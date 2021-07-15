checkAd

RMR Mortgage Trust Announces Quarterly Dividend on Common Shares

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
15.07.2021, 14:00  |   |   |   

RMR Mortgage Trust (Nasdaq: RMRM), today announced a regular quarterly cash distribution on its common shares of $0.15 per common share ($0.60 per share per year). The distribution declared today will be paid to RMRM’s common shareholders of record as of the close of business on July 26, 2021 and distributed on or about August 19, 2021.

RMRM is a real estate finance company that originates and invests in first mortgage loans secured by middle market and transitional commercial real estate. RMRM is managed by an affiliate of The RMR Group Inc. (Nasdaq: RMR). Substantially all of RMR’s business is conducted by its majority owned subsidiary, The RMR Group LLC, which is an alternative asset management company with $32 billion in assets under management and more than 35 years of institutional experience in buying, selling, financing and operating commercial real estate. For more information about RMRM, please visit www.rmrmortgagetrust.com.

WARNING CONCERNING FORWARD LOOKING STATEMENTS

This press release contains statements that constitute forward looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and other securities laws. These forward looking statements are based upon RMRM’s present beliefs and expectations, but these statements and the implications of these statements are not guaranteed to occur and may not occur for various reasons, some of which are beyond RMRM’s control. For example:

  • This press release states that RMRM’s dividend rate will be $0.15 per common share ($0.60 per share per year). A possible implication of this statement is that RMRM will continuously pay quarterly dividends of $0.15 per share ($0.60 per share per year) in the future. The RMRM Board of Trustees considers many factors when determining whether to declare dividends, including RMRM’s historical and projected income, distributable earnings, the then current and expected needs and availability of cash to pay RMRM's obligations and fund its investments, distributions which may be required to be paid by RMRM to qualify for taxation as a real estate investment trust and other factors deemed relevant by RMRM's Board of Trustees in its discretion. Accordingly, future dividends may be increased or decreased and there is no assurance as to the rate at which future dividends will be paid, and they could decline in amount or be suspended or discontinued.

The information contained in RMRM’s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, or SEC, including under “Risk Factors” in RMRM’s periodic reports or incorporated therein, identifies other important factors that could cause RMRM’s actual results to differ materially from those stated in or implied by RMRM’s forward looking statements. RMRM’s filings with the SEC are available on the SEC’s website at www.sec.gov.

You should not place undue reliance upon forward looking statements.

Except as required by law, RMRM does not intend to update or change any forward looking statements as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.




0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

RMR Mortgage Trust Announces Quarterly Dividend on Common Shares RMR Mortgage Trust (Nasdaq: RMRM), today announced a regular quarterly cash distribution on its common shares of $0.15 per common share ($0.60 per share per year). The distribution declared today will be paid to RMRM’s common shareholders of record …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Spruce Point Capital Management Announces Investment Opinion: Releases Report and Strong Sell Research Opinion on Oatly Group AB (Nasdaq: OTLY)
OCGN INVESTOR ALERT: Investors With Substantial Losses Have Opportunity to Lead the Ocugen, Inc. Class Action Lawsuit
Ali Group and Welbilt Announce Definitive Merger Agreement
Markforged Announces Listing on New York Stock Exchange Under Ticker Symbol “MKFG”
BrainChip Engages Integrous Communications as Investor Relations Advisor
Square Acquires Crew to Strengthen Workforce Management Offerings
ImmunityBio Announces Authorization to Proceed with Phase 1/2/3 Randomized Trial in South Africa of ...
Coca-Cola Board of Directors Elects Corporate Officer and Declares Regular Quarterly Dividend
NortonLifeLock Inc.: Possible Combination with Avast PLC (“Avast” or the “Company”)
Incyte Announces Positive Phase 3 REACH3 Study Data Published in NEJM for Ruxolitinib (Jakafi) in ...
Titel
Stamps.com Enters Definitive Agreement to be Acquired by Thoma Bravo in $6.6 Billion Transaction
Sensata Technologies to Release Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results on July 27, 2021
Cintas Corporation Ranked No. 6 on Selling Power’s “50 Best Companies to Sell For” List in ...
Sesen Bio Announces Productive Late-Cycle Meeting with the FDA for Vicineum
FireEye to Announce Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results on August 5, 2021
CN and KCS Outline Benefits of Pro-Competitive Combination for Shippers
Virgin Galactic Successfully Completes First Fully Crewed Spaceflight
PGIM strengthens alternatives offering with agreement to acquire Montana Capital Partners
Organigram Reports Third Quarter Fiscal 2021 Results
Spruce Point Capital Management Announces Investment Opinion: Releases Report and Strong Sell Research Opinion on Oatly Group AB (Nasdaq: OTLY)
Titel
AMC Theatres Races to a Post-Reopening Record Weekend With More Than 2 Million U.S. Guests and the ...
Accenture to Acquire IT Services Provider Trivadis AG, Expanding Data and AI Capabilities to Help ...
Genentech’s Actemra Receives FDA Emergency Use Authorization for the Treatment of COVID-19 In ...
Ingersoll Rand to Acquire Seepex GmbH into Precision and Science Technologies Segment
Annual General Meeting of Europcar Mobility Group, 30 June 2021
Guidewire Announces Latest Group of PartnerConnect Consulting Program Specialization Recipients
Elastic Announces Upsizing and Pricing of $575 Million of Senior Unsecured Notes Due 2029
OCGN Shareholder Alert: Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC Reminds Ocugen, Inc. Investors of Class Action and Encourages ...
BT Chooses Box for Cloud Content Management
Mountain West Farm Bureau Selects Guidewire Cloud for Business Growth
Titel
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Genprex to Present at NobleCon17 on January 19
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Halo Labs Provides Oregon Business Update
USA Technologies Names Scott Stewart as New Chief Accounting Officer
Ynvisible Interactive Announces CDN$12 Million Private Placement Offering with Institutional ...
Halo Signs Definitive Agreement to Acquire Cannafeels
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Carbios Produces First Clear Plastic Bottles From Enzymatically Recycled Textile Waste