of Hamilton Thorne's product offerings and provides the Company with profitable operations in the well-established Nordic ART market. For the year ended June 30, 2021, IVFtech and K4 had consolidated revenues of approximately US$7.0 million (approximately DKK 44.0 million) and Adjusted EBITDA of approximately US$1.2 million (approximately DKK 7.6 million).