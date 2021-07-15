NanoXplore Graduates to the Toronto Stock Exchange

MONTREAL, July 15, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NanoXplore Inc. (“NanoXplore” or the “Corporation”) (TSXV: GRA, TSX: GRA and OTCQX: NNXPF) is pleased to announce that the Corporation’s common shares will begin trading on the Toronto Stock Exchange (the “TSX”) on July 15, 2021, following the Corporation’s graduation from the TSX Venture Exchange (the “TSXV”). The common shares of the Corporation will be concurrently delisted from the TSXV upon commencement of trading on the TSX. The trading symbol for the common shares of NanoXplore on the TSX will remain unchanged as “GRA” and shareholders are not required to take any action.



“The listing of the Corporation’s common shares on the TSX further enhances our profile and exposure as we look forward to connecting with a wider audience of the investment community” added Dr. Soroush Nazarpour, President and Chief Executive Officer of NanoXplore.