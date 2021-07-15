Appian to Announce Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results on August 5

MCLEAN, Va., July 15, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Appian (NASDAQ: APPN) today announced that it will release financial results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2021, following the close of market on Thursday, August 5, 2021. The company will host a conference call and live webcast to review its financial results and business outlook.



Conference Call Details

The conference call will begin at 5:00 p.m. Eastern Time. To access the call, please dial (800) 430-8332 in the U.S. or (323) 347-3277 internationally (Conference ID: 6145770). The call will also be available live via webcast on the Investor Relations page of the Company’s website at http://investors.appian.com .