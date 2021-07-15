Medallia Appoints Bill Staikos as Senior Vice President of Industry Solutions

Staikos previously served as the Head of Customer Experience at Freddie Mac where he was responsible for the creation, execution, and measurement of the Customer Experience strategy across Freddie Mac’s $2.3 trillion single family guarantee portfolio. Prior to Freddie Mac, he was Head of Customer Experience Analytics & Strategy for Chase’s Home Lending business, and he held senior-level, global positions with Credit Suisse Group AG and American Express.

Medallia, Inc. (NYSE: MDLA), the global leader in customer and employee experience management, today announced Bill Staikos has joined the company as Senior Vice President of Industry Solutions. With more than 25 years in financial services and a primary focus on driving customer and employee experience excellence, Bill is a recognized client advocate with proven expertise in envisioning and executing holistic customer-centric strategies. He hosts an award-winning podcast, Be Customer Led , with listeners in nearly 80 countries, and is also co-founder of Monday Mentor Meetup, a LinkedIn group dedicated to helping Customer and Employee Experience practitioners accelerate their careers.

“Before joining Medallia, I experienced the company’s world-renowned industry expertise, innovation, and ability to drive value as a customer,” said Staikos. “Medallia’s capacity to help customers capture, analyze, and act on customer and employee signals is unique in the industry. The need for organizations, globally, to harness this insight has also never been greater. I look forward to partnering with our customers on how Medallia can help them grow their businesses, support their customers, and energize their employees.”

“Bill brings proven leadership, expertise building experience management programs at the highest levels, and decades of experience to Medallia,” said Elizabeth Carducci, Chief Revenue Officer of Medallia. “We are beyond thrilled to have Bill leading our industry solutions team.”

With this strategic executive hire and major wins across verticals, Medallia is reinforcing its focus on world-class customer and employee experience solutions designed for specific industry needs. Medallia delivers tailored solutions for:

Medallia (NYSE: MDLA) is the pioneer and market leader in customer, employee, citizen and patient experience. The company’s award-winning SaaS platform, Medallia Experience Cloud, is becoming the experience system of record that makes all other applications customer and employee aware. The platform captures billions of experience signals across interactions including all voice, video, digital, IoT, social media and corporate messaging tools. Medallia uses proprietary artificial intelligence and machine learning technology to automatically reveal predictive insights that drive powerful business actions and outcomes. Medallia customers reduce churn, turn detractors into promoters and buyers, create in-the-moment cross-sell and up-sell opportunities and drive revenue-impacting business decisions, providing clear and potent returns on investment. For more information visit www.medallia.com.

