Essent Group Ltd. Announces Adolfo Marzol to Serve as Special Advisor to the Chairman and CEO
Essent Group Ltd. (NYSE: ESNT) announced today that Adolfo Marzol will serve as Special Advisor to the Chairman and Chief Executive Officer.
“We are very pleased to have Adolfo serve in this advisory role given his extensive background, broad perspective on housing finance and depth and breadth of private and public sector experience,” said Mark A. Casale, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer. “Adolfo played an instrumental role in Essent’s founding, and his deep knowledge across housing and mortgage finance will be valuable as we continue to expand and further strengthen our franchise.”
“I am very pleased to serve as Special Advisor and to contribute to Essent’s continued growth and industry leadership,” said Marzol. “Mark and the Essent team have built a very successful company and I look forward to influencing strategy and helping the company carry out its vision.”
Marzol’s private sector experience includes senior-level leadership roles at Essent, Fannie Mae and Chase Manhattan Mortgage. Marzol also served in the public sector as Principal Deputy Director of the Federal Housing Finance Agency and, prior to that, as Senior Advisor to The Honorable Benjamin S. Carson Sr., the 17th Secretary of the Department of Housing and Urban Development.
About the Company:
Essent Group Ltd. (NYSE: ESNT) is a Bermuda-based holding company (collectively with its subsidiaries, “Essent”) which, through its wholly-owned subsidiary, Essent Guaranty, Inc., offers private mortgage insurance for single-family mortgage loans in the United States. Essent provides private capital to mitigate mortgage credit risk, allowing lenders to make additional mortgage financing available to prospective homeowners. Headquartered in Radnor, Pennsylvania, Essent Guaranty, Inc. is licensed to write mortgage insurance in all 50 states and the District of Columbia, and is approved by Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac. Essent also offers mortgage-related insurance, reinsurance and advisory services through its Bermuda-based subsidiary, Essent Reinsurance Ltd. Essent is committed to supporting environmental, social and governance (“ESG”) initiatives that are relevant to the company and align with the companywide dedication to responsible corporate citizenship that positively impacts the community and people served. Additional information regarding Essent may be found at www.essentgroup.com and www.essent.us.
Source: Essent Group Ltd.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210715005126/en/
