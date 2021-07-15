TGS – Q2 2020 Presentation and Conference Call

checkAd

OSLO, Norway (15 July 2021) – Following the pre-announcement of Q2 2021 revenues, TGS will release its entire Q2 2021 results at 7:00 am CET on 22 July 2021. A pre-recorded presentation of the results and business update featuring CEO Kristian Johansen and CFO Fredrik Amundsen will be released at http://www.tgs.com at the same time.

The same day at CEST 3:00 pm Kristian Johansen, CEO at TGS, will host a conference call to go through the update and answer questions. We encourage attendees to call in 5-10 minutes before CET 3:00 pm to ensure registration and access.

Telephone conference dial-in details:

UK/International:         +44 333 300 92 63
Norway:                       +47 23 50 02 36
USA:                            +1 833 526 83 97

For more information, visit TGS.com or contact:

Sven Børre Larsen
SVP Strategy
Tel: +47 90 94 36 73
E-mail: investor@tgs.com 

About TGS
TGS provides scientific data and intelligence to companies active in the energy sector. In addition to a global, extensive and diverse energy data library, TGS offers specialized services such as advanced processing and analytics alongside cloud-based data applications and solutions.

Forward Looking Statement
All statements in this press release other than statements of historical fact are forward-looking statements, which are subject to a number of risks, uncertainties and assumptions that are difficult to predict, and are based upon assumptions as to future events that may not prove accurate. These factors include TGS' reliance on a cyclical industry and principal customers, TGS' ability to continue to expand markets for licensing of data, and TGS' ability to acquire and process data product at costs commensurate with profitability, as well as volatile market conditions, which have been exacerbated by the COVID-19 pandemic and the severe drop in oil prices.  Actual results may differ materially from those expected or projected in the forward-looking statements. TGS undertakes no responsibility or obligation to update or alter forward-looking statements for any reason.





