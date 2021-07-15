checkAd

Ayr Wellness Opens New Dispensary in Hollywood, Florida, the City’s First

NEW YORK, July 15, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ayr Wellness Inc. (CSE: AYR.A, OTC: AYRWF) (“Ayr” or the “Company”), a leading vertically integrated cannabis multi-state operator, announced today the opening of Liberty Health Sciences Hollywood, the Company’s 38th open dispensary in Florida.

The dispensary is located at 2119-A Hollywood Boulevard, Hollywood, Florida, 33020. The 3,300 sq. ft. location sits on the main thoroughfare between I-95 and the Hollywood central business district. LHS Hollywood will become the first dispensary to open in the city of Hollywood, located on Florida’s east coast between Fort Lauderdale and Miami with a population of over 150,000. The vibrant beach community is home to the Hollywood Beach Boardwalk, a diverse selection of restaurants and shops, and the ArtsPark at Young Circle. Until recently, the Hollywood City Council had prohibited MMJ dispensaries within its borders. The dispensary features a selection of flower products, in addition to the Company’s newly launched Origyn concentrates and Big Pete’s Cookies.

Jonathan Sandelman, CEO of Ayr, said, “We continue to execute on our Florida plan, opening dispensaries in prime locations like the under-served community of Hollywood. We are enhancing our cultivation efforts to make us the largest cultivator of high-quality cannabis in the state and our updated product offerings, including a diversified strain selection and launch of Origyn Extracts and Big Pete’s Cookies, are positively improving the customer experience. We are excited to be the first dispensary to serve the patients of Hollywood and provide to them more convenient access to safe, high-quality medicine.”

Hours of operation are Monday-Saturday from 9am to 8:30pm ET and Sunday from 10am to 5pm ET.

The Florida medical marijuana market continues to show robust growth with the Florida Office of Medical Marijuana Use reporting over 584,803 registered patients as of July 9, 2021, up 59% year-over-year.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain information contained in this news release may be forward-looking statements within the meaning of applicable securities laws. Forward-looking statements are often, but not always, identified by the use of words such as “target”, “expect”, “anticipate”, “believe”, “foresee”, “could”, “would”, “estimate”, “goal”, “outlook”, “intend”, “plan”, “seek”, “will”, “may”, “tracking”, “pacing” and “should” and similar expressions or words suggesting future outcomes. This news release includes forward-looking information and statements pertaining to, among other things, Ayr’s future growth plans. Numerous risks and uncertainties could cause the actual events and results to differ materially from the estimates, beliefs and assumptions expressed or implied in the forward-looking statements, including, but not limited to: anticipated strategic, operational and competitive benefits may not be realized; events or series of events, including in connection with COVID-19, may cause business interruptions; required regulatory approvals may not be obtained; acquisitions may not be able to be completed on satisfactory terms or at all; and Ayr may not be able to raise additional debt or equity capital. Among other things, Ayr has assumed that its businesses will operate as anticipated, that it will be able to complete acquisitions on reasonable terms, and that all required regulatory approvals will be obtained on satisfactory terms and within expected time frames.

