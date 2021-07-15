checkAd

WyreStorm Selects Semtech’s Market Leading AVX for New Extender Solution

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
15.07.2021, 14:02  |  29   |   |   

Semtech Corporation (Nasdaq: SMTC), a leading supplier of high performance analog and mixed-signal semiconductors and advanced algorithms, announced its collaboration with WyreStorm, a leading innovator in AV distribution and control over IP, for its new 18Gbps 4K HDR with eARC, the EX-100-H2-EARC, which is built around Semtech’s AVX extender technology for a variety of Pro AV market uses including residential applications.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210715005092/en/

WyreStorm's new line of extenders is tailored to meet a variety of residential installations with Semech’s point-to-point extension product (Photo: Business Wire)

WyreStorm's new line of extenders is tailored to meet a variety of residential installations with Semech’s point-to-point extension product (Photo: Business Wire)

“Ease of installation was top of mind when developing the new line of extenders as residential consumers can now have a high quality AV experience in their own homes,” said James Meredith, WyreStorm technical sales manager. “By teaming up with Semtech to further optimize our new extender line with their best-in-class AVX extender technology, we are able to provide a robust experience that can support a variety of high quality audio and video needs.”

WyreStorm’s EX-100-H2-EARC product line, based off Semtech’s AVX extender ASIC, can extend 18Gbps AV signals up to 100 meters. Integration with Semtech’s AVX for point-to-point extension allows for transmission of uncompressed-quality 4K HDR and Dolby Vision content and other control signals over copper category cabling or optical fiber. Designed especially for residential applications, the solution is compatible with the HDMI enhanced Audio Return Channel (eARC), and is best utilized for sending eARC from a smart TV through the AVX extender back to an AV receiver or soundbar that supports eARC.

“As more and more consumers are demanding uncompressed, high quality video for their personal needs, Semtech’s flagship AVX extender is able to bridge the technical gap for Pro AV applications to reach the home setting,” said Don Shaver, vice president of video products for Semtech’s Signal Integrity Products Group. “Our work with WyreStorm further represents the Pro AV industry continually moving toward innovative and cost-effective solutions.”

For further information on WyreStorm solutions, please visit here.

About WyreStorm

WyreStorm is a vertically integrated prime manufacturer of award-winning distribution and control products for commercial, residential and retail markets. Embracing the multiple technology platforms of HDMI, HDBaseT and networked AV, WyreStorm provides solutions that allow the integrator to utilize the best technology for a given application, offering unrivaled interoperability, value and compatibility with the latest 4K standards. WyreStorm's ability to combine technologies facilitates the creation of single platform or hybrid systems that can be perfectly tailored to applications for true one-manufacturer solutions and seamless integration that exemplifies their view of the type of technology used being of paramount importance in the success of a project. For more information, visit www.wyrestorm.com.

Seite 1 von 2
Semtech Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

WyreStorm Selects Semtech’s Market Leading AVX for New Extender Solution Semtech Corporation (Nasdaq: SMTC), a leading supplier of high performance analog and mixed-signal semiconductors and advanced algorithms, announced its collaboration with WyreStorm, a leading innovator in AV distribution and control over IP, for …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Spruce Point Capital Management Announces Investment Opinion: Releases Report and Strong Sell Research Opinion on Oatly Group AB (Nasdaq: OTLY)
OCGN INVESTOR ALERT: Investors With Substantial Losses Have Opportunity to Lead the Ocugen, Inc. Class Action Lawsuit
Ali Group and Welbilt Announce Definitive Merger Agreement
Markforged Announces Listing on New York Stock Exchange Under Ticker Symbol “MKFG”
BrainChip Engages Integrous Communications as Investor Relations Advisor
Square Acquires Crew to Strengthen Workforce Management Offerings
ImmunityBio Announces Authorization to Proceed with Phase 1/2/3 Randomized Trial in South Africa of ...
Coca-Cola Board of Directors Elects Corporate Officer and Declares Regular Quarterly Dividend
NortonLifeLock Inc.: Possible Combination with Avast PLC (“Avast” or the “Company”)
Incyte Announces Positive Phase 3 REACH3 Study Data Published in NEJM for Ruxolitinib (Jakafi) in ...
Titel
Stamps.com Enters Definitive Agreement to be Acquired by Thoma Bravo in $6.6 Billion Transaction
Sensata Technologies to Release Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results on July 27, 2021
Cintas Corporation Ranked No. 6 on Selling Power’s “50 Best Companies to Sell For” List in ...
Sesen Bio Announces Productive Late-Cycle Meeting with the FDA for Vicineum
FireEye to Announce Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results on August 5, 2021
CN and KCS Outline Benefits of Pro-Competitive Combination for Shippers
Virgin Galactic Successfully Completes First Fully Crewed Spaceflight
PGIM strengthens alternatives offering with agreement to acquire Montana Capital Partners
Organigram Reports Third Quarter Fiscal 2021 Results
Spruce Point Capital Management Announces Investment Opinion: Releases Report and Strong Sell Research Opinion on Oatly Group AB (Nasdaq: OTLY)
Titel
AMC Theatres Races to a Post-Reopening Record Weekend With More Than 2 Million U.S. Guests and the ...
Accenture to Acquire IT Services Provider Trivadis AG, Expanding Data and AI Capabilities to Help ...
Genentech’s Actemra Receives FDA Emergency Use Authorization for the Treatment of COVID-19 In ...
Ingersoll Rand to Acquire Seepex GmbH into Precision and Science Technologies Segment
Annual General Meeting of Europcar Mobility Group, 30 June 2021
Guidewire Announces Latest Group of PartnerConnect Consulting Program Specialization Recipients
Elastic Announces Upsizing and Pricing of $575 Million of Senior Unsecured Notes Due 2029
OCGN Shareholder Alert: Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC Reminds Ocugen, Inc. Investors of Class Action and Encourages ...
BT Chooses Box for Cloud Content Management
Mountain West Farm Bureau Selects Guidewire Cloud for Business Growth
Titel
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Genprex to Present at NobleCon17 on January 19
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Halo Labs Provides Oregon Business Update
USA Technologies Names Scott Stewart as New Chief Accounting Officer
Ynvisible Interactive Announces CDN$12 Million Private Placement Offering with Institutional ...
Halo Signs Definitive Agreement to Acquire Cannafeels
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Carbios Produces First Clear Plastic Bottles From Enzymatically Recycled Textile Waste

Nachrichten zu den Werten

DatumTitel
13.07.21Semtech Announces EClamp Device To Solve Challenging EMC Immunity Requirements
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
08.07.21Semtech and DIC Corp. Provide Critical IoT Data in Commercial Facilities
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
24.06.21LDT Smart Fire Prevention System Offers Real-Time Fire Detection With LoRa
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten