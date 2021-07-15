GlobeX Data Officially Launches "Sekur" in the USA with TV Commercial on NTD - Reaching Over 50 Million Households Nationwide

TORONTO, ON and NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / July 15, 2021 / GlobeX Data Ltd. (OTCQB:SWISF)(CSE:SWIS)(FRA:GDT) ("GlobeX" or the "Company"), the leader in Swiss-hosted secure communications and secure data management, is pleased to announce that, as …

TORONTO, ON and NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / July 15, 2021 / GlobeX Data Ltd. (OTCQB:SWISF)(CSE:SWIS)(FRA:GDT) ("GlobeX" or the "Company"), the leader in Swiss-hosted secure communications and secure data management, is pleased to announce that, as part of its US mass-marketing strategy to bring awareness to GlobeX Data's Sekur solution, it has launched, as of today July 15 2021, its first 60-second TV commercial on NTD, which is to be played three times per day, seven days per week, and run for an entire 12-month period, reaching over 50 million households nationally in the United States. GlobeX Data had previously announced its plan to produce the TV commercial in a press release dated June 8 2021.