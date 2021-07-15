Pinduoduo holds forum on opportunities and challenges in building a more resilient global food system

The two-day virtual forum, which began on July 14, gathers experts from the disciplines of science, technology, finance, and regulation to share their knowledge and learning on how to tackle the multifaceted and interconnected issues facing the way the world produces and consumes food.

SHANGHAI, China, July 15, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pinduoduo Inc., China’s largest agriculture platform, organized a Food Systems Forum where participants heard from global experts on the opportunities and challenges in building a more sustainable, equitable, and resilient global agri-food system.

On Day 1 of the forum, attendees heard from Dr. Agnes Kalibata, UN Secretary-General’s Special Envoy for the 2021 Food Systems Summit, who warned that the world is “not on track” to achieve the UN Sustainable Development Goals. She pointed out the strong linkages between food systems transformation and climate, nature, health, and livelihoods, and urged the forum to approach these issues in a holistic manner.

She also highlighted the role of innovation and technology in transforming global food systems and praised the role that Pinduoduo plays in connecting Chinese farmers to the mass market and lifting them out of poverty.

“Technology is the focus of this dialogue and could potentially be a game-changing enabler in this process,” she said. “The fact that Pinduoduo, as an agriculture e-commerce platform, has been using technology to increase market access for over 12 million farmers in China, provides us with a vivid example.”

Speaking in a fireside chat at the forum, Pinduoduo Chairman and CEO Chen Lei echoed the need for different stakeholders in the global food system to work together to tackle the challenge of feeding an increasing global population without further over-burdening the planet.

“The situation we’re facing has never been more dire but the potential for building a better food system has also never been greater,” Chen said. “By working together, I’m confident that we can create a more sustainable and equitable future with the tools of science and technology.”

Day 1 concluded with expert panels on prospects for alternative proteins to provide ecologically friendly and cost-effective nutrition, the application of technology at different parts of the agri-food value chain, and the regulatory frameworks governing novel foods.

The lineup for Day 2 of the forum, which starts July 15 at 20:00 hrs (GMT +8), includes executives from cultivated meat companies, academic experts on food systems policy, and leading investors in agrifood tech.

