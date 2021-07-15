TransAct Technologies to Report Second Quarter 2021 Results On August 3, 2021, Host Conference Call and Webcast

TransAct Technologies Incorporated (Nasdaq: TACT), a global leader in software-driven technology and printing solutions for high-growth markets, announced today that it will release its second quarter 2021 results after the market closes on Tuesday, August 3, 2021, and will host a conference call and simultaneous webcast at 4:30 p.m. ET that day. Both the call and webcast are open to the general public.

The conference call number is 888-220-8451; and the conference ID number is 8684634. Please call ten minutes in advance to ensure that you are connected prior to the presentation. Interested parties may also access the live call on the Internet at www.transact-tech.com (select “Investor Relations” followed by “Events & Presentations”); allow fifteen minutes to register and download and install any necessary software. Questions and answers on the call will be reserved for analysts and investors. Following its completion, an archived version of the webcast will be available for replay at the same location. A replay of the call will also be available starting roughly 2 hours after the call has ended and will continue until Tuesday, August 17, 2021 at 11:59 PM ET. The replay call number is 844-512-2921 with pin 8684634.