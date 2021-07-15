USA Equities Corp. Announces Strong Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results

● Revenue Grew 50% to $456,219 Compared to Q1 2021 ● Gross Margin of 46% Increased 164 Basis Points Versus Q1 2021 ● Strengthening of Company Financial Position and Strategic Relationships

West Palm Beach, FL, July 15, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- USA Equities Corp. (OTCQB: USAQ), a company focused on value-based healthcare solutions and physician-directed digital medicine, today announced preliminary second quarter financial results for the period ended June 30, 2021, reporting strong sequential growth on several fronts.

In the second quarter of 2021, revenue increased 49.9% sequentially to approximately $456,219 compared to first quarter 2021. Gross profit increased 55.5% sequentially to $207,717 or a 45.5% gross margin in second quarter 2021 compared to $133,579 of gross profit or a 43.9% gross margin in first quarter 2021. In addition, the Company ended the second quarter with $145,947 in cash and cash equivalents, a 54.7% increase above the year-end balance at December 31, 2020.

“We had a very strong second quarter and delivered on our prior guidance for both revenue growth and gross margin expansion sequentially compared to the first quarter of 2021. Our growth reflected increased sales of allergy diagnostic kits and immunotherapy treatments, expansion of our customer base and strong execution by our team as we leveraged our deep applications expertise and industry relationships. Our targeted solutions and compelling customer value proposition are clearly resonating with independent medical practitioners. We remain disciplined allocators of capital with the increase in our second quarter cash balance allowing us to further opportunistically invest in driving our growth strategy and anticipate continued revenue growth in the third quarter,” said Troy Grogan, CEO of USA Equities Corp.

“We also continue to focus on prudently adding scale to our medical device technology and software platform and customer footprint. The acquisition of AllergiEnd assets in June is a terrific strategic fit that further enhances our recurring revenue business model. In addition, we recently announced a distribution agreement with a prominent physician management services firm and a co-promotion agreement with an ENP Network for AllergiEnd products and services. These new relationships enable us to further penetrate the large and growing addressable market of independent medical practitioners and over time potentially launch additional products through these distribution channels” concluded Grogan.