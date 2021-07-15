checkAd

NFI announces order from UC Davis for 6 battery-electric Xcelsior CHARGE buses purchased using California state contract

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
15.07.2021, 14:00  |   |   |   

WINNIPEG, Manitoba, July 15, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- (TSX: NFI, OTC: NFYEF) NFI Group Inc. (“NFI” or the “Company”), a leading independent bus and coach manufacturer and a leader in electric mass mobility solutions, today announced that Unitrans – the University of California, Davis (“UC Davis”) transit system – has purchased six Xcelsior CHARGE battery-electric, forty-foot heavy-duty transit buses from NFI subsidiary New Flyer of America Inc. (“New Flyer”). UC Davis utilized the California Department of General Services (“DGS”) contract for the procurement.

NFI’s New Flyer was selected by DGS as an approved supplier of electric vehicles in 2019. The DGS contract simplifies potential future bus procurement for California local government agencies for up to five years.

State contracts have been growing as a procurement channel for U.S. transit agencies due to their ability to streamline processes. NFI is currently an active supplier on over 20 U.S. state contracts and has received more than 600 vehicle awards from state contracts since 2018.

Unitrans operates in and around the UC Davis campus, providing mobility to more than 45,000 students and delivering over four million passenger trips per year. Unitrans has pursued alternative fuels for nearly a decade, a strategy accelerated by the California Air Resources Board’s adoption of the Innovative Clean Transit regulation in 2018, which mandates the state’s public transit agencies to transition to 100% zero-emission bus fleets by 2040.

The purchase is supported by Federal Transit Administration (“FTA”) funds and begins conversion of the current Unitrans fleet, comprised of compressed natural gas buses (“CNG”), to zero-emission as existing vehicles reach end of life. Full electrification of the fleet – anticipated for completion in the early 2030’s – is a joint venture between the campus and city, both focused on sustainability and mitigation of climate change.

“This new award highlights that the transition to battery- and fuel cell-electric vehicles is taking place across California’ cities and campuses, and NFI is playing a leadership role in the evolution to zero-emission mobility,” said Paul Soubry, President and Chief Executive Officer, NFI. “We applaud Unitrans’ use of a state contract, as it enables agencies to expedite vehicle procurements, which will result in greater accessibility and lower emissions. We are excited to continue growing our business in California, the U.S. and around the world by offering our customers the widest range of electric vehicles and turnkey mobility solutions.”

Seite 1 von 3



0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

NFI announces order from UC Davis for 6 battery-electric Xcelsior CHARGE buses purchased using California state contract WINNIPEG, Manitoba, July 15, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - (TSX: NFI, OTC: NFYEF) NFI Group Inc. (“NFI” or the “Company”), a leading independent bus and coach manufacturer and a leader in electric mass mobility solutions, today announced that Unitrans – …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Green Stream Holdings, Inc., Signs Initial Host Site For Community Solar Program; 25 Year Model ...
Decklar Resources Inc. Announces Share Purchase Agreement to Participate in Asaramatoru Oil Field ...
Avant Brands Strengthens Board with Global CPG Expert and Seasoned Finance Executive
RSM Selects Workday to Help Accelerate Digital Transformation
LeasePlan and Arrival sign partnership to bring revolutionary electric vans to European cities
L Brands Announces Pricing of Secondary Offering
JZZ Technologies, Inc. Signs on Digital Marketing Firm EverConvert to Reinforce the Company's ...
Fusion Fuel Announces HEVO Ammonia Morocco Project, Aims to Produce 183,000 Tons of Green Ammonia ...
Bitfarms to Present at Sequire Blockchain Event on July 15th
Teck Releases Climate Change Outlook 2021 Report
Titel
Standard Lithium Receives Approval to List on NYSE American
Press release: Kering Eyewear acquires the Danish Luxury Eyewear Brand Lindberg
Beyond Meat Launches Beyond Chicken Tenders at Restaurants Nationwide
Tesla Energy, Brookfield and Dacra Announce the Development of Large-Scale Sustainable Neighborhood ...
NOHO, INC. RETAINS AUDITOR, INSTALLS DIRECTORS AND PROVIDES OPERATIONS UPDATE
Largest U.S. Healthcare Claims and Utilization Analysis for BPH Procedures Reveals Lowest Overall ...
Delta Drone - The introduction of a mobile security solution: a great success at SOFINS 2021
Molecular Templates, Inc. Announces Dosing of First Subject in Phase 1 Study of MT-6402 in ...
DIRTT Announces Appointment of Todd Lillibridge as Board Chair
Tauriga Sciences Inc. Products are Now Available, for Sale, on Amazon.com
Titel
Kadant to Acquire German Blade Manufacturer Joh. Clouth
Verisk Launches Next-Generation DrivingDNA Score to Support Usage-Based Insurance Innovation
Standard Lithium Receives Approval to List on NYSE American
GameStop Continues Expansion of Fulfillment Network with New Facility in Reno, Nevada
Press release: Kering Eyewear acquires the Danish Luxury Eyewear Brand Lindberg
Ocugen Inc. Set to Join Russell 3000 Index
Aemetis and Koch Project Solutions Select Worley to Provide Engineering for ‘Carbon Zero 1’ ...
BioPower Operations Corporation Enters into Asset Purchase Agreement to Acquire Certain Assets ...
Diversey and Halomine Announce a Strategic Alliance to Drive the HaloFilm Technology Globally
Sykes Enterprises, Incorporated to be Acquired by Sitel Group in All-Cash Transaction
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Spineway - improved operating result despite cover
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board