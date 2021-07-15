checkAd

LifeMD Teams with a Leading Provider of Diagnostic Services and Axle Health to Deliver Telehealth Access to At-Home Diagnostics

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
15.07.2021, 13:30  |  18   |   |   

Patients Gain Access to Comprehensive Suite of Laboratory and Diagnostic Services at Preferred Pricing, Performed in the Comfort and Convenience of Home

NEW YORK, July 15, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- LifeMD, Inc. (NASDAQ: LFMD), a leading direct-to-patient telehealth company, has teamed with the world’s leading provider of laboratory diagnostic services and Axle Health, a technology leader in in-home healthcare, to deliver telehealth access to diagnostic laboratory testing services.

Patients of LifeMD’s affiliated providers gain access to more than 150 of the most ordered laboratory tests at substantially discounted prices, and which can be completed in the comfort, safety, and convenience of their home or office. This includes urine sample collection and blood draws performed by Axle’s highly trained healthcare professionals, who will ensure secure and timely delivery to local labs. Patients can also visit any of more than 2,200 lab service centers located nationwide.

“Adding laboratory diagnostics services to our LifeMD telehealth platform greatly advances our mission of fundamentally changing the way healthcare is accessed, delivered, and afforded,” noted LifeMD’s chief medical officer, Dr. Anthony Puopolo. “We know that early diagnosis can be critical to creating the best healthcare outcomes. We believe that through our partnership with two of the nation’s leading care providers, we can deliver diagnostics in a way that can better support early diagnosis and thereby have a profound impact on the health and well-being of patients.”

Axle Health’s co-founder and COO, Adam Stansell, commented: “LifeMD shares our forward-thinking approach to healthcare and commitment to providing the best in patient services. This new level of personalized services represents the next evolution of healthcare by bridging the gap between virtual and in-person care. It enables patients to take better care of their health and of their loved ones.”

“This unique technology integration of our respective healthcare platforms will provide our physicians timely and accurate diagnostic information critical to providing the highest quality health care,” said LifeMD CEO, Justin Schreiber. “Direct-to-patient diagnostics will play a major role in making LifeMD the best in virtual primary care, while also supporting the continued expansion of our portfolio of condition-specific telemedicine offerings.“

About Axle Health
Axle Health enables any healthcare company to offer in-home visits to their patients. Axle provides the software platform, operational management, and network of healthcare professionals to handle in-home care, so providers can maintain lasting relationships with their patients over video and chat, while Axle provides physical services in their home. To learn more, visit www.axlehealth.com.

About LifeMD
LifeMD, Inc. is a rapidly growing, direct-to-patient, telehealth company offering virtual medical care across all 50 states. LifeMD’s telemedicine platform enables virtual access to affordable and convenient medical treatment from licensed providers and, when appropriate, prescription medications and over-the-counter products delivered directly to the patient’s home.  To learn more, visit www.LifeMD.com 

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward Looking Statements
This news release includes forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, regarding, among other things, our plans, strategies, and prospects—both business and financial. While we believe that our plans, intentions, and expectations reflected in or suggested by these forward-looking statements are reasonable, we cannot assure you that we will achieve or realize these plans, intentions, or expectations. Forward-looking statements are inherently subject to risks, uncertainties, and assumptions. Many of the forward-looking statements contained in this news release may be identified by the use of forward-looking words such as “believe,” “expect,” “anticipate,” “should,” “planned,” “will,” “may,” “intend,” “estimated,” and “potential,” among others. Important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from the forward-looking statements we make in this news release include market conditions and those set forth in reports or documents that we file from time to time with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission. All forward-looking statements attributable to LifeMD, Inc., or a person acting on its behalf, are expressly qualified in their entirety by this cautionary language.

Company Contact 
LifeMD, Inc.
Marc Benathen, CFO
marc@lifemd.com 

Investor Relations Contact
Ashley Robinson
LifeSci Advisors, LLC
arr@lifesciadvisors.com 





0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

LifeMD Teams with a Leading Provider of Diagnostic Services and Axle Health to Deliver Telehealth Access to At-Home Diagnostics Patients Gain Access to Comprehensive Suite of Laboratory and Diagnostic Services at Preferred Pricing, Performed in the Comfort and Convenience of HomeNEW YORK, July 15, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - LifeMD, Inc. (NASDAQ: LFMD), a leading …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Hexatronic acquires leading microduct business in the fast-growing German market
Green Stream Holdings, Inc., Signs Initial Host Site For Community Solar Program; 25 Year Model ...
Decklar Resources Inc. Announces Share Purchase Agreement to Participate in Asaramatoru Oil Field ...
RSM Selects Workday to Help Accelerate Digital Transformation
LeasePlan and Arrival sign partnership to bring revolutionary electric vans to European cities
L Brands Announces Pricing of Secondary Offering
JZZ Technologies, Inc. Signs on Digital Marketing Firm EverConvert to Reinforce the Company's ...
Fusion Fuel Announces HEVO Ammonia Morocco Project, Aims to Produce 183,000 Tons of Green Ammonia ...
Bitfarms to Present at Sequire Blockchain Event on July 15th
Teck Releases Climate Change Outlook 2021 Report
Titel
Standard Lithium Receives Approval to List on NYSE American
Press release: Kering Eyewear acquires the Danish Luxury Eyewear Brand Lindberg
Responsible Solar: First Solar Invests $11 Million in Underserved American Communities
Beyond Meat Launches Beyond Chicken Tenders at Restaurants Nationwide
Tesla Energy, Brookfield and Dacra Announce the Development of Large-Scale Sustainable Neighborhood ...
NOHO, INC. RETAINS AUDITOR, INSTALLS DIRECTORS AND PROVIDES OPERATIONS UPDATE
Largest U.S. Healthcare Claims and Utilization Analysis for BPH Procedures Reveals Lowest Overall ...
Delta Drone - The introduction of a mobile security solution: a great success at SOFINS 2021
Molecular Templates, Inc. Announces Dosing of First Subject in Phase 1 Study of MT-6402 in ...
DIRTT Announces Appointment of Todd Lillibridge as Board Chair
Titel
Kadant to Acquire German Blade Manufacturer Joh. Clouth
Verisk Launches Next-Generation DrivingDNA Score to Support Usage-Based Insurance Innovation
Standard Lithium Receives Approval to List on NYSE American
GameStop Continues Expansion of Fulfillment Network with New Facility in Reno, Nevada
Press release: Kering Eyewear acquires the Danish Luxury Eyewear Brand Lindberg
Ocugen Inc. Set to Join Russell 3000 Index
Aemetis and Koch Project Solutions Select Worley to Provide Engineering for ‘Carbon Zero 1’ ...
BioPower Operations Corporation Enters into Asset Purchase Agreement to Acquire Certain Assets ...
Diversey and Halomine Announce a Strategic Alliance to Drive the HaloFilm Technology Globally
Sykes Enterprises, Incorporated to be Acquired by Sitel Group in All-Cash Transaction
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Spineway - improved operating result despite cover
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board