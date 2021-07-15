Achiko Engages EpiMetrics to Expand Covid-19 Testing Operations with Udayana University in Bali, Indonesia in the Implementation of a Mass Testing Program

ZURICH, Switzerland, July 15, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ad hoc announcement pursuant to Art. 53 LR – Achiko AG (SWX:ACHI, ISIN CH0522213468) (“Achiko”, the “Company”), a global healthtech company currently developing technologies that seek to deliver rapid, affordable diagnostic testing for Covid-19 and a range of other pathogenic diseases and therapeutic indications, has engaged EpiMetrics Inc. (“EpiMetrics”) to further expand its ongoing Covid-19 testing research in Bali, Indonesia with Udayana University, Department of Public Health and Preventative Medicine, Faculty of Medicine (“Udayana”).



The study considers how the implementation of mass testing using Achiko’s proprietary non-invasive, saliva-based Covid-19 diagnostic test, AptameX combined with its digital passporting service mobile app Teman Sehat (Health Buddy) impacts healthcare, consumers and businesses.

EpiMetrics assists companies to create a framework for public health systems utilizing its expertise across epidemiology, biostatistics, community health and program management. One of its projects was to study access to medicines, the supply chain and training for related enterprises in Africa for the Gates Foundation and provided the evidence and information needed to create policy. The EpiMetrics founder, Dr. John Q. Wong, is a medical doctor and epidemiologist. Dr. Wong is a consultant to the Philippines Inter-Agency Task Force (IATF) for the management of emerging infectious diseases under President Duterte and received the Roux Prize in 2016 from the Institute for Health Metrics and Evaluation (IHME) for using health data to identify issues in the health system that lead to expanded health coverage and cost reduction.

Achiko has engaged EpiMetrics to model Achiko’s surveillance and isolation system, AptameX and Teman Sehat, in order to assess whether an outlying community like Bali can be economically viable again as a tourist destination with the introduction of proactive testing. Based on AptameX’s sensitivity and specificity parameters, EpiMetrics will determine the optimal frequency of testing needed to reduce R t i, the time-varying reproductive number of Covid-19, to less than 1. An R t value of less than 1 indicates the infection rate is declining and could help Bali achieve its goal of reopening for tourism in the near future.