CBTS Expands Microsoft Services Portfolio to Drive Digital Modernization to the Cloud

As a Gold Cloud Service Provider and Gold Certified Microsoft Partner, CBTS employs more than 85 Microsoft Certified Professionals teaming closely with Microsoft staff to help organizations measure and optimize workloads, networks, and application usage to improve efficiencies and reduce costs. Moreover, the CBTS and Microsoft partnership enables businesses to take advantage of the emerging technologies of AI, machine learning, and data science to advance the organization's goals.

CBTS, a leader in managed cloud architecture for enterprise organizations, announces the expansion of strategic Managed Microsoft solutions designed for implementing next-generation infrastructure and applications to support today's dispersed and highly mobile workforce. With a custom combination of CBTS Managed Microsoft Services — including application modernization , Cloud assessments, Office 365 migration, advanced communications , and data protection — businesses partnering with CBTS can increase agility and move faster to market.

"It's no secret the modern workplace is changing rapidly, and by strengthening our CBTS and Microsoft partnership, we are better equipped to help guide customers along their cloud transformation journey," said Joe Putnick, CBTS Chief Innovation Officer. "Our expertise across the Microsoft portfolio ensures customers have the resources and proven experience to evaluate their architectures and implement technologies that better connect and empower employees and customers."

Through its Application Development Services, CBTS will upgrade or refactor existing applications which are optimized for the cloud, or design new applications for specific functions. In addition to eliminating downtime and bottlenecks and closing security vulnerabilities inherent in legacy environments, CBTS Cloud Transformation services involve a review of applications by CBTS certified engineers to ensure cloud-ready compatibility. And as a 15-year Microsoft partner, CBTS leverages its expertise to optimize cost and give customers the flexibility to scale up or down as needed and pay for what they use.

"It's an exciting time as organizations of all sizes transform their applications to more flexible, scalable, and available-from-anywhere environments," added Putnick. "The expansion of the CBTS and Microsoft partnership means we're ready for the next wave of digital disruption and to help our customers overcome obstacles and achieve their goals. We can't wait to see what we'll be able to accomplish with Microsoft at our side."

To learn more about how the CBTS and Microsoft partnership can help you maximize benefits when transitioning services to the cloud, click here.

