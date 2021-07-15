CrowdStrike Wins Fourth Consecutive Award in Latest AV-Comparatives Mac Testing, Outshining Legacy Players and Other Next-Gen Endpoint Providers

CrowdStrike Inc., a leader in cloud-delivered endpoint protection and workload protection, today announced Falcon Pro for Mac has won a fourth consecutive Approved Security Product award from leading independent testing organization AV-Comparatives. Within the AV-Comparatives Malware Protection Test, Falcon Pro for Mac achieved 99.8% of malware protection. Falcon was able to detect malicious behavior with high accuracy and also quarantine Mac malware, instantly protecting endpoints. Falcon’s proven track record in third-party testing such as this directly speaks to Falcon’s ability to autonomously protect Mac endpoints via a single intelligent agent that uses powerful machine learning and behavior-based malware threat detection.

Throughout the test, Falcon technology went far beyond traditional signature-based detection to offer layered, powerful remediation capabilities against new and unknown malware for Mac. Falcon prevented attacks during pre-execution and stopped new and polymorphic malware, which is often missed by legacy solutions. Additionally, Falcon was able to swiftly distinguish between malware and legitimate software – a critical part of the AV-Comparatives Malware Protection Test and key differentiator for Falcon. Today, many endpoint security solutions can incorrectly identify clean applications as malicious, causing disruptions to the end-user, which negatively impacts business operations. False alarms such as this can be extremely costly for organizations. CrowdStrike was able to demonstrate not only out-of-the box detection but comprehensive, accurate visibility through on-sensor machine learning to help empower security teams to avoid false positives.

“Achieving a fourth consecutive award from AV-Comparatives is a testament to CrowdStrike’s continued leadership in delivering machine learning-enabled, comprehensive endpoint security, and our steadfast commitment to independent third-party testing from leading organizations such as AV-Comparatives. We strongly believe that no other technology in today’s market can stop threats and provide comprehensive visibility like Falcon can, and these types of comprehensive tests continue to validate the power of the cloud to accurately detect and block malicious activity,” said Michael Sentonas, chief technology officer, CrowdStrike.