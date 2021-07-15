checkAd

GlobeX Data Officially Launches "Sekur" in the USA with TV Commercial on NTD - Reaching Over 50 Million Households Nationwide

TORONTO, ON and NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / July 15, 2021 / GlobeX Data Ltd. (OTCQB:SWISF)(CSE:SWIS)(FRA:GDT) ("GlobeX" or the "Company"), the leader in Swiss-hosted secure communications and secure data management, is pleased to announce that, as part of its US mass-marketing strategy to bring awareness to GlobeX Data's Sekur solution, it has launched, as of today July 15 2021, its first 60-second TV commercial on NTD, which is to be played three times per day, seven days per week, and run for an entire 12-month period, reaching over 50 million households nationally in the United States. GlobeX Data had previously announced its plan to produce the TV commercial in a press release dated June 8 2021.

The commercial describes Sekur's attributes as the leading Swiss hosted Privacy and Security communications application, such as encrypted email and secure messaging, including Sekur's unique proprietary feature called Chats-by-Invites, letting a Sekur user message a non-Sekur user, without the recipient having to download Sekur and without any external entity being able to read or data-mine the conversation.

The commercial can be seen here as well: Sekur 60 seconds TV Commercial.

According to this article on NTD, NTD began its TV broadcasts in the United States on Verizon/Frontier FiOS channel 158 in July 2020. In less than a year, NTD became a nationwide over-the-air (OTA) network, with cable distribution in New York, the District of Columbia, Philadelphia, Boston, Los Angeles, and Chicago. NTD is currently available nationwide in the United States and reaches over 50 million households through OTA TV stations and cable.

NTD currently broadcasts in the USA under these channels: https://www.ntd.com/tv-providers.html

NTD delivers independent news, current affairs, classical arts, and culture programs. It is a global, multilingual, U.S.-based television broadcaster founded in 2001.

Since July 2020, NTD has expanded from one main cable channel, to multiple cable and over-the-air ("OTA") channels in most major cities in the USA including New York, San Francisco, Los Angeles, Chicago, Washington DC, Houston, Atlanta, Seattle areas, Philadelphia and more.

NTD is available on all devices, and can be watched live online at any time: NTD.com/live.html. Currently, NTD is ranked No. 8 among the top 100 Youtubers News & Politics Channels by monthly views in the United States. 

