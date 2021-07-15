Hamilton Thorne Announces the Acquisition of IVFTECH ApS and K4 Technology ApS
- Significantly expands expertise and product offerings in IVF workstations
- Provides a direct sales and support platform for the entire Hamilton Thorne group’s product portfolio in the Nordic region
BEVERLY, Mass. and TORONTO, July 15, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Hamilton Thorne Ltd. (TSX-V: HTL) ("Hamilton Thorne" or the "Company"), a leading provider of precision instruments, consumables, software and services to the Assisted Reproductive Technologies (ART) research, and cell biology markets, today announced that it has completed the acquisition (the "Transaction") of IVFTECH ApS ("IVFtech") and its affiliated reseller arm, K4 Technology ApS ("K4").
IVFtech, based in Birkerød, Denmark is a leading manufacturer of laminar flow workstations, high-capacity incubators, and related products for the ART and laboratory markets worldwide and, through its affiliate K4, provides product sales and services in the Nordic Region. The Transaction results in the expansion of Hamilton Thorne's product offerings and provides the Company with profitable operations in the well-established Nordic ART market. For the year ended June 30, 2021, IVFtech and K4 had consolidated revenues of approximately US$7.0 million (approximately DKK 44.0 million) and Adjusted EBITDA of approximately US$1.2 million (approximately DKK 7.6 million).
Key Benefits of the Transaction:
- Addition of a profitable portfolio of premium workstations, incubators, and related products and services
- Products and operations are highly complementary to Hamilton Thorne's existing product and service offerings, enhancing its ability to offer complete solutions
- Provides a direct sales and support platform for the entire Hamilton Thorne portfolio of products in the Nordic region
- Expected to be immediately accretive to revenue and EBITDA
- Minimally-dilutive transaction financed through its cash on hand, line of credit facility, and share consideration to the seller
"We are excited to welcome our new partners from IVFtech to the Hamilton Thorne family. This acquisition enhances our product offerings in workstation, incubation, and related products, while also providing a direct sales and support platform for our entire Hamilton Thorne portfolio of products in the Nordics," said David Wolf, President and Chief Executive Officer of Hamilton Thorne. "IVFtech is a well-established and respected worldwide provider of premium equipment to the ART and developmental biology market that shares our commitment to the highest standards in quality and customer service. As is the case with most of our acquisitions, our goal is to leave existing operations largely unchanged, and focus on growth opportunities. I am particularly excited that all of IVFtech's current employees and leadership team will continue to operate and lead the growth of the existing IVFtech business while collaborating with the Hamilton Thorne team on several new avenues of growth for our combined operations."
