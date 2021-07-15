LifeMD Teams with a Leading Provider of Diagnostic Services and Axle Health to Deliver Telehealth Access to At-Home Diagnostics

Patients of LifeMD’s affiliated providers gain access to more than 150 of the most ordered laboratory tests at substantially discounted prices, and which can be completed in the comfort, safety, and convenience of their home or office. This includes urine sample collection and blood draws performed by Axle’s highly trained healthcare professionals, who will ensure secure and timely delivery to local labs. Patients can also visit any of more than 2,200 lab service centers located nationwide.

“Adding laboratory diagnostics services to our LifeMD telehealth platform greatly advances our mission of fundamentally changing the way healthcare is accessed, delivered, and afforded,” noted LifeMD’s chief medical officer, Dr. Anthony Puopolo. “We know that early diagnosis can be critical to creating the best healthcare outcomes. We believe that through our partnership with two of the nation’s leading care providers, we can deliver diagnostics in a way that can better support early diagnosis and thereby have a profound impact on the health and well-being of patients.”

Axle Health’s co-founder and COO, Adam Stansell, commented: “LifeMD shares our forward-thinking approach to healthcare and commitment to providing the best in patient services. This new level of personalized services represents the next evolution of healthcare by bridging the gap between virtual and in-person care. It enables patients to take better care of their health and of their loved ones.”

“This unique technology integration of our respective healthcare platforms will provide our physicians timely and accurate diagnostic information critical to providing the highest quality health care,” said LifeMD CEO, Justin Schreiber. “Direct-to-patient diagnostics will play a major role in making LifeMD the best in virtual primary care, while also supporting the continued expansion of our portfolio of condition-specific telemedicine offerings.“

About Axle Health

Axle Health enables any healthcare company to offer in-home visits to their patients. Axle provides the software platform, operational management, and network of healthcare professionals to handle in-home care, so providers can maintain lasting relationships with their patients over video and chat, while Axle provides physical services in their home. To learn more, visit www.axlehealth.com.

About LifeMD

LifeMD, Inc. is a rapidly growing, direct-to-patient, telehealth company offering virtual medical care across all 50 states. LifeMD’s telemedicine platform enables virtual access to affordable and convenient medical treatment from licensed providers and, when appropriate, prescription medications and over-the-counter products delivered directly to the patient’s home. To learn more, visit www.LifeMD.com

