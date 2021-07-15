BurgerFi Appoints Vivian Lopez-Blanco to its Board of Directors

PALM BEACH, Fla., July 15, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BurgerFi International, Inc. (Nasdaq: BFI, BFIIW) (“BurgerFi” or the “Company”), one of the nation’s fastest-growing premium fast-casual concepts, has appointed Vivian Lopez-Blanco to its board of directors, effective July 14, 2021. Lopez-Blanco’s appointment follows the sudden passing of board member Steven Berrard announced on June 10, 2021. Lopez-Blanco has also been named as the chair of the audit committee and will be serving on the compensation committee and nominating governance committee.



Lopez-Blanco is an experienced board member and seasoned finance executive with expertise in organizational transformations and driving profitable growth. Currently, she serves as a board member of Jumptuit Health, Inc. and previously served as an advisory board member of BBVA, South Florida operations. Prior to her board positions, Lopez-Blanco served as the chief financial officer for Mednax, Inc. (NYSE: MD), a national medical group specializing in prenatal, neonatal and pediatric services. Before that, Lopez-Blanco was the chief financial officer for the Hispanic restaurants division of Carrols Corporation (Nasdaq: TAST), one of the largest restaurant franchisees in North America.

Early in her career, Lopez-Blanco spent several years at Arthur Andersen, an international accounting firm, progressing through different management roles and gaining deep experience in public company reporting. She holds a bachelor’s degree in accounting from Florida International University and is a certified public accountant.

“After an extensive search process to fill Steve’s position on our board and to lead our audit committee, we could not be happier to have Vivian join us,” said Ophir Sternberg, executive chairman of BurgerFi. “As BurgerFi embarks on its next chapter of growth and seeks to capitalize on its expansion plans, Vivian brings a wealth of knowledge to our board given her public-company expertise and proven track record leading organizations from a financial perspective through periods of growth. We are confident she will be a valuable asset to the board and look forward to the guidance she will provide.”