QRS Music Technologies, Inc. Announces Shareholder Update

The company filed its application with the OTC Markets to become a Pink Sheets reporting company. SENECA, PA / ACCESSWIRE / July 15, 2021 / QRS Music Technologies, Inc. (OTC PINK:QRSM), a leader in the design, manufacture and distribution of audio, digital and multimedia products, music content, piano technologies, Story & Clark pianos, and other digital audio accessories, is pleased to release the following Shareholder Update. The company filed its application with the OTC Markets to become a Pink Sheets reporting company. The Company is working with its PCAOB auditing firm to prepare the appropriate annual financial statements for reporting in September. This initiative to upgrade to the next level, OTCBB, positions the Company and its business focus closer to achieving its ultimate trading and growth goals.