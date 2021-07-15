BrightView Holdings, Inc. Announces Third Quarter Fiscal 2021 Earnings Release Date, Conference Call and Webcast

BrightView Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: BV) announced today that it will hold its third quarter fiscal 2021 earnings conference call on August 5, 2021 at 10 a.m. EDT. A press release detailing the Company's results will be issued prior to the call. The information to join the earnings conference call is as follows:

(877) 273-7124

International Participant Dial-in: (647) 689-5396

Conference ID: 9518947

U.S. Replay: (800) 585-8367

International Replay: (416) 621-4642

Replay Available: Until August 12, 2021 at 11:59 p.m. EDT

BrightView President and Chief Executive Officer Andrew Masterman, together with Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer John Feenan, will host the conference call and webcast. The press release, earnings presentation and live webcast will also be accessible on the company's investor website.

About BrightView

BrightView is the largest provider of commercial landscaping services in the United States. Through its team of approximately 20,000 employees, BrightView provides services ranging from landscape maintenance and enhancements to tree care and landscape development for thousands of customers’ properties, including corporate and commercial properties, HOAs, public parks, hotels and resorts, hospitals and other healthcare facilities, educational institutions, restaurants and retail, and golf courses, among others. BrightView is the Official Field Consultant to Major League Baseball.

