Essent Group Ltd. Announces Adolfo Marzol to Serve as Special Advisor to the Chairman and CEO

Essent Group Ltd. (NYSE: ESNT) announced today that Adolfo Marzol will serve as Special Advisor to the Chairman and Chief Executive Officer.

“We are very pleased to have Adolfo serve in this advisory role given his extensive background, broad perspective on housing finance and depth and breadth of private and public sector experience,” said Mark A. Casale, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer. “Adolfo played an instrumental role in Essent’s founding, and his deep knowledge across housing and mortgage finance will be valuable as we continue to expand and further strengthen our franchise.”

“I am very pleased to serve as Special Advisor and to contribute to Essent’s continued growth and industry leadership,” said Marzol. “Mark and the Essent team have built a very successful company and I look forward to influencing strategy and helping the company carry out its vision.”