Green Stream Holdings, Inc., Getting Closer To Completion Of Land Surveys Permits To Follow

Company Hired Ramsay Land Surveying, PC To Survey Five Properties To Qualify For Required Permits To Begin Operations

NEW YORK, NY, July 15, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Green Stream Holdings Inc. (OTC PINK: GSFI) ("the Company") (https://greensolarutility.com), an emerging leader in the solar utility and finance space, which has recently announced projects in the rapidly growing urban gardening sector with solar greenhouses dedicated primarily to rooftop farming, and which announced a project to convert old shipping/cargo containers into inexpensive greenhouses for urban and inner-city neighborhoods and Host Sites for Its Community Solar Program has today announced that it has contracted with a land surveyor to conduct Topographical Surveys and/or Elevation Certificates for five sites in New York. Ramsay Land Surveying, PC is close to completing the surveys which will allow the Company to take the final steps to get the required permits to begin operations.

The topographical surveys and elevation certificates are for the following properties:

  • 747 Main Street, New Rochelle (Topographical)
  • 4290 Austin Blvd, Island Park (Topographical)
  • 607 Station Road, Bell Port (Topographical)
  • 11 Station Road, Bell Port (Topographical)
  • 58 Palisades, Yonkers (Topographical & Elevation)

CEO James DiPrima said: “The completion of these expedited surveys & elevation certificates will allow us to meet the requirements to obtain the permits which will allow us to begin working on these site… with more to follow. It’s an exciting time for the Company and we are looking forward to take the next steps with these properties and others to follow.”

For more information go to: https://greensolarutility.com

