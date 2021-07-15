checkAd

The Gas Shortage That Could Bring Big Tech To Its Knees

LONDON, July 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Smart investors are preparing to profit from a supply squeeze in an $18-billion market. So, what's a supply squeeze? Mentioned in today's commentary includes: Intel Corporation (NASDAQ: INTC), Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMD), Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE: TSM), NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ: NVDA), International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE: IBM).

Simple: When the supply of something goes DOWN at the same time demand for it goes UP... A supply squeeze triggers. When that happens, some investors can potentially make more in a short time than you would normally make over a lifetime.

For example, it just happened with lumber. The coronavirus shut down logging. Supply DOWN. At the same time, the coronavirus ramped up home remodeling. Demand UP. So now, early investors are getting in position for a new supply squeeze in a relatively under the radar non-renewable resource -- helium.

Since the First World War, a federal reserve in Amarillo, Texas, has been stockpiling this strategic gas, providing some 40% of the supply.

Most of that has been used up now. Between 2005 and 2018, the Reserve sold off more than $2 billion in these reserves. Now, it's mostly been depleted, and in September, the reserve will be shut down, while the existing price ceiling will disappear.

Longer term, the supply of this non-renewable resource could be heading toward zero. In fact, prices have just broken out of their 19-year trading pattern...Raw helium is now selling for ~$350 per Mcf, while refined helium is selling for a whopping $600-$650 per Mcf, making it a fantastic low volume/high-value commodity. 

The Helium Boom Is Coming

Canadian junior explorer Avanti Energy Inc. (AVN.V; ARGYF) is in a prime position to benefit from the emerging helium rush. 

On June 14th, Avanti announced its biggest play yet, an intention to acquire the helium license rights a massive ~50,000 acres of highly prospective helium land in Montana. If completed, that will bring its total prospective helium holdings to some 75,000 acres in North America. 

In April, Avanti moved to acquire the license to a 12,000-acre land package in Montana that is on-trend with an active, nitrogen-rich helium drilling area in Saskatchewan. And the biggest move yet … on June 14th, Avanti announced its intention to capture ~50,000 more acres of licenses in Montana.

