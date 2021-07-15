checkAd

Vocera Q2 2021 Results to be Released July 29, 2021

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
15.07.2021   

Vocera Communications, Inc. (NYSE:VCRA), a recognized leader in clinical communication and workflow solutions, today announced that it expects to release its second quarter financial results for the period ended June 30, 2021, on Thursday, July 29, after market close. In conjunction with a press release, management will host a conference call at 5 p.m. ET that afternoon.

A free, live webcast of the conference call will be available on the investors section of the company’s website at investors.vocera.com.

The call also can be accessed by dialing 844-200-6205, or 646-904-5544 for international callers, and using the access code 421803.

A replay of the call will be archived on the Vocera website.

About Vocera

The mission of Vocera Communications, Inc. is to improve the lives of healthcare professionals, patients, and families. Founded in 2000, Vocera provides solutions that help protect and connect team members, simplify workflows, increase efficiency, enhance quality of care and safety, and humanize the healthcare experience. More than 2,300 facilities worldwide, including nearly 1,900 hospitals and healthcare facilities, have selected Vocera solutions to enable their workforce to communicate and collaborate with co-workers and engage with patients and families. Mobile workers can choose the right device for their role or task, including smartphones or one of the company’s wearable communication devices, and use voice commands to easily reach people by name, role, or group. The hands-free Vocera Smartbadge was named to TIME’s list of the 100 Best Inventions of 2020. The Vocera Platform can integrate with more than 150 clinical and operational systems, including electronic health records, nurse call systems, ventilators, physiological monitors, and more. In addition to healthcare, Vocera solutions are found in aged care facilities, veterinary hospitals, schools, luxury hotels, retail stores, power facilities, and more. Visit www.vocera.com to learn more, and follow @VoceraComm on Twitter.

Vocera and the Vocera logo are trademarks of Vocera Communications, Inc. registered in the United States and other jurisdictions. All other trademarks appearing in this release are the property of their respective owners.

