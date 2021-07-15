WyreStorm Selects Semtech’s Market Leading AVX for New Extender Solution

Semtech Corporation (Nasdaq: SMTC ), a leading supplier of high performance analog and mixed-signal semiconductors and advanced algorithms, announced its collaboration with WyreStorm , a leading innovator in AV distribution and control over IP, for its new 18Gbps 4K HDR with eARC, the EX-100-H2-EARC , which is built around Semtech’s AVX extender technology for a variety of Pro AV market uses including residential applications.

WyreStorm's new line of extenders is tailored to meet a variety of residential installations with Semech’s point-to-point extension product (Photo: Business Wire)

“Ease of installation was top of mind when developing the new line of extenders as residential consumers can now have a high quality AV experience in their own homes,” said James Meredith, WyreStorm technical sales manager. “By teaming up with Semtech to further optimize our new extender line with their best-in-class AVX extender technology, we are able to provide a robust experience that can support a variety of high quality audio and video needs.”

WyreStorm’s EX-100-H2-EARC product line, based off Semtech’s AVX extender ASIC, can extend 18Gbps AV signals up to 100 meters. Integration with Semtech’s AVX for point-to-point extension allows for transmission of uncompressed-quality 4K HDR and Dolby Vision content and other control signals over copper category cabling or optical fiber. Designed especially for residential applications, the solution is compatible with the HDMI enhanced Audio Return Channel (eARC), and is best utilized for sending eARC from a smart TV through the AVX extender back to an AV receiver or soundbar that supports eARC.

“As more and more consumers are demanding uncompressed, high quality video for their personal needs, Semtech’s flagship AVX extender is able to bridge the technical gap for Pro AV applications to reach the home setting,” said Don Shaver, vice president of video products for Semtech’s Signal Integrity Products Group. “Our work with WyreStorm further represents the Pro AV industry continually moving toward innovative and cost-effective solutions.”

For further information on WyreStorm solutions, please visit here.

About WyreStorm

WyreStorm is a vertically integrated prime manufacturer of award-winning distribution and control products for commercial, residential and retail markets. Embracing the multiple technology platforms of HDMI, HDBaseT and networked AV, WyreStorm provides solutions that allow the integrator to utilize the best technology for a given application, offering unrivaled interoperability, value and compatibility with the latest 4K standards. WyreStorm's ability to combine technologies facilitates the creation of single platform or hybrid systems that can be perfectly tailored to applications for true one-manufacturer solutions and seamless integration that exemplifies their view of the type of technology used being of paramount importance in the success of a project. For more information, visit www.wyrestorm.com.