checkAd

BioCardia Announces Japanese Patent on Imaging System for Targeting Cardiac Therapies

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
15.07.2021, 14:00  |  20   |   |   

SAN CARLOS, Calif., July 15, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BioCardia, Inc. [Nasdaq: BCDA], a company focused on cellular and cell-derived therapeutics for the treatment of cardiovascular and pulmonary diseases today announces that the Japan Patent Office has granted Patent No: 6887216 titled, “Target Site Selection, Entry, and Update With Automatic Remote Image Annotation” with a patent term that will expire on January 8, 2034.  

“This patent describes advances for image guided delivery of treatments for the heart, describing how procedures using interventional biotherapeutic delivery technologies to deliver biologics to specific target sites in the heart may be expected to be performed in the near future. The patented imaging system is designed to enable physicians to bring a previously obtained three-dimensional image of a patient’s heart from either MRI or CT scan into a procedure, predefine target sites and annotate the heart images to prepare for therapeutic intervention, and then deliver therapy to these target sites in a controlled fashion,” said Dr. Peter Altman, BioCardia CEO.

The patent claims a system for fluoroscopic imaging of a patient’s heart and means for registering and transposing a three-dimensional image of the heart onto two orthogonal, two-dimensional images which can be marked to show anatomical details as well as treatment planning information in the preoperative three-dimensional image. This new patent is anticipated to strengthen the protection of BioCardia efforts with respect to its cardiovascular therapeutic approaches already afforded by issued patents.

“This patent is a continued demonstration of our ongoing innovation in cardiovascular therapeutic development. We believe the imaging product described by this new patent, our transendocardial biotherapeutic delivery products, and our steerable vascular access technologies have significant value for physicians, patients, and partners in their own right as well as for enabling and enhancing our therapeutics under development,” added Dr. Altman.

BioCardia’s cardiac biotherapeutics under development include (1) the CardiAMP autologous cell therapy in ischemic heart failure that has just had a positive independent data safety monitoring board review and randomized its 102nd patient, (2) the CardiAMP autologous cell therapy in chronic myocardial ischemia that has consented its first patient, and (3) the CardiALLO Neurokinin 1 receptor positive allogenic cell therapy which is awaiting final test results from its manufacturing validation runs.

Seite 1 von 2



0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

BioCardia Announces Japanese Patent on Imaging System for Targeting Cardiac Therapies SAN CARLOS, Calif., July 15, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - BioCardia, Inc. [Nasdaq: BCDA], a company focused on cellular and cell-derived therapeutics for the treatment of cardiovascular and pulmonary diseases today announces that the Japan Patent …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Green Stream Holdings, Inc., Signs Initial Host Site For Community Solar Program; 25 Year Model ...
Decklar Resources Inc. Announces Share Purchase Agreement to Participate in Asaramatoru Oil Field ...
RSM Selects Workday to Help Accelerate Digital Transformation
LeasePlan and Arrival sign partnership to bring revolutionary electric vans to European cities
L Brands Announces Pricing of Secondary Offering
JZZ Technologies, Inc. Signs on Digital Marketing Firm EverConvert to Reinforce the Company's ...
Fusion Fuel Announces HEVO Ammonia Morocco Project, Aims to Produce 183,000 Tons of Green Ammonia ...
Bitfarms to Present at Sequire Blockchain Event on July 15th
Teck Releases Climate Change Outlook 2021 Report
United Community Banks, Inc. and Reliant Bancorp, Inc., the Parent of Reliant Bank, Announce Merger ...
Titel
Standard Lithium Receives Approval to List on NYSE American
Press release: Kering Eyewear acquires the Danish Luxury Eyewear Brand Lindberg
Beyond Meat Launches Beyond Chicken Tenders at Restaurants Nationwide
Tesla Energy, Brookfield and Dacra Announce the Development of Large-Scale Sustainable Neighborhood ...
NOHO, INC. RETAINS AUDITOR, INSTALLS DIRECTORS AND PROVIDES OPERATIONS UPDATE
Largest U.S. Healthcare Claims and Utilization Analysis for BPH Procedures Reveals Lowest Overall ...
Delta Drone - The introduction of a mobile security solution: a great success at SOFINS 2021
Molecular Templates, Inc. Announces Dosing of First Subject in Phase 1 Study of MT-6402 in ...
DIRTT Announces Appointment of Todd Lillibridge as Board Chair
Tauriga Sciences Inc. Products are Now Available, for Sale, on Amazon.com
Titel
Kadant to Acquire German Blade Manufacturer Joh. Clouth
Verisk Launches Next-Generation DrivingDNA Score to Support Usage-Based Insurance Innovation
Standard Lithium Receives Approval to List on NYSE American
GameStop Continues Expansion of Fulfillment Network with New Facility in Reno, Nevada
Press release: Kering Eyewear acquires the Danish Luxury Eyewear Brand Lindberg
Ocugen Inc. Set to Join Russell 3000 Index
Aemetis and Koch Project Solutions Select Worley to Provide Engineering for ‘Carbon Zero 1’ ...
BioPower Operations Corporation Enters into Asset Purchase Agreement to Acquire Certain Assets ...
Diversey and Halomine Announce a Strategic Alliance to Drive the HaloFilm Technology Globally
Sykes Enterprises, Incorporated to be Acquired by Sitel Group in All-Cash Transaction
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Spineway - improved operating result despite cover
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board