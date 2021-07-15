checkAd

BurgerFi Appoints Vivian Lopez-Blanco to its Board of Directors

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
15.07.2021, 13:30  |  32   |   |   

PALM BEACH, Fla., July 15, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BurgerFi International, Inc. (Nasdaq: BFI, BFIIW) (“BurgerFi” or the “Company”), one of the nation’s fastest-growing premium fast-casual concepts, has appointed Vivian Lopez-Blanco to its board of directors, effective July 14, 2021. Lopez-Blanco’s appointment follows the sudden passing of board member Steven Berrard announced on June 10, 2021. Lopez-Blanco has also been named as the chair of the audit committee and will be serving on the compensation committee and nominating governance committee.

Lopez-Blanco is an experienced board member and seasoned finance executive with expertise in organizational transformations and driving profitable growth. Currently, she serves as a board member of Jumptuit Health, Inc. and previously served as an advisory board member of BBVA, South Florida operations. Prior to her board positions, Lopez-Blanco served as the chief financial officer for Mednax, Inc. (NYSE: MD), a national medical group specializing in prenatal, neonatal and pediatric services. Before that, Lopez-Blanco was the chief financial officer for the Hispanic restaurants division of Carrols Corporation (Nasdaq: TAST), one of the largest restaurant franchisees in North America.

Early in her career, Lopez-Blanco spent several years at Arthur Andersen, an international accounting firm, progressing through different management roles and gaining deep experience in public company reporting. She holds a bachelor’s degree in accounting from Florida International University and is a certified public accountant.

“After an extensive search process to fill Steve’s position on our board and to lead our audit committee, we could not be happier to have Vivian join us,” said Ophir Sternberg, executive chairman of BurgerFi. “As BurgerFi embarks on its next chapter of growth and seeks to capitalize on its expansion plans, Vivian brings a wealth of knowledge to our board given her public-company expertise and proven track record leading organizations from a financial perspective through periods of growth. We are confident she will be a valuable asset to the board and look forward to the guidance she will provide.”

Seite 1 von 3



0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

BurgerFi Appoints Vivian Lopez-Blanco to its Board of Directors PALM BEACH, Fla., July 15, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - BurgerFi International, Inc. (Nasdaq: BFI, BFIIW) (“BurgerFi” or the “Company”), one of the nation’s fastest-growing premium fast-casual concepts, has appointed Vivian Lopez-Blanco to its board of …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Green Stream Holdings, Inc., Signs Initial Host Site For Community Solar Program; 25 Year Model ...
Decklar Resources Inc. Announces Share Purchase Agreement to Participate in Asaramatoru Oil Field ...
RSM Selects Workday to Help Accelerate Digital Transformation
LeasePlan and Arrival sign partnership to bring revolutionary electric vans to European cities
L Brands Announces Pricing of Secondary Offering
JZZ Technologies, Inc. Signs on Digital Marketing Firm EverConvert to Reinforce the Company's ...
Fusion Fuel Announces HEVO Ammonia Morocco Project, Aims to Produce 183,000 Tons of Green Ammonia ...
Bitfarms to Present at Sequire Blockchain Event on July 15th
Teck Releases Climate Change Outlook 2021 Report
United Community Banks, Inc. and Reliant Bancorp, Inc., the Parent of Reliant Bank, Announce Merger ...
Titel
Standard Lithium Receives Approval to List on NYSE American
Press release: Kering Eyewear acquires the Danish Luxury Eyewear Brand Lindberg
Responsible Solar: First Solar Invests $11 Million in Underserved American Communities
Beyond Meat Launches Beyond Chicken Tenders at Restaurants Nationwide
Tesla Energy, Brookfield and Dacra Announce the Development of Large-Scale Sustainable Neighborhood ...
NOHO, INC. RETAINS AUDITOR, INSTALLS DIRECTORS AND PROVIDES OPERATIONS UPDATE
Largest U.S. Healthcare Claims and Utilization Analysis for BPH Procedures Reveals Lowest Overall ...
Delta Drone - The introduction of a mobile security solution: a great success at SOFINS 2021
Molecular Templates, Inc. Announces Dosing of First Subject in Phase 1 Study of MT-6402 in ...
DIRTT Announces Appointment of Todd Lillibridge as Board Chair
Titel
Kadant to Acquire German Blade Manufacturer Joh. Clouth
Verisk Launches Next-Generation DrivingDNA Score to Support Usage-Based Insurance Innovation
Standard Lithium Receives Approval to List on NYSE American
GameStop Continues Expansion of Fulfillment Network with New Facility in Reno, Nevada
Press release: Kering Eyewear acquires the Danish Luxury Eyewear Brand Lindberg
Ocugen Inc. Set to Join Russell 3000 Index
Aemetis and Koch Project Solutions Select Worley to Provide Engineering for ‘Carbon Zero 1’ ...
BioPower Operations Corporation Enters into Asset Purchase Agreement to Acquire Certain Assets ...
Diversey and Halomine Announce a Strategic Alliance to Drive the HaloFilm Technology Globally
Sykes Enterprises, Incorporated to be Acquired by Sitel Group in All-Cash Transaction
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Spineway - improved operating result despite cover
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board