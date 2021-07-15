checkAd

Recruiter.com Appoints Xuan Smith as Chief Technology Officer

HOUSTON, TX / ACCESSWIRE / July 15, 2021 / Recruiter.com Group, Inc. (Nasdaq:RCRT) (Nasdaq:RCRTW), an on-demand recruiting platform, today announced the appointment of Xuan Smith as Chief Technology Officer.

HOUSTON, TX / ACCESSWIRE / July 15, 2021 / Recruiter.com Group, Inc. (Nasdaq:RCRT) (Nasdaq:RCRTW), an on-demand recruiting platform, today announced the appointment of Xuan Smith as Chief Technology Officer. A Stanford University graduate, Xuan's experience includes over a decade of technology leadership roles at startups like Upsider, Roast, Appirio, and Aggressor and technology transformation work with KPMG, Deloitte, and PWC. As recruiting and hiring shift towards leveraging artificial intelligence and big data, Xuan will position and scale Recruiter.com's platform and infrastructure to meet the market opportunity. Ashley Saddul, the former CTO and Founder, will continue on as Chief Web Officer.

"Recruiter.com is at a critical inflection point, and there couldn't be a more exciting time for me to join," Xuan commented. "As a specialist in machine learning and building high-performance computing systems, I relish the challenge of applying these technologies to the complex, amorphous problems surrounding recruiting and hiring. There is an incredible opportunity to advance the speed, quality, and equity of hiring matches and decision-making processes, and I believe Recruiter.com can be an early leader in the next generation of recruiting technology."

Xuan joins Recruiter.com at a time when its rapidly expanding customer base is quickly adopting new technologies. Major enterprises, including pharmaceutical, advertising, and investment banking clients, recently leveraged Recruiter.com's AI Sourcing platform to meet hiring demand for specialized roles. Recruiter.com's recent listing on Nasdaq and capital raise should allow the company to continue to expand its product development roadmap and further support its growing roster of subscription clients.

Under Xuan's leadership, Upsider (acquired by Recruiter.com) developed an industry leading predictive analytics platform which can cut recruiter sourcing time by up to 40%. Prior to founding Upsider, he served as a Technical Architect, responsible for managing the design and development of large-scale custom development projects. Xuan is passionate about mentorship in software engineering and has designed curricula to better engage junior high and high school students in Computer Science.

