NFI announces order from UC Davis for 6 battery-electric Xcelsior CHARGE buses purchased using California state contract

NFI’s New Flyer was selected by DGS as an approved supplier of electric vehicles in 2019. The DGS contract simplifies potential future bus procurement for California local government agencies for up to five years.

WINNIPEG, Manitoba, July 15, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- (TSX: NFI, OTC: NFYEF) NFI Group Inc. (“NFI” or the “Company”), a leading independent bus and coach manufacturer and a leader in electric mass mobility solutions, today announced that Unitrans – the University of California, Davis (“UC Davis”) transit system – has purchased six Xcelsior CHARGE battery-electric, forty-foot heavy-duty transit buses from NFI subsidiary New Flyer of America Inc. (“New Flyer”). UC Davis utilized the California Department of General Services (“DGS”) contract for the procurement.

State contracts have been growing as a procurement channel for U.S. transit agencies due to their ability to streamline processes. NFI is currently an active supplier on over 20 U.S. state contracts and has received more than 600 vehicle awards from state contracts since 2018.

Unitrans operates in and around the UC Davis campus, providing mobility to more than 45,000 students and delivering over four million passenger trips per year. Unitrans has pursued alternative fuels for nearly a decade, a strategy accelerated by the California Air Resources Board’s adoption of the Innovative Clean Transit regulation in 2018, which mandates the state’s public transit agencies to transition to 100% zero-emission bus fleets by 2040.

The purchase is supported by Federal Transit Administration (“FTA”) funds and begins conversion of the current Unitrans fleet, comprised of compressed natural gas buses (“CNG”), to zero-emission as existing vehicles reach end of life. Full electrification of the fleet – anticipated for completion in the early 2030’s – is a joint venture between the campus and city, both focused on sustainability and mitigation of climate change.

“This new award highlights that the transition to battery- and fuel cell-electric vehicles is taking place across California’ cities and campuses, and NFI is playing a leadership role in the evolution to zero-emission mobility,” said Paul Soubry, President and Chief Executive Officer, NFI. “We applaud Unitrans’ use of a state contract, as it enables agencies to expedite vehicle procurements, which will result in greater accessibility and lower emissions. We are excited to continue growing our business in California, the U.S. and around the world by offering our customers the widest range of electric vehicles and turnkey mobility solutions.”