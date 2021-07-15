checkAd

USA Equities Corp. Announces Strong Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
15.07.2021, 13:30  |  29   |   |   

  ●  Revenue Grew 50% to $456,219 Compared to Q1 2021
  ●  Gross Margin of 46% Increased 164 Basis Points Versus Q1 2021
  ●  Strengthening of Company Financial Position and Strategic Relationships

West Palm Beach, FL, July 15, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- USA Equities Corp. (OTCQB: USAQ), a company focused on value-based healthcare solutions and physician-directed digital medicine, today announced preliminary second quarter financial results for the period ended June 30, 2021, reporting strong sequential growth on several fronts.

In the second quarter of 2021, revenue increased 49.9% sequentially to approximately $456,219 compared to first quarter 2021. Gross profit increased 55.5% sequentially to $207,717 or a 45.5% gross margin in second quarter 2021 compared to $133,579 of gross profit or a 43.9% gross margin in first quarter 2021. In addition, the Company ended the second quarter with $145,947 in cash and cash equivalents, a 54.7% increase above the year-end balance at December 31, 2020.

“We had a very strong second quarter and delivered on our prior guidance for both revenue growth and gross margin expansion sequentially compared to the first quarter of 2021. Our growth reflected increased sales of allergy diagnostic kits and immunotherapy treatments, expansion of our customer base and strong execution by our team as we leveraged our deep applications expertise and industry relationships. Our targeted solutions and compelling customer value proposition are clearly resonating with independent medical practitioners. We remain disciplined allocators of capital with the increase in our second quarter cash balance allowing us to further opportunistically invest in driving our growth strategy and anticipate continued revenue growth in the third quarter,” said Troy Grogan, CEO of USA Equities Corp.

“We also continue to focus on prudently adding scale to our medical device technology and software platform and customer footprint. The acquisition of AllergiEnd assets in June is a terrific strategic fit that further enhances our recurring revenue business model. In addition, we recently announced a distribution agreement with a prominent physician management services firm and a co-promotion agreement with an ENP Network for AllergiEnd products and services. These new relationships enable us to further penetrate the large and growing addressable market of independent medical practitioners and over time potentially launch additional products through these distribution channels” concluded Grogan.

Seite 1 von 3



0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

USA Equities Corp. Announces Strong Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results  ● Revenue Grew 50% to $456,219 Compared to Q1 2021 ● Gross Margin of 46% Increased 164 Basis Points Versus Q1 2021 ● Strengthening of Company Financial Position and Strategic Relationships West Palm Beach, FL, July 15, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - USA …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Green Stream Holdings, Inc., Signs Initial Host Site For Community Solar Program; 25 Year Model ...
Decklar Resources Inc. Announces Share Purchase Agreement to Participate in Asaramatoru Oil Field ...
RSM Selects Workday to Help Accelerate Digital Transformation
LeasePlan and Arrival sign partnership to bring revolutionary electric vans to European cities
L Brands Announces Pricing of Secondary Offering
JZZ Technologies, Inc. Signs on Digital Marketing Firm EverConvert to Reinforce the Company's ...
Fusion Fuel Announces HEVO Ammonia Morocco Project, Aims to Produce 183,000 Tons of Green Ammonia ...
Bitfarms to Present at Sequire Blockchain Event on July 15th
Teck Releases Climate Change Outlook 2021 Report
United Community Banks, Inc. and Reliant Bancorp, Inc., the Parent of Reliant Bank, Announce Merger ...
Titel
Standard Lithium Receives Approval to List on NYSE American
Press release: Kering Eyewear acquires the Danish Luxury Eyewear Brand Lindberg
Responsible Solar: First Solar Invests $11 Million in Underserved American Communities
Beyond Meat Launches Beyond Chicken Tenders at Restaurants Nationwide
Tesla Energy, Brookfield and Dacra Announce the Development of Large-Scale Sustainable Neighborhood ...
NOHO, INC. RETAINS AUDITOR, INSTALLS DIRECTORS AND PROVIDES OPERATIONS UPDATE
Largest U.S. Healthcare Claims and Utilization Analysis for BPH Procedures Reveals Lowest Overall ...
Delta Drone - The introduction of a mobile security solution: a great success at SOFINS 2021
Molecular Templates, Inc. Announces Dosing of First Subject in Phase 1 Study of MT-6402 in ...
DIRTT Announces Appointment of Todd Lillibridge as Board Chair
Titel
Kadant to Acquire German Blade Manufacturer Joh. Clouth
Verisk Launches Next-Generation DrivingDNA Score to Support Usage-Based Insurance Innovation
Standard Lithium Receives Approval to List on NYSE American
GameStop Continues Expansion of Fulfillment Network with New Facility in Reno, Nevada
Press release: Kering Eyewear acquires the Danish Luxury Eyewear Brand Lindberg
Ocugen Inc. Set to Join Russell 3000 Index
Aemetis and Koch Project Solutions Select Worley to Provide Engineering for ‘Carbon Zero 1’ ...
BioPower Operations Corporation Enters into Asset Purchase Agreement to Acquire Certain Assets ...
Diversey and Halomine Announce a Strategic Alliance to Drive the HaloFilm Technology Globally
Sykes Enterprises, Incorporated to be Acquired by Sitel Group in All-Cash Transaction
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Spineway - improved operating result despite cover
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board