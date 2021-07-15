BioCardia Announces Japanese Patent on Imaging System for Targeting Cardiac Therapies

SAN CARLOS, Calif., July 15, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BioCardia, Inc. [Nasdaq: BCDA], a company focused on cellular and cell-derived therapeutics for the treatment of cardiovascular and pulmonary diseases today announces that the Japan Patent Office has granted Patent No: 6887216 titled, “Target Site Selection, Entry, and Update With Automatic Remote Image Annotation” with a patent term that will expire on January 8, 2034.



“This patent describes advances for image guided delivery of treatments for the heart, describing how procedures using interventional biotherapeutic delivery technologies to deliver biologics to specific target sites in the heart may be expected to be performed in the near future. The patented imaging system is designed to enable physicians to bring a previously obtained three-dimensional image of a patient’s heart from either MRI or CT scan into a procedure, predefine target sites and annotate the heart images to prepare for therapeutic intervention, and then deliver therapy to these target sites in a controlled fashion,” said Dr. Peter Altman, BioCardia CEO.

The patent claims a system for fluoroscopic imaging of a patient’s heart and means for registering and transposing a three-dimensional image of the heart onto two orthogonal, two-dimensional images which can be marked to show anatomical details as well as treatment planning information in the preoperative three-dimensional image. This new patent is anticipated to strengthen the protection of BioCardia efforts with respect to its cardiovascular therapeutic approaches already afforded by issued patents.

“This patent is a continued demonstration of our ongoing innovation in cardiovascular therapeutic development. We believe the imaging product described by this new patent, our transendocardial biotherapeutic delivery products, and our steerable vascular access technologies have significant value for physicians, patients, and partners in their own right as well as for enabling and enhancing our therapeutics under development,” added Dr. Altman.

BioCardia’s cardiac biotherapeutics under development include (1) the CardiAMP autologous cell therapy in ischemic heart failure that has just had a positive independent data safety monitoring board review and randomized its 102nd patient, (2) the CardiAMP autologous cell therapy in chronic myocardial ischemia that has consented its first patient, and (3) the CardiALLO Neurokinin 1 receptor positive allogenic cell therapy which is awaiting final test results from its manufacturing validation runs.